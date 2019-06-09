High School Sports
2019 Kentucky Miss Softball, All-State teams revealed ahead of state tournament
Katie Gardner, a Warren East standout who will try to lead the Raiders to a state title next weekend, was named 2019 Kentucky Miss Softball on Sunday.
Gardner, a Raiders senior, has a 0.74 ERA for the season. She’s thrown 171 and 1/3 innings this season and allowed just 18 earned runs. Gardner has struck out 321 batters in 2019 for the Raiders, who are 34-2 heading into the KHSAA State Softball Tournament, which was rescheduled to next weekend due to rain.
The 2019 All-State teams were also announced Sunday. The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association divides the teams into classes based on the KHSAA alignments for track and field, and names a player of the year in each class. The winners this year were: Maddie Gailor, Louisville Holy Cross (Class A); Katy Grace Chadwell, Boyle County (Class 2A); and Jasmine Miller, Male (Class 3A)
The 11th Region had two players named to the Class 3A First Team: Woodford County’s Delaney Enlow and Scott County’s Carly Oliver. Lexinton Christian Academy’s Elise Shewmaker was named to the Class A First Team.
Louisville Holy Cross (Class A), Warren East (Class 2A) and Male (Class 3A) were recognized for Coaching Staff of the Year in their respective designations.
Complete All-State teams for all three classes can be found below. Names are listed in the order presented by the KSCA.
CLASS A
FIRST TEAM
Maddie Gailor, Louisville Holy Cross
Carson Goatley, Louisville Holy Cross
Chloe Collins, Raceland
Elise Shewmaker, Lexington Christian Academy
Calista Collins, Lyon County
Hailey Smith, Wolfe County
Bella Velez, Louisville Holy Cross
Isabella Henning, Owensboro Catholic
Abigail Keltner, Green County
SECOND TEAM
Kahdlynne Weaver, Louisville Holy Cross
Hadley Phelps, Owensboro Catholic
Tanlee Hudgins, Green Conty
Jayda Garrison, Hancock County
MaLeigh McDaniel, Elliott County
Kennedy Warder, Bethlehem
Brylee Pickerell, Monroe County
A’Miyah Collier, Russellville
Bella Batts, Hickman County
Claire Westerfield, Hancock County
Kacy Zimmerman, Newport Central Catholic
Danielle Henning, Owensboro Catholic
Audrea Searcy, Carroll County
HONORABLE MENTION
Autumn Adams, Nicholas County
Gracie Lusk, Hickman County
Emily Ford, Pikeville
Haley Judd, Green County
Carson Oney, Morgan County
Rylee Austin, Raceland
Madi Corbin, Green County
Kierston Smith, Raceland
BreAnne Tincher, Jackson City
Hannah Carter, Owensboro Catholic
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
Katie Gardner, Warren East
Katy Grace Chadwell, Boyle County
Brylee Hage, East Jessamine
Jeyda Bays, Warren EAst
Karlie Keeney, Webster County
Brianda Owens, Clay County
Hailey Hymer, Warren East
Kesley Perkins, Garrard County
Olivia Price, Warren East
Halli Caudill, Lawrence County
SECOND TEAM
Katy Pozzuto, Garrard County
Kaylyn Barnett, Bourbon County
Mykayla Akers, Ashland Blazer
Madison Davis, Franklin-Simpson
Jima Hill, Harrison County
Macy Jones, Rowan County
Elisabeth Huckleberry, Spencer County
Loran Simpson, Christian Academy of Louisville
Keely Bowling, Boyle County
Bailey Conley, Boyd County
Katy Redmon, Western Hills
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Sidney Argo, Fleming County
Lexy Cooper, Mason County
Haven Ford, Rowan County
Kayla Pigg, Madison Southern
Tessa Juett, Madison Southern
Madison Parido, Franklin County
Hannah Chaney, Butler County
Hannah Colbert, Trigg County
Katie Franklin, Caldwell County
Isabella Gervacia, Boyle County
Lauren Spears, Ashland Blazer
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
Jasmine Miller, Male
Allie Skaggs, Ballard
Kelsie Houchens, Male
Peyton Beger, Central Hardin
Emmy Blane, Christian County
Elana Ornelas, Oldham County
Carly Oliver, Scott County
Tyler Shemwell, Christian County
Millie Roberts, Daviess County
Delaney Enlow, Woodford County
Jeanay Riley, Manual
SECOND TEAM
Jessica Walsh, Campbell County
Madison McCoy, Male
Riley Hull, Pulaski County
Madison Davis, Frederick Douglass
Lilly Davis, Male
Braxton Downs, Assumption
McKinlee Miller, Campbell County
Abby Moffett, Woodford County
Madison Stumbo, South Warren
Macy Krohman, Simon Kenton
Melisa Nelson, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Rebecca Riley, North Laurel
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Gia Martin, Bowling Green
Kaylee McGinn, Dixie Heights
Courtney Miles, Clark County
Hannah Sumner, Christian County
Chloe Vanhoose, Johnson Central
Alyssa Brewer, Muhlenberg County
Ariel Fox, McCracken County
Kaci Goedde, Central Hardin
Eva Gover, Pulaski County
Reaghan Oney, Montgomery County
Courtney Patterson, Madisonville
Carlee Jeter, Lafayette
Alexis Isable, South Warren
Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County
KJ Page, Logan County
Kydnal Tinnell, Butler
Sam Sims, Scott County
