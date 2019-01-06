See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball rankings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (15-1)
91.9
1
2. Trinity (10-5)
83.7
2
3. Campbell County (11-3)
82.8
3
4. Waggener (14-1)
81.1
4
5. Covington Catholic (12-4)
80.7
t9
6. John Hardin (13-0)
80.5
7
7. Ballard (8-7)
80.4
6
8. University Heights (13-2)
80.2
t18
9. Bowling Green (12-2)
80.1
5
10. South Oldham (13-3)
79.7
15
10. Knox Central (13-2)
79.7
17
12. LaRue County (12-2)
79.5
8
12. Beechwood (14-2)
79.5
13
14. Cooper (13-2)
78.4
11
15. Walton-Verona (10-2)
78.0
14
15. South Laurel (14-1)
78.0
t18
17. Collins (13-3)
77.9
24
18. Madison Central (8-8)
77.8
NR
19. Frankfort (12-2)
77.4
NR
20. Simon Kenton (11-3)
77.3
23
21. McCracken County (13-1)
76.9
16
22. St. Xavier (11-3)
76.7
21
23. Lexington Christian (11-5)
76.5
12
24. Clark County (11-5)
76.0
t9
24. Henry Clay (13-4)
76.0
NR
Boys’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. McCracken County
76.9
2. Graves County
74.5
3. Mayfield
74.3
4. Paducah Tilghman
70.4
5. Murray
61.1
6. Marshall County
60.7
7. Calloway County
54.4
8. Carlisle County
49.4
9. Fulton County
46.3
10. St. Mary
40.2
11. Ballard Memorial
27.3
12. Community Christian
26.4
13. Hickman County
26.1
14. Fulton City
14.3
15. Christian Fellowship
13.0
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
80.2
2. Hopkinsville
72.8
3. Madisonville
70.5
4. Christian County
66.1
5. Henderson County
60.2
6. Webster County
57.8
7. Caldwell County
57.7
8. Union County
54.9
9. Hopkins Central
50.4
10. Lyon County
48.4
11. Trigg County
40.6
12. Livingston Central
39.7
13. Crittenden County
34.1
14. Fort Campbell
31.8
15. Dawson Springs
29.2
3RD REGION
1. Breckinridge County
73.3
2. Owensboro Catholic
71.3
3. Owensboro
69.9
4. Muhlenberg County
62.2
5. Daviess County
61.5
6. Ohio County
60.7
7. Meade County
58.5
8. Grayson County
54.0
9. McLean County
50.6
10. Whitesville Trinity
48.6
11. Apollo
46.5
12. Edmonson County
45.7
13. Hancock County
44.6
14. Butler County
43.9
15. Cloverport
5.7
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
80.1
2. Warren Central
75.6
3. Logan County
68.5
4. Greenwood
67.2
5. Allen County
65.9
6. Glasgow
63.2
7. Monroe County
60.6
8. Barren County
60.0
8. Clinton County
60.0
10. Franklin-Simpson
58.1
11. South Warren
57.1
12. Warren East
53.1
13. Russellville
48.3
14. Russell County
48.2
15. Metcalfe County
46.8
16. Todd Central
46.7
17. Cumberland County
41.5
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
80.5
2. LaRue County
79.5
3. Central Hardin
73.9
4. Marion County
68.8
5. Taylor County
68.7
6. Elizabethtown
66.9
7. North Hardin
65.6
8. Washington County
61.5
9. Bardstown
57.7
10. Campbellsville
55.7
11. Adair County
55.4
12. Thomas Nelson
52.1
13. Green County
50.0
13. Hart County
50.0
15. Nelson County
45.3
16. Bethlehem
40.2
17. Caverna
34.8
18. Fort Knox
31.3
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
75.1
2. Butler
73.1
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
72.4
4. Jeffersontown
69.7
5. Bullitt East
67.5
6. DeSales
67.4
7. Valley
66.9
8. Southern
66.1
9. Moore
65.5
10. Bullitt Central
64.1
11. Doss
62.6
12. North Bullitt
59.8
13. Fairdale
59.0
14. Western
58.6
15. Lou. Holy Cross
57.2
16. Iroquois
53.4
17. Whitefield Academy
34.8
18. Beth Haven
20.2
19. Evangel
13.2
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
83.7
2. Waggener
81.1
3. Ballard
80.4
4. St. Xavier
76.7
5. Seneca
71.6
6. Central
71.3
7. Male
70.9
8. Eastern
62.8
9. Louisville Christian
58.2
10. Manual
57.6
11. Collegiate
53.6
