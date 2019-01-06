High School Basketball

See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball rankings

By Dave Cantrall

January 06, 2019 07:41 PM

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship.
By
Up Next
Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship.
By

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (15-1)

91.9

1

2. Trinity (10-5)

83.7

2

3. Campbell County (11-3)

82.8

3

4. Waggener (14-1)

81.1

4

5. Covington Catholic (12-4)

80.7

t9

6. John Hardin (13-0)

80.5

7

7. Ballard (8-7)

80.4

6

8. University Heights (13-2)

80.2

t18

9. Bowling Green (12-2)

80.1

5

10. South Oldham (13-3)

79.7

15

10. Knox Central (13-2)

79.7

17

12. LaRue County (12-2)

79.5

8

12. Beechwood (14-2)

79.5

13

14. Cooper (13-2)

78.4

11

15. Walton-Verona (10-2)

78.0

14

15. South Laurel (14-1)

78.0

t18

17. Collins (13-3)

77.9

24

18. Madison Central (8-8)

77.8

NR

19. Frankfort (12-2)

77.4

NR

20. Simon Kenton (11-3)

77.3

23

21. McCracken County (13-1)

76.9

16

22. St. Xavier (11-3)

76.7

21

23. Lexington Christian (11-5)

76.5

12

24. Clark County (11-5)

76.0

t9

24. Henry Clay (13-4)

76.0

NR

Read Next

prep-basketball

See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball rankings

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. McCracken County

76.9

2. Graves County

74.5

3. Mayfield

74.3

4. Paducah Tilghman

70.4

5. Murray

61.1

6. Marshall County

60.7

7. Calloway County

54.4

8. Carlisle County

49.4

9. Fulton County

46.3

10. St. Mary

40.2

11. Ballard Memorial

27.3

12. Community Christian

26.4

13. Hickman County

26.1

14. Fulton City

14.3

15. Christian Fellowship

13.0





2ND REGION



1. University Heights

80.2

2. Hopkinsville

72.8

3. Madisonville

70.5

4. Christian County

66.1

5. Henderson County

60.2

6. Webster County

57.8

7. Caldwell County

57.7

8. Union County

54.9

9. Hopkins Central

50.4

10. Lyon County

48.4

11. Trigg County

40.6

12. Livingston Central

39.7

13. Crittenden County

34.1

14. Fort Campbell

31.8

15. Dawson Springs

29.2





3RD REGION



1. Breckinridge County

73.3

2. Owensboro Catholic

71.3

3. Owensboro

69.9

4. Muhlenberg County

62.2

5. Daviess County

61.5

6. Ohio County

60.7

7. Meade County

58.5

8. Grayson County

54.0

9. McLean County

50.6

10. Whitesville Trinity

48.6

11. Apollo

46.5

12. Edmonson County

45.7

13. Hancock County

44.6

14. Butler County

43.9

15. Cloverport

5.7





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

80.1

2. Warren Central

75.6

3. Logan County

68.5

4. Greenwood

67.2

5. Allen County

65.9

6. Glasgow

63.2

7. Monroe County

60.6

8. Barren County

60.0

8. Clinton County

60.0

10. Franklin-Simpson

58.1

11. South Warren

57.1

12. Warren East

53.1

13. Russellville

48.3

14. Russell County

48.2

15. Metcalfe County

46.8

16. Todd Central

46.7

17. Cumberland County

41.5





5TH REGION



1. John Hardin

80.5

2. LaRue County

79.5

3. Central Hardin

73.9

4. Marion County

68.8

5. Taylor County

68.7

6. Elizabethtown

66.9

7. North Hardin

65.6

8. Washington County

61.5

9. Bardstown

57.7

10. Campbellsville

55.7

11. Adair County

55.4

12. Thomas Nelson

52.1

13. Green County

50.0

13. Hart County

50.0

15. Nelson County

45.3

16. Bethlehem

40.2

17. Caverna

34.8

18. Fort Knox

31.3





6TH REGION



1. Fern Creek

75.1

2. Butler

73.1

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

72.4

4. Jeffersontown

69.7

5. Bullitt East

67.5

6. DeSales

67.4

7. Valley

66.9

8. Southern

66.1

9. Moore

65.5

10. Bullitt Central

64.1

11. Doss

62.6

12. North Bullitt

59.8

13. Fairdale

59.0

14. Western

58.6

15. Lou. Holy Cross

57.2

16. Iroquois

53.4

17. Whitefield Academy

34.8

18. Beth Haven

20.2

19. Evangel

13.2





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

83.7

2. Waggener

81.1

3. Ballard

80.4

4. St. Xavier

76.7

5. Seneca

71.6

