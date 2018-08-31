Friday Night Lights: Live Kentucky high school football updates, broadcasts

The third weekend of the 2018 high school football season is here!
SCOREBOARD
Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.
Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.
View scores from the Herald-Leader’s new crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!
LIVE BROADCASTS
(All times local to site)
FRIDAY
Ballard Memorial at Marshall County, 7 p.m. (WCBL-AM 1290, radio)
Henderson County at Christian County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7, radio)
Hopkinsville at Caldwell County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230, radio)
McCreary Central at Clinton County, 7 p.m. (WHAY-FM 98.3, radio)
Sheldon Clark at Phelps, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports East Kentucky, radio)
South Warren at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News, video)
South Warren at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network, video)
Trinity at Cincinnati Moeller, 7 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970, radio)
Anderson County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420, radio)
Bowling Green at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network, video)
Bracken County at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network, radio)
Bracken County at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m. (PCRO, radio)
Bryan Station at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1, radio)
Corbin at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports, radio)
Covington Catholic at Cooper, 7:30 p.m. (Covington Catholic Mixlr, radio)
Danville at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230, radio)
Garrard County at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105.1, radio)
Henry Clay at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9, radio)
Lexington Catholic at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin, video)
Madison Central vs. Southwestern at Madison Southern, 5:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports, radio)
Paintsville at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300, radio)
Paul Laurence Dunbar at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WKYN-FM 107.7, radio)
Rockcastle County at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m. (WVRK-AM 1460, radio)
Rowan County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m. (WMOR-FM 106.1, radio)
Rowan County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m. (WFTM-FM, radio)
Somerset at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Mixlr, radio)
Somerset at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1, radio)
South Laurel at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9, radio)
Warren East at Wayne County, 8 p.m. (WKYM-FM 101.7, radio)
SATURDAY
Vincennes (Ind.) at Lexington Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin, video)
Vincennes (Ind.) at Lexington Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1, radio)
WHERE WE’LL BE
Josh Moore (@HLpreps) will be reporting live from Fort Thomas for the matchup between Scott County, ranked second in Class 6A, and Highlands, ranked fourth in Class 5A. Kentucky.com also will have photos from the Paintsville-Frederick Douglass contest.
ROUNDUP
Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
PIGSKIN STORIES
