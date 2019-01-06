High School Basketball

See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball rankings

By Dave Cantrall

January 06, 2019 08:05 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (15-0)

89.9

1

2. Ryle (16-1)

88.8

2

3. Conner (15-1)

87.9

3

4. Elizabethtown (15-2)

87.1

6

5. Boyd County (14-2)

86.9

4

6. Sacred Heart (8-5)

86.0

5

7. Male (10-4)

85.0

7

8. Webster County (15-2)

84.4

11

8. Highlands (12-3)

84.4

9

10. Lincoln County (11-2)

83.9

14

11. Eastern (8-5)

83.8

8

12. Mercy (8-6)

83.1

t12

13. Anderson County (10-4)

82.8

10

14. Simon Kenton (8-6)

82.0

t15

15. Bullitt East (10-4)

81.9

t15

16. Butler (8-5)

81.8

t12

17. Scott (9-7)

81.1

18

18. Clark County (10-4)

81.0

17

19. Owensboro Catholic (9-6)

80.8

NR

20. North Laurel (13-3)

80.7

20

21. South Laurel (12-4)

80.0

21

22. Mercer County (8-5)

79.6

19

23. Graves County (10-5)

79.0

25

24. Manual (7-6)

78.9

22

25. Campbell County (9-4)

78.4

NR

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

79.0

2. Calloway County

77.5

3. Marshall County

76.4

4. Murray

75.1

5. McCracken County

57.2

6. Carlisle County

51.5

7. Mayfield

47.2

8. Hickman County

45.5

9. Paducah Tilghman

40.7

10. Fulton City

35.7

11. Ballard Memorial

25.7

12. Fulton County

24.6

13. St. Mary

19.9

14. Christian Fellowship

8.6

15. Community Christian

8.0





2ND REGION



1. Webster County

84.4

2. Henderson County

74.9

3. Christian County

70.0

4. Madisonville

66.3

5. Hopkinsville

65.2

6. Hopkins Central

52.2

7. Caldwell County

50.0

8. Union County

49.7

9. Crittenden County

46.0

10. University Heights

43.6

11. Lyon County

41.9

12. Trigg County

38.4

13. Dawson Springs

29.5

14. Livingston Central

18.7

15. Fort Campbell

4.3





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

80.8

2. Breckinridge County

65.5

3. Meade County

64.1

4. Muhlenberg County

62.2

5. Edmonson County

60.4

6. Apollo

58.7

7. Ohio County

52.6

8. Grayson County

51.9

9. Owensboro

50.1

10. Hancock County

46.2

11. McLean County

46.0

12. Whitesville Trinity

45.3

13. Daviess County

43.3

14. Butler County

37.4

15. Cloverport

21.0





4TH REGION



1. Barren County

77.9

2. Bowling Green

76.7

3. Glasgow

75.2

4. South Warren

66.7

5. Russell County

66.5

6. Allen County

65.4

7. Logan County

62.8

8. Metcalfe County

60.8

9. Greenwood

59.3

10. Warren East

56.1

11. Monroe County

48.9

12. Russellville

45.8

13. Franklin-Simpson

41.6

14. Clinton County

41.3

15. Todd Central

40.0

16. Warren Central

33.5

17. Cumberland County

27.8





5TH REGION



1. Elizabethtown

87.1

2. Bardstown

78.3

3. Bethlehem

75.9

4. Marion County

69.4

5. Central Hardin

62.1

6. North Hardin

60.8

7. Green County

59.8

8. Taylor County

56.8

9. Thomas Nelson

53.7

10. Caverna

53.1

11. John Hardin

50.3

12. Adair County

49.5

13. Campbellsville

47.4

14. LaRue County

44.7

15. Hart County

41.3

16. Nelson County

40.6

17. Washington County

35.1

18. Fort Knox

17.3





6TH REGION



1. Mercy

83.1

2. Bullitt East

81.9

3. Butler

81.8

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

64.2

5. Fern Creek

62.8

6. North Bullitt

56.3

7. Moore

53.5

8. Lou. Holy Cross

48.2

9. Jeffersontown

39.7

10. Bullitt Central

36.0

11. Whitefield Academy

35.4

12. Iroquois

34.8

13. Valley

30.5

14. Fairdale

25.7

15. Southern

22.7

16. Doss

19.3

17. Western

13.1

18. Beth Haven

7.0





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

86.0

2. Male

85.0

3. Eastern

83.8

4. Manual

78.9

5. Louisville Christian

76.6

6. Assumption

76.0

7. Central

70.4

8. Ballard

59.6

9. Brown

42.7

10. Seneca

34.9

11. Presentation

29.7

12. Collegiate

23.8

13. Atherton

