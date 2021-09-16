‘Let’s do something for the kids.’ Rivalry inspired late coach to add special trophy.

The Border Barrel was conceived by Marion County’s late head coach Rob Reader, who came up with the idea for a traveling trophy for the Knights’ annual rivalry with Washington County in 2019. It is a Kentucky Cooperage barrel painted with Marion’s colors on one side and Washington’s on the other. Reader died last month from liver cancer. Washington County will present the original barrel to Reader’s family and a new barrel will be named The Rob Reader Memorial Border Barrel will take its place. Washington County High School Athletics

Here’s a look at some of the best high school football games of Week 5 beginning Sept. 17, according to high school sports writer Jared Peck. All rankings are according to the Herald-Leader’s Dave Cantrall Ratings.

Rivalry of the week

Marion County (0-3) at Washington County (1-3), 7:30 p.m.: Regardless of the records, “The Border War” between the Class 4A Knights and Class 2A Commanders holds special meaning for their communities. The schools are just 11 miles apart in the respective southcentral Kentucky towns of Lebanon and Springfield.

This will be Marion County’s second game since the death of Coach Rob Reader, who was inspired by this long-held rivalry enough to work with Washington County Coach Eric Sagrecy to establish a traveling trophy for the game in 2019, his first season in charge of the Knights.

“To be honest, the coaches at Marion and the coaches at Washington County never really got along,” Sagrecy said, explaining how the trophy came about after decades of feuding. “But me and Rob had such a good relationship, and he was like, ‘let’s do something for the kids.’”

With the importance of bourbon and barrel-making to the region, they decided on a barrel made by Kentucky Cooperage in Lebanon as the trophy.

Washington County won the first two games with the barrel beginning in 2019.

“We were blessed to win both games and, and (Coach Reader) was always on me about that barrel even when he was sick. We would always talk about that barrel,” Sagrecy said.

Friday, Washington County will present the original barrel to Coach Reader’s wife, Joanna, and family. The Commanders then will unveil a new traveling barrel commissioned by Sagrecy for the rivalry. It will be called the “Rob Reader Memorial Border Barrel,” Sagrecy said.

The Border War dates to 1971 and has been played 46 times with a hiatus taken briefly in the early 1990s due to scheduling issues. Marion County leads the overall series 24-22, but Washington County has won three of the last four years.

“It’s an awesome game, always competitive and a great atmosphere.” Sagrecy said.

Other rivalries of note: No. 15 Pikeville at Belfry; Hopkinsville at Christian County; The Army Bowl: Fort Campbell at Fort Knox.

A photo of Marion County Coach Rob Reader and his wife, Joanna, was posted by Washington County Schools on Twitter in the announcement of his passing on Aug. 26, 2021. Twitter.com/MCPS_KY

Games of the week

No. 8 Covington Catholic (2-2) at No. 5 Beechwood (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: The defending Class 2A champion Tigers have been smashing opponents by a combined score of 182-21, with only Class 6A Simon Kenton notching scores.

Reigning Mr. Football Cameron Hergott has amassed 770 yards passing and eight TDs to go with 491 yards rushing and seven more scores.

Covington Catholic has wins over Belfry and Dixie Heights, but also concerning losses to out-of-state Cincinnati Elder and Lexington Catholic.

No. 14 Bowling Green (3-1) at No. 9 Boyle County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.: The defending Class 5A champion Purples come north to face the defending Class 4A champion Rebels. Both teams took narrow losses early.

Bowling Green’s ball-hawking defense has already forced nine fumbles and five interceptions in just four games. Junior linebacker Davis Fant has been the greediest of the bunch with three fumble recoveries and a pick-six among those turnovers.

Boyle County’s offense looks as potent as ever, averaging 41.75 points per game led by Cole Lanter’s nine TDs and 474 offensive yards.

No. 17 Franklin County (2-2) at No. 25 Woodford County (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: What looks to be the best Dennis Johnson-coached team of Yellow Jackets, yet, welcomes the Flyers who are coming off back-to-back losses after shocking the state with a blowout win over Scott County.

Woodford has a balanced offensive attack, with Bryce Patterson throwing for 503 yards and five TDs to go along with a running-back-by-committee backfield that has 740 rushing yards led by Preston Stacy’s 227. Patterson has six rushing TDs, as well. Kentucky recruit Kaden Moorman leads the Flyers with 418 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

No. 10 Lexington Catholic (4-0) at No. 7 Lexington Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: A local rivalry so good, we had to write a separate story about it.

Trinity (0-4) at No. 1 Male (3-0), 7 p.m.: These two teams have contested the last two Class 6A state title games. The Bulldogs are favored this year against a young Shamrocks squad.

Other Lexington games

▪ Madison Central (3-1) at Lafayette (0-4), 7:30 p.m.: The Generals had a first victory within their grasp last week against Madison Southern until the Eagles rallied late. Madison Southern’s larger, northern neighbor will be a tougher test. The Indians are rolling under new coach Mike Holcomb after an early stumble against LCA.

▪ Dayton (2-2) at Sayre (3-0), 7 p.m.: The Spartans have earned a No. 4 Associated Press ranking in Class A and had a bye week to prepare for the Greendevils. Marshall commit Cole Pennington has already thrown for 577 yards and five TDs.

▪ Paul Laurence Dunbar (1-3) at No. 23 Scott County (1-2), 7:30 p.m. A region champion last season, the Bulldogs come off blowout losses to Woodford County and Frederick Douglass. Scott County looks to avoid an almost unheard of 1-3 start, something that hasn’t happened to a Jim McKee-coached team since 2010.

▪ No. 17 Bryan Station (2-1) at Tates Creek (1-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Defenders begin working their way through their city rival slate after a big win over Scott County last week. Tates Creek sat out Week 3 with a COVID-19 cancellation and has improved from a winless 2020 season.

▪ Henry Clay (0-4) at Frederick Douglass (4-0). Canceled. Henry Clay forfeited due to COVID-19 protocols.

Should be a good one

▪ Southwestern at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Great Crossing at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Madison Southern at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Raceland at West Carter, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Bell County at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m.

