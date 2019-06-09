2019 Kentucky Miss Softball, All-State teams revealed ahead of state tournament

Boyle County’s Katy Grace Chadwell (15) was named to the Class 2A All-State First Team. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Katie Gardner, a Warren East standout who will try to lead the Raiders to a state title next weekend, was named 2019 Kentucky Miss Softball on Sunday.

Gardner, a Raiders senior, has a 0.74 ERA for the season. She’s thrown 171 and 1/3 innings this season and allowed just 18 earned runs. Gardner has struck out 321 batters in 2019 for the Raiders, who are 34-2 heading into the KHSAA State Softball Tournament, which was rescheduled to next weekend due to rain.

The 2019 All-State teams were also announced Sunday. The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association divides the teams into classes based on the KHSAA alignments for track and field, and names a player of the year in each class. The winners this year were: Maddie Gailor, Louisville Holy Cross (Class A); Katy Grace Chadwell, Boyle County (Class 2A); and Jasmine Miller, Male (Class 3A)

The 11th Region had two players named to the Class 3A First Team: Woodford County’s Delaney Enlow and Scott County’s Carly Oliver. Lexinton Christian Academy’s Elise Shewmaker was named to the Class A First Team.

Louisville Holy Cross (Class A), Warren East (Class 2A) and Male (Class 3A) were recognized for Coaching Staff of the Year in their respective designations.

Complete All-State teams for all three classes can be found below. Names are listed in the order presented by the KSCA.

CLASS A

FIRST TEAM

Maddie Gailor, Louisville Holy Cross

Carson Goatley, Louisville Holy Cross

Chloe Collins, Raceland

Elise Shewmaker, Lexington Christian Academy

Calista Collins, Lyon County

Hailey Smith, Wolfe County

Bella Velez, Louisville Holy Cross

Isabella Henning, Owensboro Catholic

Abigail Keltner, Green County

SECOND TEAM

Kahdlynne Weaver, Louisville Holy Cross

Hadley Phelps, Owensboro Catholic

Tanlee Hudgins, Green Conty

Jayda Garrison, Hancock County

MaLeigh McDaniel, Elliott County

Kennedy Warder, Bethlehem

Brylee Pickerell, Monroe County

A’Miyah Collier, Russellville

Bella Batts, Hickman County

Claire Westerfield, Hancock County

Kacy Zimmerman, Newport Central Catholic

Danielle Henning, Owensboro Catholic

Audrea Searcy, Carroll County

HONORABLE MENTION

Autumn Adams, Nicholas County

Gracie Lusk, Hickman County

Emily Ford, Pikeville

Haley Judd, Green County

Carson Oney, Morgan County

Rylee Austin, Raceland

Madi Corbin, Green County

Kierston Smith, Raceland

BreAnne Tincher, Jackson City

Hannah Carter, Owensboro Catholic

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Katie Gardner, Warren East

Katy Grace Chadwell, Boyle County

Brylee Hage, East Jessamine

Jeyda Bays, Warren EAst

Karlie Keeney, Webster County

Brianda Owens, Clay County

Hailey Hymer, Warren East

Kesley Perkins, Garrard County

Olivia Price, Warren East

Halli Caudill, Lawrence County

SECOND TEAM

Katy Pozzuto, Garrard County

Kaylyn Barnett, Bourbon County

Mykayla Akers, Ashland Blazer

Madison Davis, Franklin-Simpson

Jima Hill, Harrison County

Macy Jones, Rowan County

Elisabeth Huckleberry, Spencer County

Loran Simpson, Christian Academy of Louisville

Keely Bowling, Boyle County

Bailey Conley, Boyd County

Katy Redmon, Western Hills

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Sidney Argo, Fleming County

Lexy Cooper, Mason County

Haven Ford, Rowan County

Kayla Pigg, Madison Southern

Tessa Juett, Madison Southern

Madison Parido, Franklin County

Hannah Chaney, Butler County

Hannah Colbert, Trigg County

Katie Franklin, Caldwell County

Isabella Gervacia, Boyle County

Lauren Spears, Ashland Blazer

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

Jasmine Miller, Male

Allie Skaggs, Ballard

Kelsie Houchens, Male

Peyton Beger, Central Hardin

Emmy Blane, Christian County

Elana Ornelas, Oldham County

Carly Oliver, Scott County

Tyler Shemwell, Christian County

Millie Roberts, Daviess County

Delaney Enlow, Woodford County

Jeanay Riley, Manual

SECOND TEAM

Jessica Walsh, Campbell County

Madison McCoy, Male

Riley Hull, Pulaski County

Madison Davis, Frederick Douglass

Lilly Davis, Male

Braxton Downs, Assumption

McKinlee Miller, Campbell County

Abby Moffett, Woodford County

Madison Stumbo, South Warren

Macy Krohman, Simon Kenton

Melisa Nelson, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Rebecca Riley, North Laurel

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Gia Martin, Bowling Green

Kaylee McGinn, Dixie Heights

Courtney Miles, Clark County

Hannah Sumner, Christian County

Chloe Vanhoose, Johnson Central

Alyssa Brewer, Muhlenberg County

Ariel Fox, McCracken County

Kaci Goedde, Central Hardin

Eva Gover, Pulaski County

Reaghan Oney, Montgomery County

Courtney Patterson, Madisonville

Carlee Jeter, Lafayette

Alexis Isable, South Warren

Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County

KJ Page, Logan County

Kydnal Tinnell, Butler

Sam Sims, Scott County