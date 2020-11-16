Here’s the 2020 Lexington All-City Girls’ Soccer Team

Lafayette’s Sarah Hall is Lexington’s Player of the Year in girls’ high school soccer, according to votes gathered for the 2020 All-City Girls’ Soccer Team from the nine coaches in town.

Hall, a senior central defender, anchored the back line for a Lafayette team that had the program’s most successful season in 15 years with runner-up finishes in the 43rd District and the 11th Region tournaments.

Defenders took the top three spots on the First Team with Lexington Catholic’s Katherine Truitt and Henry Clay’s Elisabeth Hundley also garnering first-place votes along with Sayre striker Alexis Henry.

Region finalists Lafayette and Lexington Catholic each placed three players on the First Team with Generals Brooke Dawahare and Kristin Gamble joining Hall and Knights Emma James Bryant and Emily Scanlon joining Truitt. Henry Clay had two First Teamers with Ella Pugh joining Hundley. Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Taylor Smith and Frederick Douglass’s Kaitlyn Brock rounded out the top 11.

2020 All-City girls’ soccer teams

Players listed in order of coaches’ vote points

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year: Sarah Hall, sr., Lafayette, 164

Katherine Truitt, so., Lexington Catholic , 160

Elisabeth Hundley, sr., Henry Clay, 158

Taylor Smith, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar, 144

Emma James Bryant, sr., Lexington Catholic , 138

Brooke Dawahare, fr., Lafayette, 113

Alexis Henry, sr., Sayre, 110

Kaitlyn Brock, sr., Frederick Douglass, 105

Kristin Gamble, sr., Lafayette, 103

Emily Scanlon, jr., Lexington Catholic , 95

Ella Pugh, sr., Henry Clay, 95

SECOND TEAM

Olivia Bretz, so., Lexington Catholic

Caroline Hensley, jr., Lexington Christian

Carmen Combs, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar

Mary Martin Hampton, so., Lexington Catholic

Maliya Crump (GK), sr., Frederick Douglass

Allison Whitaker sr., Sayre

Jameela Shalash, jr, Tates Creek

Haley Flynn, fr., Henry Clay

Ashlyn Fuller sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar

Madison Smith, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar

Haley Buckman, jr., Frederick Douglass

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Hanna Hunstad, Abbey Mingo, Naomi Turner, Kiersha Wilson, Cate VanMeter.

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Amber Brandon (GK).

Frederick Douglass: Emily Coke, Hannah Muncie.

Henry Clay: Addison Kenny.

Lafayette: Jaimye Cottongim, Lily Simpson.

Lexington Christian: Marin Wills, Ellie McCallum.

Sayre: Cat Graves (GK), Gigi Cornett, Cate Goodman.

Tates Creek: Hadley Jones, Dani Hacker, Kaitlyn Miller, Emily Vannoy.