Here’s the 2020 Lexington All-City Girls’ Soccer Team
Lafayette’s Sarah Hall is Lexington’s Player of the Year in girls’ high school soccer, according to votes gathered for the 2020 All-City Girls’ Soccer Team from the nine coaches in town.
Hall, a senior central defender, anchored the back line for a Lafayette team that had the program’s most successful season in 15 years with runner-up finishes in the 43rd District and the 11th Region tournaments.
Defenders took the top three spots on the First Team with Lexington Catholic’s Katherine Truitt and Henry Clay’s Elisabeth Hundley also garnering first-place votes along with Sayre striker Alexis Henry.
Region finalists Lafayette and Lexington Catholic each placed three players on the First Team with Generals Brooke Dawahare and Kristin Gamble joining Hall and Knights Emma James Bryant and Emily Scanlon joining Truitt. Henry Clay had two First Teamers with Ella Pugh joining Hundley. Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Taylor Smith and Frederick Douglass’s Kaitlyn Brock rounded out the top 11.
2020 All-City girls’ soccer teams
Players listed in order of coaches’ vote points
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year: Sarah Hall, sr., Lafayette, 164
Katherine Truitt, so., Lexington Catholic , 160
Elisabeth Hundley, sr., Henry Clay, 158
Taylor Smith, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar, 144
Emma James Bryant, sr., Lexington Catholic , 138
Brooke Dawahare, fr., Lafayette, 113
Alexis Henry, sr., Sayre, 110
Kaitlyn Brock, sr., Frederick Douglass, 105
Kristin Gamble, sr., Lafayette, 103
Emily Scanlon, jr., Lexington Catholic , 95
Ella Pugh, sr., Henry Clay, 95
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Bretz, so., Lexington Catholic
Caroline Hensley, jr., Lexington Christian
Carmen Combs, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar
Mary Martin Hampton, so., Lexington Catholic
Maliya Crump (GK), sr., Frederick Douglass
Allison Whitaker sr., Sayre
Jameela Shalash, jr, Tates Creek
Haley Flynn, fr., Henry Clay
Ashlyn Fuller sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar
Madison Smith, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar
Haley Buckman, jr., Frederick Douglass
HONORABLE MENTION
Bryan Station: Hanna Hunstad, Abbey Mingo, Naomi Turner, Kiersha Wilson, Cate VanMeter.
Paul Laurence Dunbar: Amber Brandon (GK).
Frederick Douglass: Emily Coke, Hannah Muncie.
Henry Clay: Addison Kenny.
Lafayette: Jaimye Cottongim, Lily Simpson.
Lexington Christian: Marin Wills, Ellie McCallum.
Sayre: Cat Graves (GK), Gigi Cornett, Cate Goodman.
Tates Creek: Hadley Jones, Dani Hacker, Kaitlyn Miller, Emily Vannoy.
