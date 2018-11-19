Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

High School Basketball

The high school basketball season starts soon. Here’s what you need to know.

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 19, 2018 06:26 PM

The KHSAA boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons begin Monday, Nov. 26. Below you’ll find all of the preseason rankings and stories that were compiled by Kentucky.com leading up to the first tip-off, as well as links to helpful historical information for both sports.

RANKINGS

BOYS

Kentucky’s top 25 boys’ high school basketball teams for the 2018-19 season

Top five: The best boys’ basketball teams in the 11th Region for the 2018-19 season

Kentucky’s top 25 boys’ high school basketball players for the 2018-19 season

The 11 names you should know in 11th Region boys’ basketball this season

Here’s who coaches think will play in the 2019 boys’ Sweet Sixteen

GIRLS

Kentucky’s top 25 girls’ high school basketball teams for the 2018-19 season

Top five: The best girls’ basketball teams in the 11th Region for the 2018-19 season

Kentucky’s top 25 girls’ high school basketball players for the 2018-19 season

The 11 names you should know in 11th Region girls’ basketball this season

Here’s who coaches believe will play in the 2019 girls’ Sweet Sixteen

HELPFUL LINKS

From the KHSAA

BOYS

Stat leaders for 2018-19

Final stat leaders for 2017-18

Year-by-year regional champs

Individual and team records (career)

Individual and team records (Sweet Sixteen)

All-time Sweet Sixteen results

GIRLS

Stat leaders for 2018-19

Final stat leaders for 2017-18

Year-by-year regional champs

Individual and team records (career)

Individual and team records (Sweet Sixteen)

All-time Sweet Sixteen results

