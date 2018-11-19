The high school basketball season starts soon. Here’s what you need to know.

The KHSAA boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons begin Monday, Nov. 26. Below you’ll find all of the preseason rankings and stories that were compiled by Kentucky.com leading up to the first tip-off, as well as links to helpful historical information for both sports.
RANKINGS
BOYS
Kentucky’s top 25 boys’ high school basketball teams for the 2018-19 season
Top five: The best boys’ basketball teams in the 11th Region for the 2018-19 season
Kentucky’s top 25 boys’ high school basketball players for the 2018-19 season
The 11 names you should know in 11th Region boys’ basketball this season
Here’s who coaches think will play in the 2019 boys’ Sweet Sixteen
GIRLS
Kentucky’s top 25 girls’ high school basketball teams for the 2018-19 season
Top five: The best girls’ basketball teams in the 11th Region for the 2018-19 season
Kentucky’s top 25 girls’ high school basketball players for the 2018-19 season
The 11 names you should know in 11th Region girls’ basketball this season
Here’s who coaches believe will play in the 2019 girls’ Sweet Sixteen
HELPFUL LINKS
From the KHSAA
BOYS
Final stat leaders for 2017-18
Individual and team records (career)
Individual and team records (Sweet Sixteen)
All-time Sweet Sixteen results
GIRLS
Final stat leaders for 2017-18
Individual and team records (career)
Individual and team records (Sweet Sixteen)
