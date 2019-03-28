Here’s the 2019 Lexington All-City boys’ basketball team

A difference of two points decided the race for Lexington’s Player of the Year in boys’ basketball.

Kyle Rode, a senior at Lexington Christian Academy, edged Henry Clay junior Marques Warrick for the 2019 honor. Rode, who’s signed with Liberty University, for a third straight season was named to the All-City First Team.

A Mr. Basketball finalist, Rode ended his career as Lexington’s all-time leader in boys’ scoring after passing Taveion Hollingsworth in late February. He led LCA to three consecutive 43rd District Tournament titles and to the 2018 All “A” Classic state championship.

Keaston Brown — four points behind Rode in the final vote — immediately followed Warrick, his teammate, on the First Team. Warrick averaged a team-high 21.1 points per game to lead Henry Clay and earn his first selection to the First Team. Brown, who committed to Tusculum University following Henry Clay’s season, averaged 12.9 points and was named to the First Team a second straight year.

Lafayette junior Ray Surratt and Paul Laurence Dunbar senior Jared Gadd, who played on the Bulldogs’ 2016 state championship squad, were each for the first time named to the First Team.

About the vote: The nine KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked during the postseason to nominate players from their own team for All-City consideration. Later in the postseason the coaches were asked to rank, 1-10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were not permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the First and Second Teams.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Height Class PPG Kyle Rode Lexington Christian 6-5 Sr. 23.2 Marques Warrick Henry Clay 6-3 Jr. 21.1 Keaston Brown Henry Clay 6-1 Sr. 12.9 Ray Surratt Lafayette 6-8 Jr. 17.1 Jared Gadd Paul Laurence Dunbar 6-2 Sr. 13.9

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Class PPG Ben Johnson Lexington Catholic 6-3 So. 18.4 Harris Hawkins Henry Clay 6-3 Sr. 13.9 Evan Dreux Lafayette 5-11 Sr. 10.2 Amari Taylor Tates Creek 6-2 Jr. 13.1 DaShawn Jackson Frederick Douglass 6-2 So. 16.0

HONORABLE MENTION

(All others who received votes, listed in alphabetical order)