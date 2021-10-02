Highlights: Sayre, Bryan Station quarterbacks fire away in routs; Lafayette snaps losing streak

Sayre’s Cole Pennington (10) looks to pass the ball during a game against the Frankfort Panthers earlier this season. Pennington passed for more than 300 yards against Williamsburg on Friday. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Sayre 35, Williamsburg 17: Cole Pennington threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another as the Spartans (6-0) prevailed in a clash of Class A top 10 teams.

Sayre took a 14-0 lead to start the game with both scores coming in Pennington pass plays to Jackson Marshall.

“That’s as big of a win as we’ve had in our four years,” Sayre Coach Chad Pennington said. “To go down there and beat an established program like Williamsburg — I’m really proud of how we played tonight.”

Marshall had 95 yards receiving and three of TD catches, while Brock Coffman caught for 107 yards and a score for Sayre

The Spartans ranked as Class A’s No. 3 team, according to the Associated Press this week. Williamsburg (3-2) ranked seventh. Jayden Rainwater has a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets.

Bryan Station 40, Henry Clay 22: Sophomore quarterback Trenton Cutwright had his best game yet for the Defenders (5-1) throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns.

“He still hasn’t figured it all out yet, but he’s getting ready to. He’s going to be pretty good,” Bryan Station Coach Phillip Hawkins said of his QB, who also had a rushing TD. “We’ve seen a progression in him every week. He’s taking care of the ball better and we’ve introduced him as a runner, also, not just a scrambler.”

In Javoen Hurt’s first game for Bryan Station after transferring from Frederick Douglass in the offseason, the senior had 166 yards receiving, including TD catches of 47 and 57 yards as Station built a 32-0 lead. Damin Green caught a 23 yard TD and Jamarious Lindsay reeled in a 47-yard bomb for a score.

Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd led Bryan Station with 107 yards on the ground. Amadeus Taylor got the Defenders’ other rushing touchdown. Kasen Parks and Maddox Smith caught TD passes from Blake Van Horn in the second half for the Blue Devils (0-6).

Lafayette 14: Clark County 3: The Generals (1-6) snapped a nine-game losing streak dating to last season as Derreon Steward got a 21-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. A 23-yard TD pass from DJ Walker to Tanner Pace in the fourth quarter to secured the victory.

Lafayette set up the punt return TD by burying the Cardinals (3-5) deep in their own end when Casey Hurr’s punt was downed at the Clark 6-yard line. A Tyleik Maxwell sack on third down pushed Clark back to their own 2-yard line to put pressure on its punter.

Madison Central 21, Pikeville 19: The Class 6A Indians (5-1) survived a stern test from Class A’s No. 1 Panthers (5-2) as Pikeville missed a potential game-winning 38-yard field goal in the game’s final minute.

Brady Hensley scored two short-yardage TDs and Kenyatta Hardge got another as Madison Central built a 21-10 lead in the first half. PIkeville got a 5-yard TD run from quarterback Isaac McNamee in the second quarter and a Wade Hensley TD catch from McNamee in the fourth quarter. Panthers’ kicker Jacob Rogers made a 27-yard field goal at the end of the first half and a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter to help keep Pikeville in the game.

Woodford County 60, West Jessamine 14: The Yellow Jackets (6-0) gashed big plays all night including TD runs of 58 and 26 yards from Jackson Geilear, a 59-yard TD run from Preston Stacy and a TD passes from Bryce Patterson to Aden Nelson of 31 and 61 yards.

Stacy and Mahki Smith also had TD catches. Patterson and Andrew Nason each had a rushing score. West Jessamine (3-3) had a pair of TD passes from Jacob Jones to Dalton Carter.

Bullitt East 62, Danville 13: After a 14-13 first quarter, the Chargers (5-1) scored 48 unanswered as Trevis Egan threw for 193 yards and four touchdowns and Mason Gauthier racked up 246 rushing yards and three scores. Danville (4-3) got TD pass plays from Brady Morse to Corydon Crawford and Keelan Story.

Franklin County 41, North Oldham 7: Kaden Mooreman ran for three touchdowns while Gavin Hurst and Jayden Mattison each threw touchdown passes for the Flyers (4-3). Hurst’s TD pass was a 29-yarder to Mattison.

Both Hurst and Pattison have seen time as Franklin County’s starting quarterback this season with Hurst taking over the lead role for the last three games. Mattison’s TD pass came on a trick play in which Hurst lateralled to him to set up a 42 yard strike to Braedyn Tracy. Moorman’s night included a 44 yard punt return to the 1-yard line. He punched the score in on the next play.\u0009

Madison Southern 28, East Jessamine 7: Stephen Whitehead scored three rushing TDs and Rocky Whitehead added another as the Eagles (2-5) rolled. Stephen Whitehead scored from 11, 2 and 1 yards out with older brother Rocky Whitehead getting another short-yardage plunge as MadSouth built a 28-0 lead. Tajii Jackson scored for East Jessamine (1-6).\u0009

Mercer County 28, Western Hills 21: Trosper Buchanan completed eight passes for 258 yards and huge touchdown plays of 64, 35 and 55 yards for the Titans (5-2). Riley Peavler caught the first score for 64 yards while Thaddeus Mays hauled in the other two. Jackson Peavler broke away for a 50-yard touchdown as all the scoring for both teams came in the first half.

Covington Catholic 38, Boone County 6: The Colonels (4-3) dominated from the outset with Evan Pitze completing TD passes of 51 yards to Nick Boydston and 15 yards to David Sullivan and Zion Mason, Eli Nally, Brayden Collens and Pitze all getting rushing TDs.

Johnson Central 42, Clay County 6: In their first game since the death of head coach Jim Matney, the Golden Eagles ran all over the Tigers. Johnson Central recorded 354 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in the win, with freshman Zack McCoart and sophomore Carter Conley each scoring twice and senior Matt Crum scoring once.

The Golden Eagles also had a pick six for a score on the night that their stadium was officially renamed Coach Jim Matney Field. Both schools are now 4-2.

Conner 23, Highlands 13: Alex Castrucci scored on TD runs of 13 and 23 yards as the Cougars (5-2) rallied with 14 unanswered points to top the Bluebirds (3-4). Alijah Thompson opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter. Highlands answered with a 9-yard TD pass from Charlie Noon to Carson Class and a 30-yard blocked punt return for a TD by Isaac Surrey.

South Warren 36, Bowling Green 7: The Spartans (5-1) shut down their city and district rival Purples, allowing only 63 yards of total offense and getting two TD passes from Caden Veltkamp to Mason Willingham and another TD catch by Keegan Milby in the rout.

Luke Burton and Jake Jackson added 1-yard touchdown runs. Bowling Green (3-4) scored on a 25-yard pass from Deuce Bailey to Nat Love.