6. Central

71.3

7. Male

70.9

8. Eastern

62.8

9. Louisville Christian

58.2

10. Manual

57.6

11. Collegiate

53.6

12. Atherton

49.9

13. Country Day

48.8

14. Shawnee

48.2

15. St. Francis

38.9

16. Brown

30.4

17. Portland Christian

27.1

18. Walden

22.8





8TH REGION



1. South Oldham

79.7

2. Walton-Verona

78.0

3. Collins

77.9

4. Simon Kenton

77.3

5. Oldham County

72.7

6. Gallatin County

67.6

7. Grant County

65.1

8. Spencer County

64.2

9. North Oldham

63.0

10. Shelby County

58.4

11. Carroll County

57.1

12. Anderson County

56.5

13. Trimble County

45.9

14. Henry County

44.8

15. Williamstown

32.4

16. Owen County

30.8

17. Eminence

16.9





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

80.7

2. Beechwood

79.5

3. Cooper

78.4

4. Newport

73.3

5. Highlands

71.9

6. Conner

65.3

7. Newport Catholic

63.7

8. Dixie Heights

63.2

9. St. Henry

61.0

10. Lloyd

59.8

11. Cov. Holy Cross

58.5

12. Holmes

53.9

13. Ryle

51.5

14. Boone County

50.4

15. Bellevue

42.3

16. Villa Madonna

31.9

17. Ludlow

31.2

18. Dayton

25.3

19. Heritage Academy

3.1

20. Latin

0.5





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

82.8

2. Clark County

76.0

3. Scott

70.5

4. Bourbon County

65.5

5. Pendleton County

61.6

6. Bishop Brossart

61.5

7. Mason County

60.1

8. Montgomery County

58.8

9. Robertson County

58.6

10. Paris

54.9

11. Harrison County

54.8

12. Bracken County

46.8

13. Calvary Christian

44.9

14. Augusta

36.8

15. Nicholas County

34.4

16. St. Patrick

18.5

17. Silver Grove

6.4





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

91.9

2. Madison Central

77.8

3. Frankfort

77.4

4. Lexington Christian

76.5

5. Henry Clay

76.0

6. Lexington Catholic

75.8

6. Woodford County

75.8

8. Lafayette

73.6

9. Paul Dunbar

72.8

10. Frederick Douglass

69.4

11. Tates Creek

68.6

12. Bryan Station

63.3

13. Franklin County

63.0

14. Madison Southern

62.8

15. Model

55.1

16. Sayre

52.2

17. Western Hills

51.4

18. Berea

39.4

19. Frankfort Christian

14.2





12TH REGION



1. Wayne County

74.8

2. Danville

74.4

3. Lincoln County

70.9

4. Pulaski County

69.4

5. West Jessamine

68.1

6. Somerset

67.9

7. Mercer County

64.0

8. Southwestern

59.4

9. Boyle County

58.8

10. Garrard County

54.7

11. Casey County

54.4

12. Rockcastle County

54.2

13. East Jessamine

52.9

14. McCreary Central

51.0

15. Burgin

25.0

16. Danville Christian

5.9

17. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. Knox Central

79.7

2. South Laurel

78.0

3. Clay County

72.2

4. Corbin

66.9

4. Harlan County

66.9

6. North Laurel

66.0

7. Whitley County

63.3

8. Bell County

61.5

9. Middlesboro

59.2

10. Barbourville

58.1

11. Harlan

56.7

12. Williamsburg

54.7

13. Lynn Camp

53.4

14. Jackson County

50.5

15. Red Bird

42.0

16. Oneida Baptist

40.5

17. Pineville

37.1





14TH REGION



1. Perry Central

66.5

2. Hazard

64.6

3. Knott Central

62.8

4. Breathitt County

61.0

5. Letcher Central

58.0

6. Cordia

53.9

7. Buckhorn

53.4

8. Powell County

50.3

9. Wolfe County

45.6

10. Estill County

45.1

11. Leslie County

43.7

12. Owsley County

35.1

13. June Buchanan

32.0

14. Jackson City

24.7

15. Lee County

9.9





15TH REGION



1. Shelby Valley

71.9

2. Pikeville

69.1

3. Johnson Central

67.9

4. Paintsville

67.4

5. Lawrence County

54.4

6. Sheldon Clark

50.3

7. Magoffin County

50.1

8. Pike Central

49.2

9. Belfry

47.1

10. Prestonsburg

45.5

11. Phelps

45.1

12. Betsy Layne

44.4

13. East Ridge

43.0

14. Floyd Central

39.5

15. Jenkins

16.6

16. Piarist

3.9





16TH REGION



1. Elliott County

74.4

2. Ashland Blazer

65.6

3. Rowan County

62.7

4. Morgan County

58.5

5. Boyd County

58.3

6. Lewis County

57.9

7. West Carter

57.7

8. Bath County

55.8

9. Raceland

54.3

10. Russell

51.0

11. Fleming County

46.3

12. East Carter

45.6

13. Greenup County

45.4

14. Fairview

39.9

15. Menifee County

38.8

16. Rose Hill Christian

23.4

  Comments  