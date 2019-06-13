State softball tournament tries again. Will the weather cooperate?

Coach Brian Deem's Boyle County squad will attempt to take down undefeated tournament favorite Male in the opening round on Friday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Let’s give this another try.

After a week of waiting, it looks as if the KHSAA State Softball Tournament will take place as planned this weekend in Lexington.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played last week at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium, but after a full day of rain last Friday and a forecast calling for more of the same over the weekend, KHSAA officials decided to postpone a week and send everyone home.

On Friday, they’re back.

Four state quarterfinal games are lined up for the opening day, starting with Central Hardin (35-7) vs. Pendleton County (26-14) at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Ashland Blazer (25-11) takes on Warren East (34-2).

The evening session features Madisonville (24-9) vs. Clay County (35-2) at 4 p.m., followed by tournament favorite Male (36-0) vs. Boyle County (31-6) at 7 p.m.

Constant showers at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium last Friday forced the KHSAA to move the state tournament to this weekend. Jared Peck jpeck@herald-leader.com

Male is looking to make history as only the second team ever to win the state softball tournament with an undefeated record. Greenwood, in 2013, is the only team to accomplish the feat.

Male, ranked No. 1 in the latest Kentucky coaches’ poll, must overcome five other ranked teams in the single-elimination event to claim the title – No. 2 Warren East, No. 4 Central Hardin, No. 6 Boyle County, No. 15 Clay County and No. 20 Madisonville.

Warren East was state runner-up to Scott County last year. Madisonville won the championship in 2017, beating Male in the title game. Unless Madisonville wins out again, this weekend will produce a first-time champion.

The big question on everyone’s minds after last week’s washout is the weather.

There is no reason for concern Friday or Saturday, with the forecast calling for mostly sunny conditions and a high of 75 on quarterfinals day and a partly cloudy semifinals day with a high of 83. Sunday’s forecast predicts scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 85. The chance of rain for Lexington is listed at 40 percent.

The semifinals are set for 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday. The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Friday

KHSAA State Softball Tournament

At UK’s John Cropp Stadium

10 a.m.: Central Hardin vs. Pendleton Co.

1 p.m.: Ashland Blazer vs. Warren East

4 p.m.: Madisonville vs. Clay Co.

7 p.m.: Male vs. Boyle Co.