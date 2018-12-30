High School Basketball

Undefeated Scott County girls at No. 1 in Cantrall’s first rankings of season

By Dave Cantrall

December 30, 2018 06:49 PM

Note: Through games played Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School

Rating

1. Scott County (12-0)

89.8

2. Ryle (15-1)

88.8

3. Conner (13-1)

87.4

4. Boyd County (13-1)

86.9

5. Sacred Heart (7-5)

86.6

6. Elizabethtown (12-2)

85.8

7. Male (10-2)

85.1

8. Eastern (8-4)

84.5

9. Highlands (11-3)

84.2

10. Anderson County (10-3)

83.9

11. Webster County (13-2)

83.5

12. Butler (7-4)

83.3

12. Mercy (6-5)

83.3

14. Lincoln County (7-2)

83.0

15. Bullitt East (10-4)

81.9

15. Simon Kenton (7-6)

81.9

17. Clark County (9-3)

81.0

18. Scott (8-6)

80.8

19. Mercer County (6-4)

80.5

20. North Laurel (11-3)

79.6

21. South Laurel (10-3)

79.5

22. Manual (7-5)

78.9

23. Danville (11-2)

78.5

24. Bardstown (12-1)

78.4

25. Graves County (9-5)

78.2

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

78.2

2. Murray

77.6

3. Marshall County

76.5

4. Calloway County

76.0

5. McCracken County

55.8

6. Carlisle County

51.3

7. Mayfield

49.3

8. Hickman County

45.7

9. Paducah Tilghman

40.7

10. Fulton City

33.6

11. Fulton County

26.7

12. Ballard Memorial

25.2

13. St. Mary

17.9

14. Christian Fellowship

8.6

15. Community Christian

6.7





2ND REGION



1. Webster County

83.5

2. Henderson County

75.1

3. Christian County

71.1

4. Hopkinsville

69.3

5. Madisonville

62.7

6. Union County

52.2

7. Hopkins Central

50.7

8. Caldwell County

49.5

9. Crittenden County

46.2

10. University Heights

44.7

11. Lyon County

41.7

12. Trigg County

39.6

13. Dawson Springs

31.4

14. Livingston Central

17.5

15. Fort Campbell

2.3





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

78.0

2. Breckinridge County

67.2

3. Muhlenberg County

64.5

4. Edmonson County

62.4

5. Meade County

61.9

6. Apollo

60.2

7. Grayson County

53.2

8. Ohio County

53.0

9. Owensboro

52.6

10. Hancock County

46.2

11. Whitesville Trinity

45.8

12. McLean County

45.6

13. Daviess County

41.8

14. Butler County

36.6

15. Cloverport

19.4





4TH REGION



1. Barren County

77.9

2. Bowling Green

77.6

3. Glasgow

73.8

4. South Warren

67.3

5. Allen County

65.9

6. Russell County

64.2

7. Logan County

62.4

8. Metcalfe County

58.4

9. Greenwood

57.6

10. Warren East

57.5

11. Russellville

47.0

12. Monroe County

46.8

13. Clinton County

41.9

14. Todd Central

41.6

15. Franklin-Simpson

40.1

16. Warren Central

31.9

17. Cumberland County

30.0





5TH REGION



1. Elizabethtown

85.8

2. Bardstown

78.4

3. Bethlehem

75.4

4. Marion County

69.9

5. Central Hardin

63.8

6. North Hardin

61.0

7. Green County

56.3

8. Taylor County

56.1

9. Caverna

54.0

10. Thomas Nelson

52.3

11. John Hardin

52.0

12. Adair County

51.7

13. Campbellsville

48.1

14. LaRue County

44.5

15. Nelson County

41.4

16. Hart County

40.5

17. Washington County

35.5

18. Fort Knox

12.8





6TH REGION



1. Butler

83.3

1. Mercy

83.3

3. Bullitt East

81.9

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

64.2

5. Fern Creek

62.8

6. North Bullitt

54.6

7. Moore

53.5

8. Lou. Holy Cross

48.2

9. Jeffersontown

41.6

10. Iroquois

36.7

11. Bullitt Central

36.0

12. Whitefield Academy

33.3

13. Valley

30.5

14. Fairdale

25.9

15. Southern

22.7

16. Doss

19.3

17. Western

10.3

18. Beth Haven

7.0





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

86.6

2. Male

85.1

3. Eastern

84.5

4. Manual

78.9

5. Louisville Christian

76.6

6. Assumption

76.0

7. Central

72.9

8. Ballard

59.8

9. Brown

42.7

10. Seneca

36.0

11. Presentation

29.7

12. Collegiate

25.0

13. Atherton

15.6

