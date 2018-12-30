High School Basketball

Scott County boys No. 1 (and it’s not close) in Cantrall’s first rankings of the season

By Dave Cantrall

December 30, 2018 06:21 PM

Scott County’s game-winning three against Trinity in Sweet Sixteen

Scott County senior Cooper Robb hit a three-pointer with 5.8 seconds left to help the Cardinals defeats Trinity, 54-53, in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena.
By
Up Next
Scott County senior Cooper Robb hit a three-pointer with 5.8 seconds left to help the Cardinals defeats Trinity, 54-53, in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena.
By

Note: Through games played Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

1. Scott County (13-0)

94.1

2. Trinity (9-4)

83.2

3. Campbell County (9-3)

82.3

4. Waggener (12-1)

81.4

5. Bowling Green (10-2)

81.0

6. Ballard (7-5)

80.7

7. John Hardin (12-0)

80.5

8. LaRue County (10-2)

80.3

9. Covington Catholic (10-3)

80.2

9. Clark County (10-3)

80.2

11. Cooper (11-2)

80.0

12. Lexington Christian (10-3)

79.6

13. Beechwood (12-2)

78.9

14. Walton-Verona (9-1)

78.5

15. South Oldham (12-3)

78.4

16. McCracken County (11-1)

78.0

17. Knox Central (10-2)

77.9

18. South Laurel (12-1)

77.7

18. University Heights (12-2)

77.7

18. Woodford County (9-3)

77.7

21. St. Xavier (10-2)

77.3

22. Newport (12-1)

77.0

23. Simon Kenton (9-3)

76.5

24. Collins (9-3)

75.8

25. Central Hardin (8-4)

75.6

Read Next

prep-basketball

Undefeated Scott County girls at No. 1 in Cantrall’s first rankings of season

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION



1. McCracken County

78.0

2. Graves County

75.2

3. Mayfield

73.6

4. Paducah Tilghman

69.5

5. Murray

61.8

6. Marshall County

61.1

7. Calloway County

52.4

8. Carlisle County

48.5

9. Fulton County

45.6

10. St. Mary

37.6

11. Ballard Memorial

28.5

12. Hickman County

27.0

13. Community Christian

26.4

14. Christian Fellowship

15.3

15. Fulton City

12.7





2ND REGION



1. University Heights

77.7

2. Hopkinsville

74.6

3. Madisonville

69.2

4. Christian County

66.5

5. Henderson County

61.7

6. Webster County

58.4

7. Union County

56.6

8. Caldwell County

56.2

9. Hopkins Central

51.5

10. Lyon County

48.6

11. Trigg County

40.8

12. Livingston Central

39.5

13. Crittenden County

33.9

14. Dawson Springs

32.1

15. Fort Campbell

31.3





3RD REGION



1. Breckinridge County

72.7

2. Owensboro Catholic

72.3

3. Owensboro

69.6

4. Muhlenberg County

62.7

5. Daviess County

62.3

6. Ohio County

59.7

7. Meade County

57.1

8. Grayson County

50.7

9. McLean County

50.5

10. Whitesville Trinity

47.7

11. Edmonson County

45.8

12. Apollo

45.7

13. Butler County

45.0

14. Hancock County

42.1

15. Cloverport

7.9





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

81.0

2. Warren Central

73.0

3. Logan County

68.8

4. Allen County

65.1

5. Greenwood

64.4

6. Glasgow

63.5

7. Barren County

61.9

8. Monroe County

61.4

9. Clinton County

60.7

10. Franklin-Simpson

58.2

11. South Warren

55.5

12. Warren East

54.4

13. Russellville

49.1

14. Russell County

47.9

14. Todd Central

47.9

16. Metcalfe County

44.7

17. Cumberland County

41.3





5TH REGION



1. John Hardin

80.5

2. LaRue County

80.3

3. Central Hardin

75.6

4. Marion County

69.9

5. Taylor County

67.9

6. North Hardin

67.2

7. Elizabethtown

67.0

8. Washington County

59.7

9. Bardstown

59.6

10. Campbellsville

57.2

11. Adair County

53.0

12. Thomas Nelson

51.7

13. Green County

48.2

14. Hart County

47.0

15. Nelson County

42.3

16. Bethlehem

39.9

17. Caverna

37.9

18. Fort Knox

31.1





6TH REGION



1. Fern Creek

75.1

2. Butler

73.8

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

71.8

4. Bullitt East

70.5

4. Jeffersontown

70.5

6. DeSales

68.6

7. Southern

66.1

8. Valley

65.3

9. Bullitt Central

64.0

10. Moore

62.8

11. Doss

62.6

12. Western

59.8

13. North Bullitt

59.3

14. Fairdale

59.0

15. Iroquois

56.5

16. Lou. Holy Cross

55.1

17. Whitefield Academy

35.2

18. Beth Haven

20.6

19. Evangel

