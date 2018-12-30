Undefeated Scott County girls at No. 1 in Cantrall’s first rankings of season

Note: Through games played Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
Rating
1. Scott County (12-0)
89.8
2. Ryle (15-1)
88.8
3. Conner (13-1)
87.4
4. Boyd County (13-1)
86.9
5. Sacred Heart (7-5)
86.6
6. Elizabethtown (12-2)
85.8
7. Male (10-2)
85.1
8. Eastern (8-4)
84.5
9. Highlands (11-3)
84.2
10. Anderson County (10-3)
83.9
11. Webster County (13-2)
83.5
12. Butler (7-4)
83.3
12. Mercy (6-5)
83.3
14. Lincoln County (7-2)
83.0
15. Bullitt East (10-4)
81.9
15. Simon Kenton (7-6)
81.9
17. Clark County (9-3)
81.0
18. Scott (8-6)
80.8
19. Mercer County (6-4)
80.5
20. North Laurel (11-3)
79.6
21. South Laurel (10-3)
79.5
22. Manual (7-5)
78.9
23. Danville (11-2)
78.5
24. Bardstown (12-1)
78.4
25. Graves County (9-5)
78.2
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
78.2
2. Murray
77.6
3. Marshall County
76.5
4. Calloway County
76.0
5. McCracken County
55.8
6. Carlisle County
51.3
7. Mayfield
49.3
8. Hickman County
45.7
9. Paducah Tilghman
40.7
10. Fulton City
33.6
11. Fulton County
26.7
12. Ballard Memorial
25.2
13. St. Mary
17.9
14. Christian Fellowship
8.6
15. Community Christian
6.7
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
83.5
2. Henderson County
75.1
3. Christian County
71.1
4. Hopkinsville
69.3
5. Madisonville
62.7
6. Union County
52.2
7. Hopkins Central
50.7
8. Caldwell County
49.5
9. Crittenden County
46.2
10. University Heights
44.7
11. Lyon County
41.7
12. Trigg County
39.6
13. Dawson Springs
31.4
14. Livingston Central
17.5
15. Fort Campbell
2.3
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
78.0
2. Breckinridge County
67.2
3. Muhlenberg County
64.5
4. Edmonson County
62.4
5. Meade County
61.9
6. Apollo
60.2
7. Grayson County
53.2
8. Ohio County
53.0
9. Owensboro
52.6
10. Hancock County
46.2
11. Whitesville Trinity
45.8
12. McLean County
45.6
13. Daviess County
41.8
14. Butler County
36.6
15. Cloverport
19.4
4TH REGION
1. Barren County
77.9
2. Bowling Green
77.6
3. Glasgow
73.8
4. South Warren
67.3
5. Allen County
65.9
6. Russell County
64.2
7. Logan County
62.4
8. Metcalfe County
58.4
9. Greenwood
57.6
10. Warren East
57.5
11. Russellville
47.0
12. Monroe County
46.8
13. Clinton County
41.9
14. Todd Central
41.6
15. Franklin-Simpson
40.1
16. Warren Central
31.9
17. Cumberland County
30.0
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
85.8
2. Bardstown
78.4
3. Bethlehem
75.4
4. Marion County
69.9
5. Central Hardin
63.8
6. North Hardin
61.0
7. Green County
56.3
8. Taylor County
56.1
9. Caverna
54.0
10. Thomas Nelson
52.3
11. John Hardin
52.0
12. Adair County
51.7
13. Campbellsville
48.1
14. LaRue County
44.5
15. Nelson County
41.4
16. Hart County
40.5
17. Washington County
35.5
18. Fort Knox
12.8
6TH REGION
1. Butler
83.3
1. Mercy
83.3
3. Bullitt East
81.9
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
64.2
5. Fern Creek
62.8
6. North Bullitt
54.6
7. Moore
53.5
8. Lou. Holy Cross
48.2
9. Jeffersontown
41.6
10. Iroquois
36.7
11. Bullitt Central
36.0
12. Whitefield Academy
33.3
13. Valley
30.5
14. Fairdale
25.9
15. Southern
22.7
16. Doss
19.3
17. Western
10.3
18. Beth Haven
7.0
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
86.6
2. Male
85.1
3. Eastern
84.5
4. Manual
78.9
5. Louisville Christian
76.6
6. Assumption
76.0
7. Central
72.9
8. Ballard
59.8
9. Brown
42.7
10. Seneca
36.0
11. Presentation
29.7
12. Collegiate
25.0
13. Atherton
