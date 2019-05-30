Kentucky HS softball playoffs: Here are the 16 teams that won region titles this week

Woodford County wins 11th Region softball championship Slide show: Woodford County gets three three-run home runs in rout of Madison Southern to win the 11th Region softball tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Slide show: Woodford County gets three three-run home runs in rout of Madison Southern to win the 11th Region softball tournament.

Below you’ll find championship winners and scheduling information for the remaining games of this year’s Kentucky high school softball region tournaments.

Click here for the 2019 KHSAA State Softball Tournament bracket

All times for remaining games are local to site. Click region name for the complete tournament bracket.

1ST REGION

At Murray State University

Championship: Graves County vs. Marshall Couny, 6 p.m. Thursday





2ND REGION

At Webster County

Championship: Madisonville vs. Lyon County, 6 p.m. Thursday





3RD REGION

At Vastwood Park, Hawesville

Championship: Daviess County 12, Muhlenberg County 0





4TH REGION

At Western Kentucky University

Championship: Warren East 6, South Warren 3





5TH REGION

At Central Hardin

Championship: Central Hardin 3, Green County 2





6TH REGION

At University of Louisville

Championship: Butler 9, Mercy Academy 4

7TH REGION

At University of Louisville

Championship: Male 4, Assumption 0

8TH REGION

At Simon Kenton

Championship: Oldham County 8, South Oldham 2

9TH REGION

At Beechwood

Championship: Notre Dame vs. Dixie Heights, 6 p.m. Thursday





10TH REGION

At Campbell County

Championship: Pendleton County vs. Bourbon County, 6 p.m. Thursday





11TH REGION

At Tates Creek

Championship: Woodford County 12, Madison Southern 3





12TH REGION

At East Jessamine

Championship: Boyle County 5, Garrard County 4





13TH REGION

At Whitley County

Championship: Clay County 3, North Laurel 0





14TH REGION

At LBJ Elementary, Jackson

Championship: Perry County Central vs. Wolfe County, 7 p.m. Thursday





15TH REGION

At Floyd Central

Championship: Johnson Central 9, Pike County Central 1





16TH REGION

At Boyd County

Championship: Ashland Blazer 12, Raceland 0



