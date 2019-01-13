See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball rankings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (18-1)
90.2
1
2. Trinity (11-5)
84.4
2
3. Campbell County (13-3)
84.2
3
4. John Hardin (17-0)
81.3
6
5. Covington Catholic (14-4)
81.0
5
6. Bowling Green (13-2)
80.7
9
7. Knox Central (14-2)
80.4
t10
7. Cooper (14-3)
80.4
14
9. Waggener (15-2)
80.1
4
9. Madison Central (8-9)
80.1
18
11. Ballard (9-7)
79.7
7
12. LaRue County (13-3)
78.5
12
13. Henry Clay (16-4)
78.2
t24
14. Collins (14-4)
78.1
17
15. Beechwood (15-2)
77.9
t12
15. South Oldham (14-4)
77.9
t10
17. South Laurel (16-2)
77.3
t15
18. McCracken County (14-2)
76.9
21
19. University Heights (15-3)
76.7
8
19. Woodford County (11-4)
76.7
NR
21. Frankfort (14-3)
76.2
19
22. Wayne County (14-3)
75.7
NR
23. Walton-Verona (12-2)
75.6
t15
23. Graves County (13-4)
75.6
NR
23. Lexington Christian (13-6)
75.6
23
Boys’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. McCracken County
76.9
2. Graves County
75.6
3. Mayfield
73.7
4. Paducah Tilghman
69.7
5. Murray
60.9
6. Marshall County
60.3
7. Calloway County
55.5
8. Carlisle County
48.1
9. Fulton County
44.0
10. St. Mary
41.6
11. Ballard Memorial
30.6
12. Hickman County
25.4
13. Community Christian
25.1
14. Christian Fellowship
14.7
15. Fulton City
14.5
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
76.7
2. Hopkinsville
73.9
3. Madisonville
71.4
4. Christian County
67.6
5. Webster County
60.5
6. Henderson County
60.3
7. Caldwell County
56.6
8. Union County
54.9
9. Hopkins Central
50.2
10. Lyon County
48.9
11. Livingston Central
41.1
11. Trigg County
41.1
13. Crittenden County
34.1
14. Fort Campbell
31.5
15. Dawson Springs
28.8
3RD REGION
1. Breckinridge County
74.3
2. Owensboro Catholic
72.2
3. Owensboro
69.9
4. Meade County
60.6
5. Muhlenberg County
60.4
6. Daviess County
59.6
7. Ohio County
59.1
8. Grayson County
53.6
9. McLean County
52.7
10. Butler County
47.5
11. Whitesville Trinity
47.2
12. Edmonson County
47.0
13. Apollo
46.5
14. Hancock County
42.6
15. Cloverport
5.3
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
80.7
2. Warren Central
74.0
3. Logan County
67.6
4. Greenwood
66.9
5. Allen County
64.5
5. Glasgow
64.5
7. Barren County
60.9
8. Clinton County
60.8
9. Franklin-Simpson
59.5
10. South Warren
58.4
11. Monroe County
57.4
12. Warren East
54.1
13. Russell County
48.1
14. Todd Central
46.9
15. Metcalfe County
46.8
16. Russellville
46.3
17. Cumberland County
39.7
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
81.3
2. LaRue County
78.5
3. Central Hardin
74.6
4. Taylor County
69.9
5. Marion County
68.4
6. Elizabethtown
66.9
7. North Hardin
65.3
8. Washington County
62.4
9. Bardstown
57.7
10. Campbellsville
56.0
11. Adair County
53.9
12. Green County
50.5
13. Thomas Nelson
49.8
14. Hart County
49.7
15. Nelson County
44.2
16. Bethlehem
40.6
17. Caverna
33.9
18. Fort Knox
30.7
6TH REGION
1. Butler
74.5
1. Fern Creek
74.5
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
69.6
4. Jeffersontown
69.2
5. Bullitt East
68.4
6. Valley
66.4
7. DeSales
66.1
8. Bullitt Central
65.7
9. Moore
64.4
10. Doss
63.7
10. Southern
63.7
12. Fairdale
61.5
13. North Bullitt
60.2
14. Lou. Holy Cross
57.7
15. Western
57.5
16. Iroquois
51.7
17. Whitefield Academy
36.6
18. Beth Haven
19.0
19. Evangel
16.6
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
84.4
2. Waggener
80.1
3. Ballard
79.7
4. St. Xavier
74.4
5. Male
73.2
6. Central
71.9
7. Seneca
71.0
8. Eastern
63.8
9. Louisville Christian
60.2
10. Manual
57.9
11. Collegiate