15.6

14. Portland Christian

11.8

15. Waggener

11.4

16. Country Day

11.1

17. Shawnee

8.5

18. St. Francis

7.7





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

82.8

2. Simon Kenton

82.0

3. Walton-Verona

76.2

4. Oldham County

74.5

5. Owen County

66.0

6. Grant County

65.9

6. South Oldham

65.9

8. Spencer County

62.7

9. Collins

62.2

10. North Oldham

56.0

11. Shelby County

47.9

12. Gallatin County

45.8

13. Henry County

44.8

14. Williamstown

42.3

15. Eminence

35.2

16. Carroll County

34.6

16. Trimble County

34.6





9TH REGION



1. Ryle

88.8

2. Conner

87.9

3. Highlands

84.4

4. Cov. Holy Cross

76.2

5. Notre Dame

75.4

6. Dixie Heights

73.2

7. St. Henry

68.9

8. Boone County

66.9

9. Newport Catholic

66.6

10. Cooper

57.4

11. Holmes

55.7

12. Lloyd

54.3

13. Ludlow

52.8

14. Bellevue

50.5

15. Dayton

43.2

16. Villa Madonna

34.4

17. Newport

29.0

18. Beechwood

28.4

19. Latin

4.3





10TH REGION



1. Scott

81.1

2. Clark County

81.0

3. Campbell County

78.4

4. Harrison County

72.1

5. Mason County

67.9

6. Bishop Brossart

63.9

7. Bourbon County

53.5

8. Paris

53.2

9. Nicholas County

51.6

10. Bracken County

37.6

11. Montgomery County

34.6

12. Pendleton County

32.0

13. Robertson County

26.8

14. St. Patrick

24.4

15. Augusta

18.0

16. Calvary Christian

17.2

17. Silver Grove

0.1





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

89.9

2. Franklin County

75.6

3. Lafayette

71.3

4. Henry Clay

70.4

5. Paul Dunbar

63.5

6. Woodford County

62.1

7. Lexington Catholic

56.9

8. Berea

55.1

9. Madison Southern

54.2

10. Western Hills

50.2

11. Bryan Station

48.4

12. Frederick Douglass

48.0

13. Madison Central

47.9

14. Tates Creek

45.7

15. Lexington Christian

43.5

16. Frankfort

41.7

17. Model

29.7

18. Sayre

25.7





12TH REGION



1. Lincoln County

83.9

2. Mercer County

79.6

3. Southwestern

77.3

4. Casey County

76.9

5. Danville

75.6

6. Rockcastle County

67.3

7. Pulaski County

64.7

8. Somerset

64.4

9. Boyle County

59.3

10. Wayne County

55.3

11. East Jessamine

42.4

12. West Jessamine

42.3

13. McCreary Central

41.1

14. Garrard County

36.6

15. Burgin

0.1

15. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. North Laurel

80.7

2. South Laurel

80.0

3. Harlan County

70.7

4. Clay County

69.7

5. Bell County

53.2

6. Whitley County

52.6

7. Corbin

52.1

8. Jackson County

51.3

9. Williamsburg

49.5

10. Knox Central

46.4

11. Lynn Camp

45.4

12. Pineville

44.0

13. Middlesboro

41.0

14. Harlan

39.7

15. Barbourville

34.7

16. Oneida Baptist

14.2

17. Red Bird

11.9





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

67.2

2. Hazard

62.0

3. Leslie County

61.4

4. Letcher Central

56.2

5. Perry Central

53.0

6. Owsley County

51.7

7. Wolfe County

51.5

8. Powell County

50.7

9. Estill County

45.4

10. Breathitt County

39.4

11. Buckhorn

31.8

12. Lee County

30.4

13. Jackson City

30.0

14. June Buchanan

12.7

15. Riverside Christian

12.3

16. Cordia

1.5





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

70.4

2. Floyd Central

68.7

3. Pike Central

65.5

4. Johnson Central

65.1

5. Shelby Valley

60.1

6. Belfry

58.8

7. Sheldon Clark

57.9

8. Lawrence County

57.0

9. Paintsville

54.2

10. Prestonsburg

49.4

11. East Ridge

43.1

12. Phelps

40.4

13. Jenkins

35.2

14. Magoffin County

35.1

15. Betsy Layne

32.8

16. Piarist

0.7





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

86.9

2. Russell

75.7

3. West Carter

72.2

4. Ashland Blazer

71.7

5. Rowan County

71.1

6. Menifee County

59.6

7. East Carter

56.1

8. Bath County

48.5

9. Lewis County

48.2

10. Raceland

45.4

11. Elliott County

41.7

12. Greenup County

39.0

13. Morgan County

36.3

14. Fairview

34.9

15. Fleming County

33.6

16. Rose Hill Christian

14.7