14. Portland Christian

10.0

14. Shawnee

10.0

16. Waggener

9.9

17. St. Francis

9.6

18. Country Day

8.7





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

83.9

2. Simon Kenton

81.9

3. Walton-Verona

77.7

4. Oldham County

74.5

5. Owen County

67.4

6. South Oldham

65.9

7. Grant County

65.7

8. Spencer County

62.0

9. Collins

61.0

10. North Oldham

56.2

11. Gallatin County

48.0

12. Shelby County

46.1

13. Henry County

43.7

14. Williamstown

42.1

15. Carroll County

34.9

16. Trimble County

34.2

17. Eminence

32.8





9TH REGION



1. Ryle

88.8

2. Conner

87.4

3. Highlands

84.2

4. Cov. Holy Cross

76.2

5. Notre Dame

73.9

6. Dixie Heights

72.2

7. St. Henry

69.2

8. Newport Catholic

68.8

9. Boone County

67.5

10. Cooper

58.9

11. Holmes

55.7

12. Lloyd

53.5

13. Ludlow

52.3

14. Bellevue

49.4

15. Dayton

44.4

16. Villa Madonna

34.8

17. Newport

31.7

18. Beechwood

26.4

19. Latin

4.3





10TH REGION



1. Clark County

81.0

2. Scott

80.8

3. Campbell County

78.1

4. Mason County

67.1

5. Bishop Brossart

61.8

6. Paris

53.1

7. Bourbon County

51.8

8. Nicholas County

48.6

9. Harrison County

42.3

10. Bracken County

36.9

11. Montgomery County

33.4

12. Pendleton County

32.9

13. Robertson County

26.4

14. St. Patrick

21.3

15. Augusta

20.1

16. Calvary Christian

18.8

17. Silver Grove

0.1





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

89.8

2. Franklin County

75.9

3. Henry Clay

71.7

4. Lafayette

70.5

5. Paul Dunbar

65.1

6. Woodford County

61.4

7. Lexington Catholic

59.2

8. Madison Southern

55.9

9. Berea

53.4

10. Western Hills

48.9

11. Bryan Station

48.8

12. Frederick Douglass

46.9

13. Madison Central

46.0

14. Frankfort

45.7

15. Lexington Christian

43.4

16. Tates Creek

43.0

17. Model

30.6

18. Sayre

23.6





12TH REGION



1. Lincoln County

83.0

2. Mercer County

80.5

3. Danville

78.5

4. Southwestern

77.7

5. Casey County

72.9

6. Rockcastle County

68.1

7. Pulaski County

65.2

8. Somerset

63.4

9. Boyle County

60.3

10. Wayne County

54.6

11. East Jessamine

42.9

12. West Jessamine

42.3

13. McCreary Central

42.1

14. Garrard County

35.6

15. Burgin

0.1

15. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. North Laurel

79.6

2. South Laurel

79.5

3. Harlan County

72.9

4. Clay County

70.0

5. Whitley County

55.4

6. Corbin

52.2

7. Jackson County

51.4

8. Bell County

51.3

9. Williamsburg

50.9

10. Knox Central

48.1

11. Lynn Camp

45.9

12. Pineville

45.1

13. Middlesboro

41.8

14. Harlan

39.4

15. Barbourville

34.2

16. Oneida Baptist

14.2

17. Red Bird

11.1





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

68.6

2. Hazard

62.0

3. Leslie County

61.4

4. Letcher Central

56.2

5. Owsley County

55.5

6. Powell County

53.9

7. Perry Central

53.0

8. Wolfe County

50.2

9. Estill County

46.0

10. Breathitt County

38.3

11. Buckhorn

33.1

12. Jackson City

31.1

13. Lee County

28.2

14. June Buchanan

15.3

15. Riverside Christian

10.7

16. Cordia

0.2





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

69.5

2. Floyd Central

69.3

3. Johnson Central

65.9

4. Pike Central

65.5

5. Shelby Valley

60.4

6. Belfry

59.2

7. Paintsville

57.7

8. Lawrence County

57.6

9. Sheldon Clark

55.8

10. Prestonsburg

48.3

11. East Ridge

42.9

12. Phelps

40.4

13. Jenkins

35.2

14. Magoffin County

34.9

15. Betsy Layne

30.9

16. Piarist

0.1





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

86.9

2. Russell

75.8

3. West Carter

73.5

4. Ashland Blazer

73.3

5. Rowan County

67.8

6. East Carter

55.0

7. Menifee County

55.0

8. Bath County

49.6

9. Lewis County

49.2

10. Raceland

44.5

11. Elliott County

43.4

12. Greenup County

39.2

13. Morgan County

37.0

14. Fleming County

35.8

15. Fairview

33.1

16. Rose Hill Christian

13.4

