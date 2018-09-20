Here’s the 2018 Kentucky high school football state finals schedule

The KHSAA approved the schedule for the finals of the 2018 KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl on Thursday.

The championship games in each of the six classes will be played over the course of three days, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, at Kroger Field in Lexington. Last year’s finals — the first in Lexington since 1976 — produced multiple record-setting attendance numbers. Kroger Field is set to host the finals through 2022.

This year’s finals will kick off with the Class A championship at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. The Class 3A game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Class 2A championship will kick off the three-game slate at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. The Class 4A and Class 6A games will follow at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The event will finish off with the Class 5A championship at 2 p.m. Sunday.