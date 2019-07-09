Famed golfer John Daly to compete at Barbasol Championship

Photo slideshow: Troy Merritt wins rain-delayed Barbasol Championship in Kentucky Troy Merritt wins the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Troy Merritt wins the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

One of the biggest personalities in golf will be participating in next week’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

John Daly, known for his antics on and off the course just as much as his play, is among the golfers who will play in the four-day event, which begins July 18.

It’s perhaps a consolation for Daly, who was denied use of a golf cart for the Open Championship, which is held the same weekend as the Barbasol. Daly won the 1995 Open at St. Andrews; he now uses a cart because of an arthritic knee.

“While I trust the (golf club’s) decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions,” he wrote on Instagram.

Daly posted that he still hoped to play in the Open, but multiple PGA reporters confirmed Tuesday morning he withdrew.

The Barbasol Championship posted on Facebook on Monday night that the 53-year-old golfer will now compete in its event. It’s not clear if Daly will be allowed to use a cart at the Barbasol.

Daly last won on the PGA Tour in 2004 and has won two majors — the 1995 Open Championship and the 1991 PGA Championship as a rookie on the tour.

The entire field for the Barbasol has not been announced. Barbasol announced last month Kentuckians Chip McDaniel, Cooper Musselman, Stephen Stallings Jr., Hunter Stewart and Josh Teater will be among the competitors.

Troy Merritt won the inaugural Barbasol Championship last year.