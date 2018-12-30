Scott County boys No. 1 (and it’s not close) in Cantrall’s first rankings of the season

Note: Through games played Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
Rating
1. Scott County (13-0)
94.1
2. Trinity (9-4)
83.2
3. Campbell County (9-3)
82.3
4. Waggener (12-1)
81.4
5. Bowling Green (10-2)
81.0
6. Ballard (7-5)
80.7
7. John Hardin (12-0)
80.5
8. LaRue County (10-2)
80.3
9. Covington Catholic (10-3)
80.2
9. Clark County (10-3)
80.2
11. Cooper (11-2)
80.0
12. Lexington Christian (10-3)
79.6
13. Beechwood (12-2)
78.9
14. Walton-Verona (9-1)
78.5
15. South Oldham (12-3)
78.4
16. McCracken County (11-1)
78.0
17. Knox Central (10-2)
77.9
18. South Laurel (12-1)
77.7
18. University Heights (12-2)
77.7
18. Woodford County (9-3)
77.7
21. St. Xavier (10-2)
77.3
22. Newport (12-1)
77.0
23. Simon Kenton (9-3)
76.5
24. Collins (9-3)
75.8
25. Central Hardin (8-4)
75.6
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. McCracken County
78.0
2. Graves County
75.2
3. Mayfield
73.6
4. Paducah Tilghman
69.5
5. Murray
61.8
6. Marshall County
61.1
7. Calloway County
52.4
8. Carlisle County
48.5
9. Fulton County
45.6
10. St. Mary
37.6
11. Ballard Memorial
28.5
12. Hickman County
27.0
13. Community Christian
26.4
14. Christian Fellowship
15.3
15. Fulton City
12.7
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
77.7
2. Hopkinsville
74.6
3. Madisonville
69.2
4. Christian County
66.5
5. Henderson County
61.7
6. Webster County
58.4
7. Union County
56.6
8. Caldwell County
56.2
9. Hopkins Central
51.5
10. Lyon County
48.6
11. Trigg County
40.8
12. Livingston Central
39.5
13. Crittenden County
33.9
14. Dawson Springs
32.1
15. Fort Campbell
31.3
3RD REGION
1. Breckinridge County
72.7
2. Owensboro Catholic
72.3
3. Owensboro
69.6
4. Muhlenberg County
62.7
5. Daviess County
62.3
6. Ohio County
59.7
7. Meade County
57.1
8. Grayson County
50.7
9. McLean County
50.5
10. Whitesville Trinity
47.7
11. Edmonson County
45.8
12. Apollo
45.7
13. Butler County
45.0
14. Hancock County
42.1
15. Cloverport
7.9
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
81.0
2. Warren Central
73.0
3. Logan County
68.8
4. Allen County
65.1
5. Greenwood
64.4
6. Glasgow
63.5
7. Barren County
61.9
8. Monroe County
61.4
9. Clinton County
60.7
10. Franklin-Simpson
58.2
11. South Warren
55.5
12. Warren East
54.4
13. Russellville
49.1
14. Russell County
47.9
14. Todd Central
47.9
16. Metcalfe County
44.7
17. Cumberland County
41.3
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
80.5
2. LaRue County
80.3
3. Central Hardin
75.6
4. Marion County
69.9
5. Taylor County
67.9
6. North Hardin
67.2
7. Elizabethtown
67.0
8. Washington County
59.7
9. Bardstown
59.6
10. Campbellsville
57.2
11. Adair County
53.0
12. Thomas Nelson
51.7
13. Green County
48.2
14. Hart County
47.0
15. Nelson County
42.3
16. Bethlehem
39.9
17. Caverna
37.9
18. Fort Knox
31.1
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
75.1
2. Butler
73.8
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
71.8
4. Bullitt East
70.5
4. Jeffersontown
70.5
6. DeSales
68.6
7. Southern
66.1
8. Valley
65.3
9. Bullitt Central
64.0
10. Moore
62.8
11. Doss
62.6
12. Western
59.8
13. North Bullitt
59.3
14. Fairdale
59.0
15. Iroquois
56.5
16. Lou. Holy Cross
55.1
17. Whitefield Academy
35.2
18. Beth Haven
20.6
19. Evangel
11.5
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
83.2
2. Waggener
81.4
3. Ballard
80.7
4. St. Xavier
77.3
5. Seneca
71.4
6. Central
71.3
7. Male
70.9
8. Eastern
64.4
9. Louisville Christian
58.2
10. Manual
57.6
11. Collegiate
