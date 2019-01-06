See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball rankings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (15-0)
89.9
1
2. Ryle (16-1)
88.8
2
3. Conner (15-1)
87.9
3
4. Elizabethtown (15-2)
87.1
6
5. Boyd County (14-2)
86.9
4
6. Sacred Heart (8-5)
86.0
5
7. Male (10-4)
85.0
7
8. Webster County (15-2)
84.4
11
8. Highlands (12-3)
84.4
9
10. Lincoln County (11-2)
83.9
14
11. Eastern (8-5)
83.8
8
12. Mercy (8-6)
83.1
t12
13. Anderson County (10-4)
82.8
10
14. Simon Kenton (8-6)
82.0
t15
15. Bullitt East (10-4)
81.9
t15
16. Butler (8-5)
81.8
t12
17. Scott (9-7)
81.1
18
18. Clark County (10-4)
81.0
17
19. Owensboro Catholic (9-6)
80.8
NR
20. North Laurel (13-3)
80.7
20
21. South Laurel (12-4)
80.0
21
22. Mercer County (8-5)
79.6
19
23. Graves County (10-5)
79.0
25
24. Manual (7-6)
78.9
22
25. Campbell County (9-4)
78.4
NR
Girls’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
79.0
2. Calloway County
77.5
3. Marshall County
76.4
4. Murray
75.1
5. McCracken County
57.2
6. Carlisle County
51.5
7. Mayfield
47.2
8. Hickman County
45.5
9. Paducah Tilghman
40.7
10. Fulton City
35.7
11. Ballard Memorial
25.7
12. Fulton County
24.6
13. St. Mary
19.9
14. Christian Fellowship
8.6
15. Community Christian
8.0
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
84.4
2. Henderson County
74.9
3. Christian County
70.0
4. Madisonville
66.3
5. Hopkinsville
65.2
6. Hopkins Central
52.2
7. Caldwell County
50.0
8. Union County
49.7
9. Crittenden County
46.0
10. University Heights
43.6
11. Lyon County
41.9
12. Trigg County
38.4
13. Dawson Springs
29.5
14. Livingston Central
18.7
15. Fort Campbell
4.3
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
80.8
2. Breckinridge County
65.5
3. Meade County
64.1
4. Muhlenberg County
62.2
5. Edmonson County
60.4
6. Apollo
58.7
7. Ohio County
52.6
8. Grayson County
51.9
9. Owensboro
50.1
10. Hancock County
46.2
11. McLean County
46.0
12. Whitesville Trinity
45.3
13. Daviess County
43.3
14. Butler County
37.4
15. Cloverport
21.0
4TH REGION
1. Barren County
77.9
2. Bowling Green
76.7
3. Glasgow
75.2
4. South Warren
66.7
5. Russell County
66.5
6. Allen County
65.4
7. Logan County
62.8
8. Metcalfe County
60.8
9. Greenwood
59.3
10. Warren East
56.1
11. Monroe County
48.9
12. Russellville
45.8
13. Franklin-Simpson
41.6
14. Clinton County
41.3
15. Todd Central
40.0
16. Warren Central
33.5
17. Cumberland County
27.8
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
87.1
2. Bardstown
78.3
3. Bethlehem
75.9
4. Marion County
69.4
5. Central Hardin
62.1
6. North Hardin
60.8
7. Green County
59.8
8. Taylor County
56.8
9. Thomas Nelson
53.7
10. Caverna
53.1
11. John Hardin
50.3
12. Adair County
49.5
13. Campbellsville
47.4
14. LaRue County
44.7
15. Hart County
41.3
16. Nelson County
40.6
17. Washington County
35.1
18. Fort Knox
17.3
6TH REGION
1. Mercy
83.1
2. Bullitt East
81.9
3. Butler
81.8
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
64.2
5. Fern Creek
62.8
6. North Bullitt
56.3
7. Moore
53.5
8. Lou. Holy Cross
48.2
9. Jeffersontown
39.7
10. Bullitt Central
36.0
11. Whitefield Academy
35.4
12. Iroquois
34.8
13. Valley
30.5
14. Fairdale
25.7
15. Southern
22.7
16. Doss
19.3
17. Western
13.1
18. Beth Haven
7.0
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
86.0
2. Male
85.0
3. Eastern
83.8
4. Manual
78.9
5. Louisville Christian
76.6
6. Assumption
76.0
7. Central
70.4
8. Ballard
59.6
9. Brown
42.7
10. Seneca
34.9
11. Presentation
29.7
12. Collegiate
23.8
