Here’s the 2020 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team
Lexington’s high school volleyball coaches have selected this year’s edition of the All-City Volleyball Team.
Henry Clay, the 11th Region champion and state semifinalist, placed nine players on the list with three First Teamers, Abby Shadwick, Emma Shadwick and Ellery Gray.
Region runner-up Tates Creek had the most First Team selections with Brooke Poynter, Keri Blair, Regan Hackenberry and Lexie Deaton.
Paul Laurence Dunbar tied Henry Clay for the most overall honorees with nine, including First Teamers Caroline Cole, Kaetlin Ethington and Ava Jackson.
2020 All-City Volleyball Team
Below is the 2020 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team, as selected and submitted by the nine head coaches of KHSAA programs in the city. First and Second Team players are listed in the order submitted by the coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Caroline Cole, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Abby Shadwick, Henry Clay
Emma Shadwick, Henry Clay
Lane Jenkins, Lafayette
Ellery Gray, Henry Clay
Kaetlin Ethington, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Ava Jackson, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Brooke Poynter, Tates Creek
Keri Blair, Tates Creek
Regan Hackenberry, Tates Creek
Lexie Deaton, Tates Creek
Olivia Bennett, Bryan Station
Mia Saenz, Bryan Station
Lucy Wedding, Lexington Catholic
Izzy Carter, Bryan Station
SECOND TEAM
Lillie Feldhaus, Henry Clay
Katie Jacobs, Lafayette
Ila Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jamison Gordon, Frederick Douglass
Campbell Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Delaney Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Lauren Reynolds, Frederick Douglass
Riley McChord, Lafayette
Gracie DiNardo, Henry Clay
Madi Knapp, Tates Creek
Jade Loftus, Bryan Station
Emma McDowell, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jada Thomas, Lafayette
Paige Wagers, Henry Clay
Halley Johnson, Lafayette
HONORABLE MENTION
Bryan Station: Elena Verdecchia, Reese Collin.
Douglass: Maggie Harrison, Peyton Hollon.
Dunbar: Nyla Gaines, Abbey Smith.
Henry Clay: Madi Fields, Emily Adkins, Taylor Rode.
Lafayette: Ashley Reeves.
Lexington Christian: Tucker Patterson, Greta Blakemore.
Sayre: Kennedy Beatty.
Tates Creek: Paige Powell, Shae Stephens