53.2
12. Atherton
50.1
13. Country Day
49.1
14. Shawnee
48.5
15. St. Francis
39.0
16. Brown
29.5
17. Portland Christian
27.8
18. Walden
20.6
8TH REGION
1. Collins
78.1
2. South Oldham
77.9
3. Walton-Verona
75.6
4. Simon Kenton
74.9
5. Oldham County
73.8
6. Gallatin County
67.3
7. Grant County
65.1
8. Spencer County
64.2
9. North Oldham
64.1
10. Shelby County
57.6
11. Carroll County
56.1
12. Anderson County
56.0
13. Trimble County
48.1
14. Henry County
46.0
15. Williamstown
33.2
16. Owen County
30.2
17. Eminence
17.9
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
81.0
2. Cooper
80.4
3. Beechwood
77.9
4. Newport
74.0
5. Highlands
70.1
6. Conner
65.8
7. Newport Catholic
63.7
8. St. Henry
62.6
9. Cov. Holy Cross
60.5
10. Dixie Heights
60.2
11. Lloyd
59.1
12. Holmes
55.4
13. Ryle
49.5
14. Boone County
49.4
15. Bellevue
41.8
16. Ludlow
35.0
17. Villa Madonna
31.5
18. Dayton
25.6
19. Heritage Academy
1.3
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
84.2
2. Clark County
74.3
3. Scott
70.7
4. Bourbon County
68.1
5. Bishop Brossart
63.1
6. Mason County
61.4
7. Robertson County
59.9
8. Montgomery County
58.8
9. Pendleton County
57.8
10. Harrison County
57.2
11. Paris
54.9
12. Calvary Christian
44.6
13. Bracken County
43.6
14. Augusta
38.2
15. Nicholas County
30.8
16. St. Patrick
17.8
17. Silver Grove
7.6
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
90.2
2. Madison Central
80.1
3. Henry Clay
78.2
4. Woodford County
76.7
5. Frankfort
76.2
6. Lexington Christian
75.6
7. Lexington Catholic
75.1
8. Lafayette
74.0
9. Paul Dunbar
70.8
10. Tates Creek
69.4
11. Frederick Douglass
68.3
12. Bryan Station
65.8
13. Franklin County
64.3
14. Madison Southern
62.1
15. Model
54.0
16. Western Hills
53.5
17. Sayre
52.0
18. Berea
40.9
19. Frankfort Christian
13.3
12TH REGION
1. Wayne County
75.7
2. Danville
73.8
3. Lincoln County
71.7
4. West Jessamine
68.9
5. Somerset
68.7
6. Pulaski County
68.2
7. Mercer County
63.7
8. Southwestern
62.7
9. Boyle County
60.0
10. Garrard County
56.1
11. Casey County
55.3
12. East Jessamine
52.6
13. Rockcastle County
51.7
14. McCreary Central
50.0
15. Burgin
21.8
16. Danville Christian
8.3
17. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
80.4
2. South Laurel
77.3
3. Corbin
69.7
4. Clay County
69.6
5. North Laurel
67.4
6. Harlan County
66.9
7. Bell County
61.8
8. Middlesboro
60.5
9. Harlan
59.9
10. Whitley County
58.8
11. Barbourville
57.9
12. Williamsburg
54.7
13. Lynn Camp
53.2
14. Jackson County
49.1
15. Red Bird
41.6
16. Oneida Baptist
40.5
17. Pineville
36.3
14TH REGION
1. Hazard
65.8
1. Perry Central
65.8
3. Knott Central
64.7
4. Breathitt County
59.9
5. Letcher Central
58.4
6. Cordia
54.4
7. Buckhorn
51.5
8. Powell County
49.1
9. Estill County
46.5
10. Wolfe County
45.8
11. Leslie County
43.3
12. Owsley County
33.9
13. June Buchanan
33.2
14. Jackson City
24.6
15. Lee County
10.7
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
72.4
2. Johnson Central
68.8
3. Pikeville
68.1
4. Paintsville
67.1
5. Lawrence County
53.4
6. Magoffin County
52.3
7. Pike Central
49.9
8. Sheldon Clark
49.4
9. Belfry
48.0
10. Phelps
45.4
11. Prestonsburg
45.3
12. Betsy Layne
43.0
13. East Ridge
41.4
14. Floyd Central
39.7
15. Jenkins
14.5
16. Piarist
3.9
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
74.0
2. Ashland Blazer
64.9
3. Rowan County
62.8
4. Morgan County
58.4
5. Boyd County
58.3
5. Lewis County
58.3
7. West Carter
57.7
8. Bath County
54.7
9. Raceland
52.2
10. Russell
51.5
11. Fleming County
47.9
12. East Carter
47.3
13. Greenup County
44.8
14. Fairview
42.8
15. Menifee County
36.1
16. Rose Hill Christian
21.4
Comments