12. Atherton
49.9
13. Country Day
48.8
14. Shawnee
48.2
15. St. Francis
38.9
16. Brown
30.4
17. Portland Christian
27.1
18. Walden
22.8
8TH REGION
1. South Oldham
79.7
2. Walton-Verona
78.0
3. Collins
77.9
4. Simon Kenton
77.3
5. Oldham County
72.7
6. Gallatin County
67.6
7. Grant County
65.1
8. Spencer County
64.2
9. North Oldham
63.0
10. Shelby County
58.4
11. Carroll County
57.1
12. Anderson County
56.5
13. Trimble County
45.9
14. Henry County
44.8
15. Williamstown
32.4
16. Owen County
30.8
17. Eminence
16.9
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
80.7
2. Beechwood
79.5
3. Cooper
78.4
4. Newport
73.3
5. Highlands
71.9
6. Conner
65.3
7. Newport Catholic
63.7
8. Dixie Heights
63.2
9. St. Henry
61.0
10. Lloyd
59.8
11. Cov. Holy Cross
58.5
12. Holmes
53.9
13. Ryle
51.5
14. Boone County
50.4
15. Bellevue
42.3
16. Villa Madonna
31.9
17. Ludlow
31.2
18. Dayton
25.3
19. Heritage Academy
3.1
20. Latin
0.5
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
82.8
2. Clark County
76.0
3. Scott
70.5
4. Bourbon County
65.5
5. Pendleton County
61.6
6. Bishop Brossart
61.5
7. Mason County
60.1
8. Montgomery County
58.8
9. Robertson County
58.6
10. Paris
54.9
11. Harrison County
54.8
12. Bracken County
46.8
13. Calvary Christian
44.9
14. Augusta
36.8
15. Nicholas County
34.4
16. St. Patrick
18.5
17. Silver Grove
6.4
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
91.9
2. Madison Central
77.8
3. Frankfort
77.4
4. Lexington Christian
76.5
5. Henry Clay
76.0
6. Lexington Catholic
75.8
6. Woodford County
75.8
8. Lafayette
73.6
9. Paul Dunbar
72.8
10. Frederick Douglass
69.4
11. Tates Creek
68.6
12. Bryan Station
63.3
13. Franklin County
63.0
14. Madison Southern
62.8
15. Model
55.1
16. Sayre
52.2
17. Western Hills
51.4
18. Berea
39.4
19. Frankfort Christian
14.2
12TH REGION
1. Wayne County
74.8
2. Danville
74.4
3. Lincoln County
70.9
4. Pulaski County
69.4
5. West Jessamine
68.1
6. Somerset
67.9
7. Mercer County
64.0
8. Southwestern
59.4
9. Boyle County
58.8
10. Garrard County
54.7
11. Casey County
54.4
12. Rockcastle County
54.2
13. East Jessamine
52.9
14. McCreary Central
51.0
15. Burgin
25.0
16. Danville Christian
5.9
17. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
79.7
2. South Laurel
78.0
3. Clay County
72.2
4. Corbin
66.9
4. Harlan County
66.9
6. North Laurel
66.0
7. Whitley County
63.3
8. Bell County
61.5
9. Middlesboro
59.2
10. Barbourville
58.1
11. Harlan
56.7
12. Williamsburg
54.7
13. Lynn Camp
53.4
14. Jackson County
50.5
15. Red Bird
42.0
16. Oneida Baptist
40.5
17. Pineville
37.1
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
66.5
2. Hazard
64.6
3. Knott Central
62.8
4. Breathitt County
61.0
5. Letcher Central
58.0
6. Cordia
53.9
7. Buckhorn
53.4
8. Powell County
50.3
9. Wolfe County
45.6
10. Estill County
45.1
11. Leslie County
43.7
12. Owsley County
35.1
13. June Buchanan
32.0
14. Jackson City
24.7
15. Lee County
9.9
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
71.9
2. Pikeville
69.1
3. Johnson Central
67.9
4. Paintsville
67.4
5. Lawrence County
54.4
6. Sheldon Clark
50.3
7. Magoffin County
50.1
8. Pike Central
49.2
9. Belfry
47.1
10. Prestonsburg
45.5
11. Phelps
45.1
12. Betsy Layne
44.4
13. East Ridge
43.0
14. Floyd Central
39.5
15. Jenkins
16.6
16. Piarist
3.9
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
74.4
2. Ashland Blazer
65.6
3. Rowan County
62.7
4. Morgan County
58.5
5. Boyd County
58.3
6. Lewis County
57.9
7. West Carter
57.7
8. Bath County
55.8
9. Raceland
54.3
10. Russell
51.0
11. Fleming County
46.3
12. East Carter
45.6
13. Greenup County
45.4
14. Fairview
39.9
15. Menifee County
38.8
16. Rose Hill Christian
23.4
