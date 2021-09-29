Scott County to honor bus fire hero at game; football team adjusts to loss of gear

The school bus carrying the Scott County football team’s defensive players caught fire on Interstate 75 as it traveled home from Lexington after the Cardinals’ game against Frederick Douglass on Sept. 24. All on board made it out safely.

The Scott County football team’s bus fire last Friday night on their way home from Lexington could have ended tragically if not for the actions of a semi-truck driver who spotted the trouble and alerted those on board to the danger and the coaches who reacted quickly.

Friday, Scott County football parents will fly Alvin Edwards to Central Kentucky for a visit to Birds Nest Stadium for their rivalry game with Great Crossing and honor him ahead of the kickoff.

“You can imagine if you have children and that was your child, they are just unbelievably appreciative of the semi-truck driver,” Cardinals Coach Jim McKee said. “He lives in Dallas. We’re going to honor him at the game and have a cookout on Saturday for him.”

Scary scene I came upon tonight. A fire that started in left rear tire engulfed one of the Scott County football buses going home from Douglass. Players & coaches did a great job & no one injured but wow! pic.twitter.com/Hlh5QoQn53 — Dave Buzz Baker (@buzzbaker) September 25, 2021

Edwards told the Herald-Leader’s news partner, WKYT, that “God put me there for a reason.” Edwards’ GPS system sent him the wrong direction during his route and put him off schedule, meaning he likely wouldn’t have come up on the northbound bus on Interstate 75 otherwise.

“I started telling everybody, ‘Get out the bus, get out the bus,’” Edwards told WKYT. “I just don’t feel like I’m a hero. I just feel like I did what needed to be done.”

The blaze started in the back before eventually engulfing the whole bus as roughly 100 gallons of fuel leaked out, firefighters told WKYT.

McKee also praised assistant coaches Monty McIntyre and Chris Travis for keeping everyone calm and getting them out safely.

“I wasn’t there, and they did such a good job,” McKee said. “In a situation like that, it’s probably kind of surreal, like it’s not really going on, but they were able to act quickly.”

While all the people escaped unharmed, many personal belongings and most of the team’s defensive gear did not.

Scott County lost 30 road jerseys, 30 helmets and 30 sets of shoulder pads, McKee said.

A call to Mayfield Coach Joe Morris and his Cardinals of western Kentucky, garnered 13 spare solid red helmets, but some players will have to share helmets during games until factory replacements arrive. McKee thanked Riddell for moving his team up the priority list after company officials saw the fire video. He believes new helmets should be shipped within the next week or so.

Scott County also will have to play in their home uniforms the rest of the year as replacement road whites midseason will be hard to come by, especially in a style to match the ones they have as jersey fashion changes subtly year-over-year.

“I’m not going to worry about that until December,” McKee said. “We’re going to get through all that. You’ve got to focus on what you have to focus on. … We’re going to have a great practice today. We’ve got a good team and we’re getting better.”