High School Basketball

See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball rankings

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

January 13, 2019 05:46 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (18-1)

90.2

1

2. Trinity (11-5)

84.4

2

3. Campbell County (13-3)

84.2

3

4. John Hardin (17-0)

81.3

6

5. Covington Catholic (14-4)

81.0

5

6. Bowling Green (13-2)

80.7

9

7. Knox Central (14-2)

80.4

t10

7. Cooper (14-3)

80.4

14

9. Waggener (15-2)

80.1

4

9. Madison Central (8-9)

80.1

18

11. Ballard (9-7)

79.7

7

12. LaRue County (13-3)

78.5

12

13. Henry Clay (16-4)

78.2

t24

14. Collins (14-4)

78.1

17

15. Beechwood (15-2)

77.9

t12

15. South Oldham (14-4)

77.9

t10

17. South Laurel (16-2)

77.3

t15

18. McCracken County (14-2)

76.9

21

19. University Heights (15-3)

76.7

8

19. Woodford County (11-4)

76.7

NR

21. Frankfort (14-3)

76.2

19

22. Wayne County (14-3)

75.7

NR

23. Walton-Verona (12-2)

75.6

t15

23. Graves County (13-4)

75.6

NR

23. Lexington Christian (13-6)

75.6

23

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. McCracken County

76.9

2. Graves County

75.6

3. Mayfield

73.7

4. Paducah Tilghman

69.7

5. Murray

60.9

6. Marshall County

60.3

7. Calloway County

55.5

8. Carlisle County

48.1

9. Fulton County

44.0

10. St. Mary

41.6

11. Ballard Memorial

30.6

12. Hickman County

25.4

13. Community Christian

25.1

14. Christian Fellowship

14.7

15. Fulton City

14.5





2ND REGION



1. University Heights

76.7

2. Hopkinsville

73.9

3. Madisonville

71.4

4. Christian County

67.6

5. Webster County

60.5

6. Henderson County

60.3

7. Caldwell County

56.6

8. Union County

54.9

9. Hopkins Central

50.2

10. Lyon County

48.9

11. Livingston Central

41.1

11. Trigg County

41.1

13. Crittenden County

34.1

14. Fort Campbell

31.5

15. Dawson Springs

28.8





3RD REGION



1. Breckinridge County

74.3

2. Owensboro Catholic

72.2

3. Owensboro

69.9

4. Meade County

60.6

5. Muhlenberg County

60.4

6. Daviess County

59.6

7. Ohio County

59.1

8. Grayson County

53.6

9. McLean County

52.7

10. Butler County

47.5

11. Whitesville Trinity

47.2

12. Edmonson County

47.0

13. Apollo

46.5

14. Hancock County

42.6

15. Cloverport

5.3





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

80.7

2. Warren Central

74.0

3. Logan County

67.6

4. Greenwood

66.9

5. Allen County

64.5

5. Glasgow

64.5

7. Barren County

60.9

8. Clinton County

60.8

9. Franklin-Simpson

59.5

10. South Warren

58.4

11. Monroe County

57.4

12. Warren East

54.1

13. Russell County

48.1

14. Todd Central

46.9

15. Metcalfe County

46.8

16. Russellville

46.3

17. Cumberland County

39.7





5TH REGION



1. John Hardin

81.3

2. LaRue County

78.5

3. Central Hardin

74.6

4. Taylor County

69.9

5. Marion County

68.4

6. Elizabethtown

66.9

7. North Hardin

65.3

8. Washington County

62.4

9. Bardstown

57.7

10. Campbellsville

56.0

11. Adair County

53.9

12. Green County

50.5

13. Thomas Nelson

49.8

14. Hart County

49.7

15. Nelson County

44.2

16. Bethlehem

40.6

17. Caverna

33.9

18. Fort Knox

30.7





6TH REGION



1. Butler

74.5

1. Fern Creek

74.5

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

69.6

4. Jeffersontown

69.2

5. Bullitt East

68.4

6. Valley

66.4

7. DeSales

66.1

8. Bullitt Central

65.7

9. Moore

64.4

10. Doss

63.7

10. Southern

63.7

12. Fairdale

61.5

13. North Bullitt

60.2

14. Lou. Holy Cross

57.7

15. Western

57.5

16. Iroquois

51.7

17. Whitefield Academy

36.6

18. Beth Haven

19.0

19. Evangel

16.6





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

84.4

2. Waggener

80.1

3. Ballard

79.7

4. St. Xavier

74.4

5. Male

73.2

6. Central

71.9

7. Seneca

71.0

8. Eastern

63.8

9. Louisville Christian

60.2

10. Manual

57.9

11. Collegiate

53.2

12. Atherton

50.1