13. Atherton
15.6
14. Portland Christian
11.8
15. Waggener
11.4
16. Country Day
11.1
17. Shawnee
8.5
18. St. Francis
7.7
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
82.8
2. Simon Kenton
82.0
3. Walton-Verona
76.2
4. Oldham County
74.5
5. Owen County
66.0
6. Grant County
65.9
6. South Oldham
65.9
8. Spencer County
62.7
9. Collins
62.2
10. North Oldham
56.0
11. Shelby County
47.9
12. Gallatin County
45.8
13. Henry County
44.8
14. Williamstown
42.3
15. Eminence
35.2
16. Carroll County
34.6
16. Trimble County
34.6
9TH REGION
1. Ryle
88.8
2. Conner
87.9
3. Highlands
84.4
4. Cov. Holy Cross
76.2
5. Notre Dame
75.4
6. Dixie Heights
73.2
7. St. Henry
68.9
8. Boone County
66.9
9. Newport Catholic
66.6
10. Cooper
57.4
11. Holmes
55.7
12. Lloyd
54.3
13. Ludlow
52.8
14. Bellevue
50.5
15. Dayton
43.2
16. Villa Madonna
34.4
17. Newport
29.0
18. Beechwood
28.4
19. Latin
4.3
10TH REGION
1. Scott
81.1
2. Clark County
81.0
3. Campbell County
78.4
4. Harrison County
72.1
5. Mason County
67.9
6. Bishop Brossart
63.9
7. Bourbon County
53.5
8. Paris
53.2
9. Nicholas County
51.6
10. Bracken County
37.6
11. Montgomery County
34.6
12. Pendleton County
32.0
13. Robertson County
26.8
14. St. Patrick
24.4
15. Augusta
18.0
16. Calvary Christian
17.2
17. Silver Grove
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
89.9
2. Franklin County
75.6
3. Lafayette
71.3
4. Henry Clay
70.4
5. Paul Dunbar
63.5
6. Woodford County
62.1
7. Lexington Catholic
56.9
8. Berea
55.1
9. Madison Southern
54.2
10. Western Hills
50.2
11. Bryan Station
48.4
12. Frederick Douglass
48.0
13. Madison Central
47.9
14. Tates Creek
45.7
15. Lexington Christian
43.5
16. Frankfort
41.7
17. Model
29.7
18. Sayre
25.7
12TH REGION
1. Lincoln County
83.9
2. Mercer County
79.6
3. Southwestern
77.3
4. Casey County
76.9
5. Danville
75.6
6. Rockcastle County
67.3
7. Pulaski County
64.7
8. Somerset
64.4
9. Boyle County
59.3
10. Wayne County
55.3
11. East Jessamine
42.4
12. West Jessamine
42.3
13. McCreary Central
41.1
14. Garrard County
36.6
15. Burgin
0.1
15. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. North Laurel
80.7
2. South Laurel
80.0
3. Harlan County
70.7
4. Clay County
69.7
5. Bell County
53.2
6. Whitley County
52.6
7. Corbin
52.1
8. Jackson County
51.3
9. Williamsburg
49.5
10. Knox Central
46.4
11. Lynn Camp
45.4
12. Pineville
44.0
13. Middlesboro
41.0
14. Harlan
39.7
15. Barbourville
34.7
16. Oneida Baptist
14.2
17. Red Bird
11.9
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
67.2
2. Hazard
62.0
3. Leslie County
61.4
4. Letcher Central
56.2
5. Perry Central
53.0
6. Owsley County
51.7
7. Wolfe County
51.5
8. Powell County
50.7
9. Estill County
45.4
10. Breathitt County
39.4
11. Buckhorn
31.8
12. Lee County
30.4
13. Jackson City
30.0
14. June Buchanan
12.7
15. Riverside Christian
12.3
16. Cordia
1.5
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
70.4
2. Floyd Central
68.7
3. Pike Central
65.5
4. Johnson Central
65.1
5. Shelby Valley
60.1
6. Belfry
58.8
7. Sheldon Clark
57.9
8. Lawrence County
57.0
9. Paintsville
54.2
10. Prestonsburg
49.4
11. East Ridge
43.1
12. Phelps
40.4
13. Jenkins
35.2
14. Magoffin County
35.1
15. Betsy Layne
32.8
16. Piarist
0.7
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
86.9
2. Russell
75.7
3. West Carter
72.2
4. Ashland Blazer
71.7
5. Rowan County
71.1
6. Menifee County
59.6
7. East Carter
56.1
8. Bath County
48.5
9. Lewis County
48.2
10. Raceland
45.4
11. Elliott County
41.7
12. Greenup County
39.0
13. Morgan County
36.3
14. Fairview
34.9
15. Fleming County
33.6
16. Rose Hill Christian
14.7
