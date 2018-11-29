Dontaie Allen sets new career scoring high for the second time in a week

If Dontaie Allen keeps scoring at this rate, the University of Kentucky signee is going to break some state records.
Allen — a four-star prospect who signed with UK earlier this month — scored a career-high 53 points in Pendleton County’s 83-73 loss to Scott High School on Thursday, three days after scoring a previous career high of 52 in a Wildcats win in their season-opener Monday.
Allen was 18 of 33 from the field and made five three-pointers. He was 12 of 17 from the free-throw line and had 11 rebounds.
He now has 2,802 career points. The state’s all-time leading scorer is “King” Kelly Coleman, who had 4,337 points for Wayland High School from 1953-56. Flat Gap’s Charlie Osborne is next on that list with 3,647 points, followed by former Knott Central star Camron Justice with 3,587 points.
Ervin Stepp, a star at Phelps, owns the highest mark for scoring average in a single season with 53.7 points per game in the 1979-80 season. Allen would need to average about 55 points per game over the rest of Pendleton County’s season to overtake Coleman for the career scoring mark.
Ben Roberts contributed to this report.
