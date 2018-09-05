Lexington high schools move football game due to stormy forecast

At least one high school football game in Lexington will be played on a different day than originally scheduled because of severe weather predicted to move into the area on Friday.
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s home game against Tates Creek will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Dunbar Athletic Director Jason Howell said the change was made due to the possibility of severe weather.
Several games across the state were called at halftime, postponed or canceled due to severe conditions last Friday. Dunbar’s game at Clark County was moved to Saturday morning; Tates Creek never got to start its home game against Harlan County and ultimately had to cancel the contest.
Frederick Douglass hosts Lafayette at 7:30 p.m Friday but will make a final decision by Thursday, Stallions Coach Brian Landis said. If that game were to move, it would be played on Saturday and not Thursday.
Henry Clay hosts Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Friday and has not considered a change in schedule. Bryan Station is off this week.
Lexington Catholic hosts Lexington Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights Coach Nigel Smith told the Herald-Leader he and the athletic department would have a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss possible plans in the case of severe weather.
