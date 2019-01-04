Kentucky high school coach investigated for abusive behavior resigns

Floyd Central boys’ basketball coach Kevin Spurlock, who last month was suspended following an investigation into alleged mistreatment of players, has resigned.
Spurlock, who’s coached for more than a decade in Kentucky, submitted a letter of resignation to the Floyd County Board of Education on Friday, according to a report from WMDJ-FM 100.1, a radio station in the area, on Friday afternoon.
Eight students at Floyd Central quit the boys’ basketball team on Dec. 4 after Spurlock was suspended for three games due to “conduct unbecoming of a coach.” The players and their parents were not satisfied with the disciplinary action taken by the school board after they reported multiple concerns about Spurlock’s behavior throughout this season and last season to the board on Dec. 3.
Floyd County Superintendent Danny Adkins confirmed to the Herald-Leader that he received Spurlock’s official letter of resignation at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
“Coach Spurlock was not fired or forced to resign,” Adkins said. “This is on his own accord.”
Adkins said that Spurlock will remain employed as a teacher in the Floyd County school system. Spurlock was head coach of the school’s softball team last year and remains in that role as well.
Shawn Hager, Floyd Central’s head football and baseball coach, has been named interim head coach of the boys’ basketball team.
Among the allegations against Spurlock were that he got into a verbal altercation with an opposing team’s fan during a preseason scrimmage; he mocked injuries afflicting multiple players on the team; and he addressed players in a profane manner during practices and games.
Spurlock did not return multiple calls and texts from the Herald-Leader on Friday.
Floyd Central was 1-12 in its boys’ basketball games since Dec. 4. Its only win was a 79-35 victory over Piarist School, which was 0-9 entering its next game at Jackson City on Saturday. The Jaguars are 2-14 overall this season. They went 19-12 and lost in the first round of the 15th Region Tournament in their inaugural season last year.
Justin Johnson, a former player for Spurlock at Sheldon Clark and Perry County Central who now plays professionally in Italy, defended his former coach later in December on social media.
“We went at it every day in practice. We argued, and he was tough on me,” Johnson wrote. “But without him I don’t know that I would be making a living playing the game of basketball right now.”
Spurlock has coached at six different schools in 14 seasons, including a one-year stint at Trimble County, four seasons at Hazard, four seasons at Clay County, two seasons at Sheldon Clark, one season at Perry County Central and the last two seasons at Floyd Central. He’s had eight 20-plus win seasons.
