Here’s the 2020 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team

Lexington’s high school volleyball coaches have selected this year’s edition of the All-City Volleyball Team.

Henry Clay, the 11th Region champion and state semifinalist, placed nine players on the list with three First Teamers, Abby Shadwick, Emma Shadwick and Ellery Gray.

Region runner-up Tates Creek had the most First Team selections with Brooke Poynter, Keri Blair, Regan Hackenberry and Lexie Deaton.

Paul Laurence Dunbar tied Henry Clay for the most overall honorees with nine, including First Teamers Caroline Cole, Kaetlin Ethington and Ava Jackson.

2020 All-City Volleyball Team

Below is the 2020 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team, as selected and submitted by the nine head coaches of KHSAA programs in the city. First and Second Team players are listed in the order submitted by the coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Caroline Cole, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Abby Shadwick, Henry Clay

Emma Shadwick, Henry Clay

Lane Jenkins, Lafayette

Ellery Gray, Henry Clay

Kaetlin Ethington, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Ava Jackson, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Brooke Poynter, Tates Creek

Keri Blair, Tates Creek

Regan Hackenberry, Tates Creek

Lexie Deaton, Tates Creek

Olivia Bennett, Bryan Station

Mia Saenz, Bryan Station

Lucy Wedding, Lexington Catholic

Izzy Carter, Bryan Station

SECOND TEAM

Lillie Feldhaus, Henry Clay

Katie Jacobs, Lafayette

Ila Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jamison Gordon, Frederick Douglass

Campbell Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Delaney Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Lauren Reynolds, Frederick Douglass

Riley McChord, Lafayette

Gracie DiNardo, Henry Clay

Madi Knapp, Tates Creek

Jade Loftus, Bryan Station

Emma McDowell, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jada Thomas, Lafayette

Paige Wagers, Henry Clay

Halley Johnson, Lafayette

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Elena Verdecchia, Reese Collin.

Douglass: Maggie Harrison, Peyton Hollon.

Dunbar: Nyla Gaines, Abbey Smith.

Henry Clay: Madi Fields, Emily Adkins, Taylor Rode.

Lafayette: Ashley Reeves.

Lexington Christian: Tucker Patterson, Greta Blakemore.

Sayre: Kennedy Beatty.

Tates Creek: Paige Powell, Shae Stephens