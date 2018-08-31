Thunder, lightning and ... a drone? Kentucky football got wild on Friday

High school football games across Kentucky felt Mother Nature’s impact on Friday night.
Multiple games were postponed, called at halftime and canceled as inclement weather affected a large swath of the state. Some games began more than an hour and a half following their original kickoff time.
Weather wasn’t the only delay culprit, though — the Mayfield-Paducah Tilghman contest experienced a short delay because of an unidentified drone that flew over the field during the first half (that game was in need of a stoppage, though — the teams combined to score 55 points in the first quarter. Mayfield ultimately won, 51-27, after holding the Blue Tornado through the remainder of the contest).
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s game at Clark County never began and was postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tates Creek’s home game against Harlan County never started and was canceled; both teams will end up playing only nine games in the regular season.
Frederick Douglass’ home game against Paintsville and Lafayette’s home game against Lexington Catholic each began 30 minutes late due to lightning.
Scott County’s game at Highlands started on time but was halted with three minutes remaining in the first half. The teams agree to call it at about 9:45 p.m., giving the Cardinals a 28-7 victory.
Trinity’s road game at Cincinnati Moeller was called at halftime. The Shamrocks trailed, 21-14, resulting in an 0-3 start to their 2018 season.
Franklin County’s home game against Woodford County did not begin. The game will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Falling Springs Park, which is Woodford County’s home field. It will still be played as a home game for the Flyers.
Anderson County’s game against Mercer County was called at halftime with the Bearcats holding a 28-0. Anderson County improved to 3-0 while Mercer County fell to 0-3.
Covington Catholic on the road led Cooper, 27-0, at halftime. That game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday at Covington Catholic.
Click here for a complete list of postponements and cancellations.
Comments