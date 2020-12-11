Winter sports practices for Fayette schools to begin Monday with COVID safety measures

Winter sports practices in the Fayette County Public Schools district, which have been postponed as a result of COVID-19, will start on Monday, Dec. 14, and competitions can begin Jan. 4, a district official said Friday.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control met this week and voted 12-5 to allow practices and competition to begin on those respective dates.

On the academic side, Fayette school board members have said they are aiming to begin in-person instruction the week of Jan. 4, but a firm decision had not been announced by Friday.

The Courier Journal reported Friday that “Jefferson County Public Schools announced Friday that high school teams in winter sports will not be allowed to practice or play until January.”

As for Fayette County sports, basketball, wrestling and cheer teams will be placed in pods based on their level of play, said district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

Mats, basketballs and shared equipment will be cleaned between pods practicing.

Locker rooms won’t be used. Players will come dressed for practice, and they must utilize their own water bottle.

A limit of two spectators are allowed per student athlete for in-person games.

No sideline dance or cheer teams will be allowed at athletics events.

The guidelines have been reviewed with the Lexington-Fayette Health Department and approved.

COVID-19 conditions within the state will determine if any of the guidelines change or are amended, Deffendall said.

This article will be updated.