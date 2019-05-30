High School Sports
Kentucky HS softball playoffs: Here are the 16 teams that won region titles this week
Woodford County wins 11th Region softball championship
Below you’ll find championship winners and scheduling information for the remaining games of this year’s Kentucky high school softball region tournaments.
Click here for the 2019 KHSAA State Softball Tournament bracket
All times for remaining games are local to site. Click region name for the complete tournament bracket.
At Murray State University
Championship: Graves County vs. Marshall Couny, 6 p.m. Thursday
At Webster County
Championship: Madisonville vs. Lyon County, 6 p.m. Thursday
At Vastwood Park, Hawesville
Championship: Daviess County 12, Muhlenberg County 0
At Western Kentucky University
Championship: Warren East 6, South Warren 3
At Central Hardin
Championship: Central Hardin 3, Green County 2
At University of Louisville
Championship: Butler 9, Mercy Academy 4
At University of Louisville
Championship: Male 4, Assumption 0
At Simon Kenton
Championship: Oldham County 8, South Oldham 2
At Beechwood
Championship: Notre Dame vs. Dixie Heights, 6 p.m. Thursday
At Campbell County
Championship: Pendleton County vs. Bourbon County, 6 p.m. Thursday
At Tates Creek
Championship: Woodford County 12, Madison Southern 3
At East Jessamine
Championship: Boyle County 5, Garrard County 4
At Whitley County
Championship: Clay County 3, North Laurel 0
At LBJ Elementary, Jackson
Championship: Perry County Central vs. Wolfe County, 7 p.m. Thursday
At Floyd Central
Championship: Johnson Central 9, Pike County Central 1
At Boyd County
Championship: Ashland Blazer 12, Raceland 0