51.4
12. Atherton
49.9
13. Shawnee
49.7
14. Country Day
45.8
15. St. Francis
39.5
16. Brown
29.2
17. Portland Christian
28.1
18. Walden
23.7
8TH REGION
1. Walton-Verona
78.5
2. South Oldham
78.4
3. Simon Kenton
76.5
4. Collins
75.8
5. Oldham County
71.9
6. Gallatin County
70.9
7. Spencer County
67.3
8. Grant County
66.4
9. North Oldham
64.6
10. Shelby County
58.9
11. Anderson County
56.0
12. Carroll County
55.7
13. Trimble County
45.9
14. Henry County
45.1
15. Owen County
30.9
16. Williamstown
30.7
17. Eminence
19.4
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
80.2
2. Cooper
80.0
3. Beechwood
78.9
4. Newport
77.0
5. Highlands
75.3
6. Conner
65.2
7. Newport Catholic
62.9
8. Dixie Heights
62.1
9. St. Henry
61.5
10. Lloyd
59.7
11. Cov. Holy Cross
57.7
12. Ryle
53.4
13. Holmes
53.1
14. Boone County
46.8
15. Bellevue
40.0
16. Ludlow
33.2
17. Villa Madonna
31.6
18. Dayton
25.4
19. Heritage Academy
3.5
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
82.3
2. Clark County
80.2
3. Scott
68.5
4. Bourbon County
67.0
5. Pendleton County
63.1
6. Bishop Brossart
62.2
7. Mason County
61.9
8. Montgomery County
59.7
9. Robertson County
56.7
10. Paris
55.5
11. Harrison County
52.3
12. Bracken County
46.6
13. Calvary Christian
43.7
14. Augusta
37.5
15. Nicholas County
34.2
16. St. Patrick
19.4
17. Silver Grove
6.2
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
94.1
2. Lexington Christian
79.6
3. Woodford County
77.7
4. Frankfort
75.5
5. Madison Central
75.0
6. Lexington Catholic
74.2
7. Lafayette
74.1
8. Henry Clay
73.0
9. Paul Dunbar
72.1
10. Frederick Douglass
71.9
11. Tates Creek
68.5
12. Bryan Station
65.4
13. Franklin County
63.2
14. Madison Southern
60.7
15. Model
54.1
16. Sayre
51.0
17. Western Hills
50.9
18. Berea
40.4
19. Frankfort Christian
13.7
12TH REGION
1. Danville
74.2
2. Lincoln County
71.7
2. Wayne County
71.7
4. Pulaski County
70.2
5. West Jessamine
69.4
6. Somerset
69.1
7. Mercer County
62.6
8. Boyle County
59.6
8. Southwestern
59.6
10. Garrard County
54.4
11. Casey County
53.5
12. East Jessamine
52.7
13. McCreary Central
52.2
14. Rockcastle County
51.2
15. Burgin
24.8
16. Danville Christian
6.4
17. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
77.9
2. South Laurel
77.7
3. Clay County
73.0
4. Corbin
68.7
5. Harlan County
66.9
6. North Laurel
66.1
7. Whitley County
63.8
8. Middlesboro
59.3
9. Barbourville
58.1
10. Bell County
57.9
11. Harlan
56.7
12. Williamsburg
53.7
13. Lynn Camp
52.6
14. Jackson County
51.3
15. Red Bird
41.2
16. Oneida Baptist
40.5
17. Pineville
37.9
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
69.1
2. Hazard
65.5
3. Knott Central
62.5
4. Breathitt County
59.9
5. Letcher Central
54.1
6. Buckhorn
51.9
7. Cordia
51.6
8. Powell County
50.1
9. Leslie County
47.7
10. Wolfe County
47.0
11. Estill County
45.1
12. Owsley County
36.5
13. June Buchanan
30.6
14. Jackson City
24.0
15. Lee County
7.9
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
70.4
2. Pikeville
70.3
3. Shelby Valley
69.7
4. Paintsville
65.8
5. Sheldon Clark
53.1
6. Lawrence County
51.4
7. Pike Central
48.4
8. Belfry
47.6
8. Magoffin County
47.6
10. Betsy Layne
47.4
11. Prestonsburg
47.0
12. Phelps
45.0
13. East Ridge
42.4
14. Floyd Central
42.0
15. Jenkins
16.9
16. Piarist
4.6
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
72.7
2. Ashland Blazer
65.6
3. Rowan County
63.5
4. Lewis County
60.1
5. Morgan County
59.5
6. Boyd County
58.9
7. West Carter
57.2
8. Bath County
56.5
9. Raceland
54.2
10. Russell
50.5
11. Fleming County
47.9
12. Greenup County
45.6
13. East Carter
43.9
14. Fairview
40.1
15. Menifee County
37.5
16. Rose Hill Christian
23.6
