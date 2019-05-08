Semi-state sites determined for Kentucky state softball tournament

Warren East wins state softball opener on a walk-off bunt Warren East sophomore Hailey Hymer hit a walk-off bunt to score Kya Elkin, a junior, in Warren East's 3-2 win over Ryle in the first round of the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warren East sophomore Hailey Hymer hit a walk-off bunt to score Kya Elkin, a junior, in Warren East's 3-2 win over Ryle in the first round of the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament.

The new round of the Kentucky high school softball postseason has found its homes.

Through a combination of availability and cost effectiveness, six sites were selected to host the eight semi-state games, which will determine the participants in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament. This year’s state tournament will be played at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium from June 7-9.

BRACKET: KHSAA State Softball Tournament

The KHSAA approved the sites Wednesday. They are: Western Kentucky University (semi-state games 1 and 2); University of Louisville (semi-state games 3 and 4); Northern Kentucky University (semi-state game 5); Berea College (semi-state game 6 and 7) and Kentucky Christian University (semi-state game 8).

“We had no trouble finding softball sites,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said.

The state softball tournament previously was a double-elimination event but will move to a single-elimination format beginning this year.