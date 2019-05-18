‘It made them hungrier.’ A DQ cost them state in 2018; they haven’t slowed down since.

Photo slideshow: Class 3A, Region 6 track and field meet Kentucky's Class 3A, Region 6 track and field meet was held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Frederick Douglass High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky's Class 3A, Region 6 track and field meet was held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Frederick Douglass High School.

Tates Creek’s girls dominated yet again at the Class 3A, Region 6 track-and-field championships, winning their fourth straight team title thanks to a blistering finish at Frederick Douglass on Saturday.

The Commodores claimed the final 10 running events and scored 144 total points, more than enough to pass runner-up Henry Clay (89.1666) and third-place finisher Woodford County (67.3333).

RESULTS: Class 3A, Region 6 track-and-field championships

Lafayette’s 4-by-800 girls’ relay team took first to open the day and Henry Clay freshman Amiya Jenkins — also an All-City basketball player — won the 110-meter hurdles before Tates Creek reeled of 10 unanswered victories, most by a wide margin.

An exchange-zone disqualification in the 4-by-200 at last year’s state meet cost Tates Creek that event as well as its first team title at state. Head coach Jonathan Hawks said his girls never bring that up, but he’s eager to see how they rise to the occasion in two weeks at the University of Kentucky.

“For me, I’m just thankful to be their coach,” Hawks said. “But for them, it’s something that they’ve worked hard for, and because of whatever happened last year, it made them hungrier. We still have another level of us that we gotta go into.”

Rosalynd Hollingsworth, a sprinter who signed with East Carolina University, swept her four events: she repeated as the region’s 100 and 200 sprint champ, helped Tates Creek defend its title in the 4-by-200 relay and anchored the winning 4-by-100 relay team, the school’s third straight victor in that event.

Tates Creek is the two-time defending state champ in the 4-by-100 relay. In addition to Hollingsworth, sophomore Naturi Robinson and senior Myann Davidson have ran as part of the unit each of the last two years.

Robinson was part of the winning 4-by-200 relay Saturday and won the 300 hurdles; as a middle-schooler she used to be a standout in that event but had not ran it at the high school level until this season. Her only non-winning event was the 100; she was second to Hollingsworth by 0.52 seconds.

“It’s fun. She sets an example, so I just try to follow behind her,” Robinson said. “Usually we come in first and second, so it just pushes me.”

Jenna Strange, who also signed with East Carolina, swept the distance runs, winning her fourth straight region title in the 3,200 and her third straight in the 1,600. Alex Smith, a junior, won the 400 for Tates Creek, while senior Brianna Payton claimed the 800 for the second consecutive year.