11.5





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

83.2

2. Waggener

81.4

3. Ballard

80.7

4. St. Xavier

77.3

5. Seneca

71.4

6. Central

71.3

7. Male

70.9

8. Eastern

64.4

9. Louisville Christian

58.2

10. Manual

57.6

11. Collegiate

51.4

12. Atherton

49.9

13. Shawnee

49.7

14. Country Day

45.8

15. St. Francis

39.5

16. Brown

29.2

17. Portland Christian

28.1

18. Walden

23.7





8TH REGION



1. Walton-Verona

78.5

2. South Oldham

78.4

3. Simon Kenton

76.5

4. Collins

75.8

5. Oldham County

71.9

6. Gallatin County

70.9

7. Spencer County

67.3

8. Grant County

66.4

9. North Oldham

64.6

10. Shelby County

58.9

11. Anderson County

56.0

12. Carroll County

55.7

13. Trimble County

45.9

14. Henry County

45.1

15. Owen County

30.9

16. Williamstown

30.7

17. Eminence

19.4





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

80.2

2. Cooper

80.0

3. Beechwood

78.9

4. Newport

77.0

5. Highlands

75.3

6. Conner

65.2

7. Newport Catholic

62.9

8. Dixie Heights

62.1

9. St. Henry

61.5

10. Lloyd

59.7

11. Cov. Holy Cross

57.7

12. Ryle

53.4

13. Holmes

53.1

14. Boone County

46.8

15. Bellevue

40.0

16. Ludlow

33.2

17. Villa Madonna

31.6

18. Dayton

25.4

19. Heritage Academy

3.5

20. Latin

0.1





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

82.3

2. Clark County

80.2

3. Scott

68.5

4. Bourbon County

67.0

5. Pendleton County

63.1

6. Bishop Brossart

62.2

7. Mason County

61.9

8. Montgomery County

59.7

9. Robertson County

56.7

10. Paris

55.5

11. Harrison County

52.3

12. Bracken County

46.6

13. Calvary Christian

43.7

14. Augusta

37.5

15. Nicholas County

34.2

16. St. Patrick

19.4

17. Silver Grove

6.2





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

94.1

2. Lexington Christian

79.6

3. Woodford County

77.7

4. Frankfort

75.5

5. Madison Central

75.0

6. Lexington Catholic

74.2

7. Lafayette

74.1

8. Henry Clay

73.0

9. Paul Dunbar

72.1

10. Frederick Douglass

71.9

11. Tates Creek

68.5

12. Bryan Station

65.4

13. Franklin County

63.2

14. Madison Southern

60.7

15. Model

54.1

16. Sayre

51.0

17. Western Hills

50.9

18. Berea

40.4

19. Frankfort Christian

13.7





12TH REGION



1. Danville

74.2

2. Lincoln County

71.7

2. Wayne County

71.7

4. Pulaski County

70.2

5. West Jessamine

69.4

6. Somerset

69.1

7. Mercer County

62.6

8. Boyle County

59.6

8. Southwestern

59.6

10. Garrard County

54.4

11. Casey County

53.5

12. East Jessamine

52.7

13. McCreary Central

52.2

14. Rockcastle County

51.2

15. Burgin

24.8

16. Danville Christian

6.4

17. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. Knox Central

77.9

2. South Laurel

77.7

3. Clay County

73.0

4. Corbin

68.7

5. Harlan County

66.9

6. North Laurel

66.1

7. Whitley County

63.8

8. Middlesboro

59.3

9. Barbourville

58.1

10. Bell County

57.9

11. Harlan

56.7

12. Williamsburg

53.7

13. Lynn Camp

52.6

14. Jackson County

51.3

15. Red Bird

41.2

16. Oneida Baptist

40.5

17. Pineville

37.9





14TH REGION



1. Perry Central

69.1

2. Hazard

65.5

3. Knott Central

62.5

4. Breathitt County

59.9

5. Letcher Central

54.1

6. Buckhorn

51.9

7. Cordia

51.6

8. Powell County

50.1

9. Leslie County

47.7

10. Wolfe County

47.0

11. Estill County

45.1

12. Owsley County

36.5

13. June Buchanan

30.6

14. Jackson City

24.0

15. Lee County

7.9





15TH REGION



1. Johnson Central

70.4

2. Pikeville

70.3

3. Shelby Valley

69.7

4. Paintsville

65.8

5. Sheldon Clark

53.1

6. Lawrence County

51.4

7. Pike Central

48.4

8. Belfry

47.6

8. Magoffin County

47.6

10. Betsy Layne

47.4

11. Prestonsburg

47.0

12. Phelps

45.0

13. East Ridge

42.4

14. Floyd Central

42.0

15. Jenkins

16.9

16. Piarist

4.6





16TH REGION



1. Elliott County

72.7

2. Ashland Blazer

65.6

3. Rowan County

63.5

4. Lewis County

60.1

5. Morgan County

59.5

6. Boyd County

58.9

7. West Carter

57.2

8. Bath County

56.5

9. Raceland

54.2

10. Russell

50.5

11. Fleming County

47.9

12. Greenup County

45.6

13. East Carter

43.9

14. Fairview

40.1

15. Menifee County

37.5

16. Rose Hill Christian

23.6

  Comments  