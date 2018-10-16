11th Region playoffs: Soccer routs favor Lexington, city volleyball splits

Tates Creek, eyeing its fourth trip to the region finals in the last five seasons, opened the 11th Region volleyball tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Woodford County at Scott County on Tuesday.

The Commodores (20-10) will meet Madison Central in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Indians defeated Frederick Douglass — a first-time participant in the regional — 3-2 after Douglass overcame a 2-0 hole to force a decisive fifth set; Central took that game, 15-8.

Madison Central (18-13) will try to become the first school outside of Lexington to qualify for the region finals since 2004, when Woodford County won the 11th Region.

Henry Clay (29-8) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (27-9) will open the semifinals round at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the Tates Creek-Madison Central match scheduled to follow at 7:30 p.m. The finals begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

11th Region boys’ soccer

Four players scored goals for Henry Clay in its 5-1 win over Woodford County in the first round of the 11th Region boys’ soccer tournament at Madison Southern.

Sota Ippongi, a junior, led the way with two scores. Seniors Nathan Baldwin and Max Shendo each scored a goal along with sophomore Drew Grider.

The Blue Devils (8-8-3) will play Lafayette in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Generals (15-3-3) defeated Madison Central, 2-1, on a header by Jonathan Reynolds in the 53rd minute and a goal from David Medina in the 66th minute.

Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-4-2) and Madison Southern (13-4-1) won Monday to set up the first semifinal, set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.

11th Region girls’ soccer

The first day of the 11th Region girls’ soccer tournament was rained out Monday, so all four semifinalists were determined Tuesday between two sites.

Frederick Douglass (7-0 over Franklin County) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (4-0 over Madison Central) won their games at Lexington Catholic. Henry Clay (2-1 over Madison Southern) and Lexington Catholic (8-0 over Western Hills) played at Lexington Christian Academy.

The remainder of the tournament will be played at LCA. Thursday’s semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. (Douglass-Dunbar) and 8 p.m. (Henry Clay-LexCath) with the finals set for 6 p.m. Saturday.