15.6
14. Portland Christian
10.0
14. Shawnee
10.0
16. Waggener
9.9
17. St. Francis
9.6
18. Country Day
8.7
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
83.9
2. Simon Kenton
81.9
3. Walton-Verona
77.7
4. Oldham County
74.5
5. Owen County
67.4
6. South Oldham
65.9
7. Grant County
65.7
8. Spencer County
62.0
9. Collins
61.0
10. North Oldham
56.2
11. Gallatin County
48.0
12. Shelby County
46.1
13. Henry County
43.7
14. Williamstown
42.1
15. Carroll County
34.9
16. Trimble County
34.2
17. Eminence
32.8
9TH REGION
1. Ryle
88.8
2. Conner
87.4
3. Highlands
84.2
4. Cov. Holy Cross
76.2
5. Notre Dame
73.9
6. Dixie Heights
72.2
7. St. Henry
69.2
8. Newport Catholic
68.8
9. Boone County
67.5
10. Cooper
58.9
11. Holmes
55.7
12. Lloyd
53.5
13. Ludlow
52.3
14. Bellevue
49.4
15. Dayton
44.4
16. Villa Madonna
34.8
17. Newport
31.7
18. Beechwood
26.4
19. Latin
4.3
10TH REGION
1. Clark County
81.0
2. Scott
80.8
3. Campbell County
78.1
4. Mason County
67.1
5. Bishop Brossart
61.8
6. Paris
53.1
7. Bourbon County
51.8
8. Nicholas County
48.6
9. Harrison County
42.3
10. Bracken County
36.9
11. Montgomery County
33.4
12. Pendleton County
32.9
13. Robertson County
26.4
14. St. Patrick
21.3
15. Augusta
20.1
16. Calvary Christian
18.8
17. Silver Grove
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
89.8
2. Franklin County
75.9
3. Henry Clay
71.7
4. Lafayette
70.5
5. Paul Dunbar
65.1
6. Woodford County
61.4
7. Lexington Catholic
59.2
8. Madison Southern
55.9
9. Berea
53.4
10. Western Hills
48.9
11. Bryan Station
48.8
12. Frederick Douglass
46.9
13. Madison Central
46.0
14. Frankfort
45.7
15. Lexington Christian
43.4
16. Tates Creek
43.0
17. Model
30.6
18. Sayre
23.6
12TH REGION
1. Lincoln County
83.0
2. Mercer County
80.5
3. Danville
78.5
4. Southwestern
77.7
5. Casey County
72.9
6. Rockcastle County
68.1
7. Pulaski County
65.2
8. Somerset
63.4
9. Boyle County
60.3
10. Wayne County
54.6
11. East Jessamine
42.9
12. West Jessamine
42.3
13. McCreary Central
42.1
14. Garrard County
35.6
15. Burgin
0.1
15. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. North Laurel
79.6
2. South Laurel
79.5
3. Harlan County
72.9
4. Clay County
70.0
5. Whitley County
55.4
6. Corbin
52.2
7. Jackson County
51.4
8. Bell County
51.3
9. Williamsburg
50.9
10. Knox Central
48.1
11. Lynn Camp
45.9
12. Pineville
45.1
13. Middlesboro
41.8
14. Harlan
39.4
15. Barbourville
34.2
16. Oneida Baptist
14.2
17. Red Bird
11.1
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
68.6
2. Hazard
62.0
3. Leslie County
61.4
4. Letcher Central
56.2
5. Owsley County
55.5
6. Powell County
53.9
7. Perry Central
53.0
8. Wolfe County
50.2
9. Estill County
46.0
10. Breathitt County
38.3
11. Buckhorn
33.1
12. Jackson City
31.1
13. Lee County
28.2
14. June Buchanan
15.3
15. Riverside Christian
10.7
16. Cordia
0.2
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
69.5
2. Floyd Central
69.3
3. Johnson Central
65.9
4. Pike Central
65.5
5. Shelby Valley
60.4
6. Belfry
59.2
7. Paintsville
57.7
8. Lawrence County
57.6
9. Sheldon Clark
55.8
10. Prestonsburg
48.3
11. East Ridge
42.9
12. Phelps
40.4
13. Jenkins
35.2
14. Magoffin County
34.9
15. Betsy Layne
30.9
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
86.9
2. Russell
75.8
3. West Carter
73.5
4. Ashland Blazer
73.3
5. Rowan County
67.8
6. East Carter
55.0
7. Menifee County
55.0
8. Bath County
49.6
9. Lewis County
49.2
10. Raceland
44.5
11. Elliott County
43.4
12. Greenup County
39.2
13. Morgan County
37.0
14. Fleming County
35.8
15. Fairview
33.1
16. Rose Hill Christian
13.4
