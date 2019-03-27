Here’s the 2019 Lexington All-City high school girls’ basketball team

One of the state’s highest-scoring girls’ basketball players was Lexington’s best this season.
Destyne Jackson, a senior at Frederick Douglass High School, is the 2019 Lexington Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year. She edged Henry Clay senior Kiya Thompson for the top spot — five points separated the two — following a vote among the city’s nine KHSAA head coaches.
Jackson is the first player from Frederick Douglass, which opened in 2017, to be recognized as a city Player of the Year in basketball. The Wright State commit averaged 26.9 points per game for the Broncos.
Thompson, who’s headed to West Virginia State, led Henry Clay to its first appearance in the 11th Region Tournament championship game since 2015. She averaged 17.4 points for the Blue Devils.
Next on the First Team were seniors Kelynn Clay (Bryan Station) and Lindi DeBilzan (Lafayette). Paul Laurence Dunbar sophomore Elise Ellison-Coons rounded out the top five.
About the vote: The nine KHSAA girls’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked during the postseason to nominate players from their own team for All-City consideration. Later in the postseason the coaches were asked to rank, 1-10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were not permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the First and Second teams.
FIRST TEAM
|Player
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Destyne Jackson
|Frederick Douglass
|5-7
|Sr.
|26.9
|Kiya Thompson
|Henry Clay
|5-7
|Sr.
|17.4
|KeLynn Clay
|Bryan Station
|5-7
|Sr.
|17.3
|Lindi Debilzan
|Lafayette
|5-10
|Sr.
18.8
|Elise Ellison-Coons
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|5-10
|So.
|17.8
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Amiyah Jenkins
|Henry Clay
|5-9
|Fr.
|14.8
|Jay Ballard
|Lexington Catholic
|5-8
|Sr.
|11.7
|Macy Goff
|Lafayette
|5-10
|Sr.
|13.9
|Grace Combs
|Lexington Christian
|5-8
|Sr.
|13.2
|Cheyenne Fullwood
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|5-8
|Sr.
|9.3
HONORABLE MENTION
(All others who received votes, listed in alphabetical order)
|Player
|School
|Class
Caty Armishaw
|Tates Creek
|Fr.
|Tanaya Cecil
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|So.
|Kylee Dennis
|Sayre
|8th
|Kiara Jackson
|Tates Creek
|Sr.
|Alisce Lyvers
|Tates Creek
|Fr.
|Chloe Treece
|Lexington Catholic
|Fr.
|Tania Woodall
|Bryan Station
|Fr.
