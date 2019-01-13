See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball rankings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (16-0)
89.9
1
2. Ryle (17-2)
88.4
2
3. Conner (17-1)
87.2
3
4. Boyd County (16-2)
87.1
5
5. Elizabethtown (17-2)
86.8
4
6. Sacred Heart (10-5)
85.7
6
7. Lincoln County (12-2)
85.2
10
8. Male (10-4)
85.0
7
9. Webster County (18-2)
83.6
t8
9. Mercy (10-6)
83.6
12
11. Eastern (10-6)
83.3
11
12. Highlands (14-4)
83.0
t8
13. Butler (11-5)
82.1
16
13. Scott (11-7)
82.1
17
15. Simon Kenton (9-6)
81.9
14
16. Bullitt East (12-5)
81.8
15
17. Clark County (11-4)
81.3
18
18. Anderson County (14-5)
81.2
13
19. Barren County (15-2)
81.0
NR
19. South Laurel (14-4)
81.0
21
21. North Laurel (14-4)
80.3
20
21. Mercer County (10-5)
80.3
22
23. Owensboro Catholic (11-6)
80.0
19
24. Manual (9-7)
78.8
24
25. Bardstown (18-1)
78.3
NR
25. Henderson County (9-3)
78.3
NR
25. Campbell County (10-5)
78.3
25
Girls’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
77.9
2. Calloway County
77.1
3. Murray
76.8
4. Marshall County
76.2
5. McCracken County
58.6
6. Carlisle County
51.0
7. Mayfield
48.2
8. Hickman County
46.3
9. Paducah Tilghman
38.9
10. Fulton City
35.2
11. Ballard Memorial
23.7
11. St. Mary
23.7
13. Fulton County
19.2
14. Community Christian
8.8
15. Christian Fellowship
8.6
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
83.6
2. Henderson County
78.3
3. Christian County
69.5
4. Hopkinsville
65.7
5. Madisonville
65.3
6. Hopkins Central
51.6
7. Union County
49.7
8. Caldwell County
48.6
9. Crittenden County
46.0
10. University Heights
44.0
11. Lyon County
40.2
12. Trigg County
38.5
13. Dawson Springs
29.4
14. Livingston Central
20.1
15. Fort Campbell
5.9
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
80.0
2. Meade County
63.7
3. Breckinridge County
63.6
4. Apollo
61.0
4. Muhlenberg County
61.0
6. Edmonson County
60.2
7. Ohio County
52.5
8. Grayson County
52.2
9. McLean County
49.1
10. Owensboro
48.3
11. Hancock County
46.1
12. Daviess County
44.6
13. Whitesville Trinity
44.1
14. Butler County
36.2
15. Cloverport
20.6
4TH REGION
1. Barren County
81.0
2. Glasgow
78.0
3. Bowling Green
76.7
4. South Warren
67.0
5. Russell County
66.1
6. Logan County
66.0
7. Allen County
64.2
8. Metcalfe County
60.3
9. Greenwood
59.4
10. Warren East
54.4
11. Russellville
48.1
12. Monroe County
45.4
13. Clinton County
42.0
14. Franklin-Simpson
41.3
15. Todd Central
38.7
16. Warren Central
33.5
17. Cumberland County
26.3
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
86.8
2. Bardstown
78.3
3. Bethlehem
76.0
4. Marion County
69.2
5. Central Hardin
63.0
6. Green County
60.8
7. North Hardin
59.8
8. Taylor County
58.1
9. Thomas Nelson
53.2
10. Adair County
52.9
11. Caverna
50.9
12. John Hardin
48.5
13. Campbellsville
45.8
14. LaRue County
45.1
15. Hart County
41.1
16. Nelson County
38.1
17. Washington County
37.6
18. Fort Knox
17.5
6TH REGION
1. Mercy
83.6
2. Butler
82.1
3. Bullitt East
81.8
4. Fern Creek
66.8
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
63.0
6. North Bullitt
57.4
7. Moore
53.2
8. Lou. Holy Cross
48.0
9. Jeffersontown
38.7
10. Bullitt Central
37.2
11. Iroquois
36.4
12. Whitefield Academy
34.9
13. Valley
30.1
14. Fairdale
26.0
15. Doss
19.5
16. Southern
19.1
17. Western
13.3
18. Beth Haven
7.5
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
85.7
2. Male
85.0
3. Eastern
83.3
4. Manual
78.8
5. Louisville Christian
77.5
6. Assumption
77.4
7. Central
74.3
8. Ballard
58.9
9. Brown
43.9
10. Seneca
33.9
