From Breeders’ Cup to Barbasol: New director changing things up for Kentucky’s PGA event.

When the PGA Barbasol Championship hits the links at Keene Trace Golf Club’s Champions Course this month, it will be under the watchful eye of a new leader. Bryan Pettigrew has taken the reins as tournament director after coming over from the world of horse racing.

Pettigrew and the company that he works for, Global Golf Management, have made several changes to the tournament since its inaugural appearance in Central Kentucky last year which he said will make the experience better for both fans and golfers.

The PGA Tour event in Nicholasville takes place July 18-21. Pettigrew, who previously served as senior vice president of marketing and sponsorship for the Breeders’ Cup, took over directorship of the Barbasol after a change in management of the event.

“We’re going back to the original layout of the golf course,” Pettigrew said. “We’ll play 1-18 like it is today, like the members here play or guests would play.”





Last year, the front and back nines were flipped, so that the tournament golfers started on what is normally the ninth hole. Pettigrew explained that the change would result in the two most difficult holes coming at the end of the course, instead of in the middle of the round as had previously been the case.

Troy Merritt celebrated after winning the PGA Barbasol Championship last year, the first time it was played in Kentucky. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

“We checked with the rules officials of the PGA Tour,” said Pettigrew, who replaced Brooks Downing as tournament director. “They agreed and concurred so we put it back to the original layout so it’ll be a great finishing hole. It’s a tough par-4 with water on the right and now you’ve got these suites and chalets on the left side of the fairway.”

The suites and chalets that Pettigrew referenced are among other changes that have been made to the grounds for the 2019 tournament. The fan experience will be more centered around one area of the course this year, as opposed to last year when it was spread throughout the course.

“When you go to a big tournament they do want to spread things out,” Pettigrew said. “But when you’re in your second year, first year, you want to kind of keep everything, they get dropped off over here so they know where they are, especially folks that are not maybe golf fans.”

For those more casual fans, Pettigrew said that the Barbasol — which takes place the same weekend as the British Open — has a lot to offer outside of the experience of watching the golfers.

“Everything from volunteering with us and working with the out-of-town guests and fan experience,” Pettigrew said. “Or coming out and our tickets are $30 a day, military is free, 16 and under is free and there’s a lot of activities that you can take in each day, from food and drinks, walking around the golf course, just being out in the nice sunshine and open air. We’ll also have some small bands playing as well as family day on Saturday of the tournament.”

For the more hardcore fans, Pettigrew said that the Barbasol Championship offers an opportunity to see some of the best golfers in the world, including some who will be familiar to locals.

“They will probably come out every day,” Pettigrew said. “They’ll walk the golf course, they’ll probably want to follow particular golfers. We’ve got a lot of UK golfers, a lot of guys who have connections to Kentucky that will be coming out here, so I would say that hardcore fans will follow those players around the golf course and watch all 18 holes.”

The tournament revealed several players last month who had already committed to play in Nicholasville, including defending champion Troy Merritt.

Among others named were several Kentucky natives, including Chip McDaniel, Cooper Musselman, Stephen Stallings Jr., Hunter Stewart and Josh Teater. Other golfers headed to Central Kentucky include 2019 Wells Fargo champion Max Homa, last year’s fifth-place Barbasol finisher J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen, Boo Weekley and Sungjae Im. The finalized field will be announced the week before the tournament.

Tickets start at $30 per day for the tournament. Fans may also volunteer to work at the tournament, which costs $35 and includes a hat and shirt, as well as lunch. For an extra $15, volunteers can also get a voucher for a round of golf at Keene Trace after the tournament.

PGA Barbasol Championship

Where: The Champions Course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville

When: July 18-21

Purse: $3.5 million

Defending champion: Troy Merritt

Website: BarbasolChampionship.com (for information about tickets, volunteer opportunities, event schedule, July 17 pro-am and more)

TV: All four rounds on the Golf Channel