13. Country Day

49.1

14. Shawnee

48.5

15. St. Francis

39.0

16. Brown

29.5

17. Portland Christian

27.8

18. Walden

20.6





8TH REGION



1. Collins

78.1

2. South Oldham

77.9

3. Walton-Verona

75.6

4. Simon Kenton

74.9

5. Oldham County

73.8

6. Gallatin County

67.3

7. Grant County

65.1

8. Spencer County

64.2

9. North Oldham

64.1

10. Shelby County

57.6

11. Carroll County

56.1

12. Anderson County

56.0

13. Trimble County

48.1

14. Henry County

46.0

15. Williamstown

33.2

16. Owen County

30.2

17. Eminence

17.9





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

81.0

2. Cooper

80.4

3. Beechwood

77.9

4. Newport

74.0

5. Highlands

70.1

6. Conner

65.8

7. Newport Catholic

63.7

8. St. Henry

62.6

9. Cov. Holy Cross

60.5

10. Dixie Heights

60.2

11. Lloyd

59.1

12. Holmes

55.4

13. Ryle

49.5

14. Boone County

49.4

15. Bellevue

41.8

16. Ludlow

35.0

17. Villa Madonna

31.5

18. Dayton

25.6

19. Heritage Academy

1.3

20. Latin

0.1





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

84.2

2. Clark County

74.3

3. Scott

70.7

4. Bourbon County

68.1

5. Bishop Brossart

63.1

6. Mason County

61.4

7. Robertson County

59.9

8. Montgomery County

58.8

9. Pendleton County

57.8

10. Harrison County

57.2

11. Paris

54.9

12. Calvary Christian

44.6

13. Bracken County

43.6

14. Augusta

38.2

15. Nicholas County

30.8

16. St. Patrick

17.8

17. Silver Grove

7.6





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

90.2

2. Madison Central

80.1

3. Henry Clay

78.2

4. Woodford County

76.7

5. Frankfort

76.2

6. Lexington Christian

75.6

7. Lexington Catholic

75.1

8. Lafayette

74.0

9. Paul Dunbar

70.8

10. Tates Creek

69.4

11. Frederick Douglass

68.3

12. Bryan Station

65.8

13. Franklin County

64.3

14. Madison Southern

62.1

15. Model

54.0

16. Western Hills

53.5

17. Sayre

52.0

18. Berea

40.9

19. Frankfort Christian

13.3





12TH REGION



1. Wayne County

75.7

2. Danville

73.8

3. Lincoln County

71.7

4. West Jessamine

68.9

5. Somerset

68.7

6. Pulaski County

68.2

7. Mercer County

63.7

8. Southwestern

62.7

9. Boyle County

60.0

10. Garrard County

56.1

11. Casey County

55.3

12. East Jessamine

52.6

13. Rockcastle County

51.7

14. McCreary Central

50.0

15. Burgin

21.8

16. Danville Christian

8.3

17. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. Knox Central

80.4

2. South Laurel

77.3

3. Corbin

69.7

4. Clay County

69.6

5. North Laurel

67.4

6. Harlan County

66.9

7. Bell County

61.8

8. Middlesboro

60.5

9. Harlan

59.9

10. Whitley County

58.8

11. Barbourville

57.9

12. Williamsburg

54.7

13. Lynn Camp

53.2

14. Jackson County

49.1

15. Red Bird

41.6

16. Oneida Baptist

40.5

17. Pineville

36.3





14TH REGION



1. Hazard

65.8

1. Perry Central

65.8

3. Knott Central

64.7

4. Breathitt County

59.9

5. Letcher Central

58.4

6. Cordia

54.4

7. Buckhorn

51.5

8. Powell County

49.1

9. Estill County

46.5

10. Wolfe County

45.8

11. Leslie County

43.3

12. Owsley County

33.9

13. June Buchanan

33.2

14. Jackson City

24.6

15. Lee County

10.7





15TH REGION



1. Shelby Valley

72.4

2. Johnson Central

68.8

3. Pikeville

68.1

4. Paintsville

67.1

5. Lawrence County

53.4

6. Magoffin County

52.3

7. Pike Central

49.9

8. Sheldon Clark

49.4

9. Belfry

48.0

10. Phelps

45.4

11. Prestonsburg

45.3

12. Betsy Layne

43.0

13. East Ridge

41.4

14. Floyd Central

39.7

15. Jenkins

14.5

16. Piarist

3.9





16TH REGION



1. Elliott County

74.0

2. Ashland Blazer

64.9

3. Rowan County

62.8

4. Morgan County

58.4

5. Boyd County

58.3

5. Lewis County

58.3

7. West Carter

57.7

8. Bath County

54.7

9. Raceland

52.2

10. Russell

51.5

11. Fleming County

47.9

12. East Carter

47.3

13. Greenup County

44.8

14. Fairview

42.8

15. Menifee County

36.1

16. Rose Hill Christian

21.4