11. Presentation
28.3
12. Collegiate
24.1
13. Atherton
14.1
14. Waggener
11.7
15. Country Day
9.9
16. Portland Christian
8.9
17. Shawnee
8.1
18. St. Francis
7.9
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
81.9
2. Anderson County
81.2
3. Walton-Verona
76.2
4. Oldham County
74.5
5. Grant County
67.1
6. Owen County
67.0
7. South Oldham
65.5
8. Spencer County
65.1
9. Collins
62.1
10. North Oldham
55.4
11. Shelby County
49.1
12. Gallatin County
45.3
13. Henry County
44.1
14. Williamstown
42.3
15. Eminence
36.5
16. Trimble County
35.2
17. Carroll County
34.2
9TH REGION
1. Ryle
88.4
2. Conner
87.2
3. Highlands
83.0
4. Cov. Holy Cross
76.7
5. Notre Dame
76.2
6. Dixie Heights
75.0
7. St. Henry
68.2
8. Newport Catholic
67.6
9. Boone County
66.4
10. Cooper
58.9
11. Holmes
54.9
12. Lloyd
53.2
13. Ludlow
52.9
14. Bellevue
52.4
15. Dayton
43.7
16. Villa Madonna
35.2
17. Beechwood
28.7
18. Newport
26.7
19. Latin
3.0
10TH REGION
1. Scott
82.1
2. Clark County
81.3
3. Campbell County
78.3
4. Harrison County
70.9
5. Mason County
65.8
6. Bishop Brossart
62.6
7. Bourbon County
53.5
8. Paris
53.1
9. Nicholas County
51.6
10. Bracken County
37.6
11. Montgomery County
34.1
12. Pendleton County
33.2
13. Robertson County
25.5
14. St. Patrick
23.8
15. Augusta
19.3
16. Calvary Christian
12.5
17. Silver Grove
0.6
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
89.9
2. Franklin County
77.8
3. Lafayette
71.2
4. Henry Clay
71.0
5. Paul Dunbar
63.5
6. Lexington Catholic
59.2
7. Woodford County
58.9
8. Madison Southern
57.0
9. Berea
54.0
10. Western Hills
50.6
11. Frederick Douglass
49.4
12. Madison Central
47.4
13. Bryan Station
47.2
14. Tates Creek
43.8
15. Frankfort
42.1
16. Lexington Christian
42.0
17. Model
28.4
18. Sayre
26.1
12TH REGION
1. Lincoln County
85.2
2. Mercer County
80.3
3. Southwestern
78.2
4. Danville
77.4
5. Casey County
75.9
6. Rockcastle County
68.0
7. Pulaski County
63.4
8. Somerset
63.2
9. Boyle County
55.8
10. Wayne County
55.3
11. West Jessamine
42.5
12. McCreary Central
42.4
13. East Jessamine
41.9
14. Garrard County
35.7
15. Burgin
0.3
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
81.0
2. North Laurel
80.3
3. Harlan County
70.8
4. Clay County
70.1
5. Whitley County
52.9
6. Bell County
52.1
6. Corbin
52.1
8. Jackson County
51.8
9. Knox Central
48.8
10. Williamsburg
47.7
11. Lynn Camp
44.5
12. Pineville
43.2
13. Middlesboro
43.1
14. Harlan
40.2
15. Barbourville
34.4
16. Oneida Baptist
13.1
17. Red Bird
12.4
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
62.9
2. Leslie County
60.5
3. Letcher Central
55.9
4. Hazard
55.7
5. Wolfe County
52.4
6. Owsley County
51.7
7. Powell County
50.7
8. Perry Central
49.1
9. Estill County
46.6
10. Breathitt County
39.7
11. Buckhorn
32.2
12. Jackson City
31.1
13. Lee County
30.3
14. June Buchanan
16.9
15. Riverside Christian
13.3
16. Cordia
5.0
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
69.7
2. Floyd Central
68.5
3. Pike Central
65.1
4. Johnson Central
62.7
5. Shelby Valley
61.5
6. Belfry
58.9
7. Sheldon Clark
58.8
8. Lawrence County
56.2
9. Paintsville
54.4
10. Prestonsburg
52.7
11. East Ridge
42.6
12. Phelps
40.1
13. Jenkins
36.0
14. Magoffin County
35.7
15. Betsy Layne
32.7
16. Piarist
0.5
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
87.1
2. Russell
75.7
3. Rowan County
71.3
4. West Carter
71.0
5. Ashland Blazer
69.7
6. Menifee County
60.9
7. East Carter
58.1
8. Bath County
50.8
9. Lewis County
48.1
10. Raceland
46.6
11. Morgan County
40.0
12. Elliott County
38.4
13. Greenup County
37.6
14. Fairview
35.6
15. Fleming County
32.6
16. Rose Hill Christian
13.8
