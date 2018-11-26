UK basketball recruit Dontaie Allen lights up the Louisville Jamfest

In-state basketball recruit Dontaie Allen made four three-pointers right off the bat and continued to excel in a game at the Louisville Jamfest on Saturday. UK is among the schools recruiting him.
By
High School Basketball

Mr. and Miss Basketball hopefuls explode for career-highs on opening night

By Josh Moore

November 26, 2018 10:47 PM

If the season ended after the first night, your 2019 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners would be clear.

Dontaie Allen — a 6-foot-6 standout from Pendleton County who’s signed with the University of Kentucky — scored a career-high 52 points in the Wildcats’ 76-46 victory at Williamstown on Monday, the first night of play in the KHSAA basketball season.

Savannah Wheeler — a Miss Basketball frontrunner who’s signed with Marshall University — scored a career-high 44 points in Boyd County’s 82-71 victory at Johnson Central, last year’s 15th Region champion. Wheeler made five three-pointers and hit 17 of 20 free-throw attempts for the defending 16th Region champions. Her 44 points were the most by a Boyd County player since at least 1975, according to the Ashland Daily Independent.

Mercer County Emmy Souder (30) defended the basket from Boyd County Savannah Wheeler (4) in the third quarter of the Boyd County vs Mercer County first round Girls Sweet Sixteen tournament basketball game at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky, on March 8, 2017.
Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com

