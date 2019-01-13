High School Basketball

See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball rankings

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

January 13, 2019 05:36 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (16-0)

89.9

1

2. Ryle (17-2)

88.4

2

3. Conner (17-1)

87.2

3

4. Boyd County (16-2)

87.1

5

5. Elizabethtown (17-2)

86.8

4

6. Sacred Heart (10-5)

85.7

6

7. Lincoln County (12-2)

85.2

10

8. Male (10-4)

85.0

7

9. Webster County (18-2)

83.6

t8

9. Mercy (10-6)

83.6

12

11. Eastern (10-6)

83.3

11

12. Highlands (14-4)

83.0

t8

13. Butler (11-5)

82.1

16

13. Scott (11-7)

82.1

17

15. Simon Kenton (9-6)

81.9

14

16. Bullitt East (12-5)

81.8

15

17. Clark County (11-4)

81.3

18

18. Anderson County (14-5)

81.2

13

19. Barren County (15-2)

81.0

NR

19. South Laurel (14-4)

81.0

21

21. North Laurel (14-4)

80.3

20

21. Mercer County (10-5)

80.3

22

23. Owensboro Catholic (11-6)

80.0

19

24. Manual (9-7)

78.8

24

25. Bardstown (18-1)

78.3

NR

25. Henderson County (9-3)

78.3

NR

25. Campbell County (10-5)

78.3

25

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

77.9

2. Calloway County

77.1

3. Murray

76.8

4. Marshall County

76.2

5. McCracken County

58.6

6. Carlisle County

51.0

7. Mayfield

48.2

8. Hickman County

46.3

9. Paducah Tilghman

38.9

10. Fulton City

35.2

11. Ballard Memorial

23.7

11. St. Mary

23.7

13. Fulton County

19.2

14. Community Christian

8.8

15. Christian Fellowship

8.6





2ND REGION



1. Webster County

83.6

2. Henderson County

78.3

3. Christian County

69.5

4. Hopkinsville

65.7

5. Madisonville

65.3

6. Hopkins Central

51.6

7. Union County

49.7

8. Caldwell County

48.6

9. Crittenden County

46.0

10. University Heights

44.0

11. Lyon County

40.2

12. Trigg County

38.5

13. Dawson Springs

29.4

14. Livingston Central

20.1

15. Fort Campbell

5.9





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

80.0

2. Meade County

63.7

3. Breckinridge County

63.6

4. Apollo

61.0

4. Muhlenberg County

61.0

6. Edmonson County

60.2

7. Ohio County

52.5

8. Grayson County

52.2

9. McLean County

49.1

10. Owensboro

48.3

11. Hancock County

46.1

12. Daviess County

44.6

13. Whitesville Trinity

44.1

14. Butler County

36.2

15. Cloverport

20.6





4TH REGION



1. Barren County

81.0

2. Glasgow

78.0

3. Bowling Green

76.7

4. South Warren

67.0

5. Russell County

66.1

6. Logan County

66.0

7. Allen County

64.2

8. Metcalfe County

60.3

9. Greenwood

59.4

10. Warren East

54.4

11. Russellville

48.1

12. Monroe County

45.4

13. Clinton County

42.0

14. Franklin-Simpson

41.3

15. Todd Central

38.7

16. Warren Central

33.5

17. Cumberland County

26.3





5TH REGION



1. Elizabethtown

86.8

2. Bardstown

78.3

3. Bethlehem

76.0

4. Marion County

69.2

5. Central Hardin

63.0

6. Green County

60.8

7. North Hardin

59.8

8. Taylor County

58.1

9. Thomas Nelson

53.2

10. Adair County

52.9

11. Caverna

50.9

12. John Hardin

48.5

13. Campbellsville

45.8

14. LaRue County

45.1

15. Hart County

41.1

16. Nelson County

38.1

17. Washington County

37.6

18. Fort Knox

17.5





6TH REGION



1. Mercy

83.6

2. Butler

82.1

3. Bullitt East

81.8

4. Fern Creek

66.8

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

63.0

6. North Bullitt

57.4

7. Moore

53.2

8. Lou. Holy Cross

48.0

9. Jeffersontown

38.7

10. Bullitt Central

37.2

11. Iroquois

36.4

12. Whitefield Academy

34.9

13. Valley

30.1

14. Fairdale

26.0

15. Doss

19.5

16. Southern

19.1

17. Western

13.3

18. Beth Haven

7.5





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

85.7

2. Male

85.0

3. Eastern

83.3

4. Manual

78.8

5. Louisville Christian

77.5

6. Assumption

77.4

7. Central

74.3

8. Ballard

58.9

9. Brown

43.9

10. Seneca

33.9

11. Presentation

28.3

12. Collegiate

24.1

13. Atherton

14.1

14. Waggener

11.7

15. Country Day

9.9

16. Portland Christian

8.9

17. Shawnee

8.1

18. St. Francis

7.9





8TH REGION



1. Simon Kenton

81.9

2. Anderson County

81.2

3. Walton-Verona

76.2

4. Oldham County

74.5

5. Grant County

67.1

6. Owen County

67.0

7. South Oldham

65.5

8. Spencer County

65.1

9. Collins

62.1

10. North Oldham

55.4

11. Shelby County

49.1

12. Gallatin County

45.3

13. Henry County

44.1

14. Williamstown

42.3

15. Eminence

36.5

16. Trimble County

35.2

17. Carroll County

34.2





9TH REGION



1. Ryle

88.4

2. Conner

87.2

3. Highlands

83.0

4. Cov. Holy Cross

76.7

5. Notre Dame

76.2

6. Dixie Heights

75.0

7. St. Henry

68.2

8. Newport Catholic

67.6

9. Boone County

66.4

10. Cooper

58.9

11. Holmes

54.9

12. Lloyd

53.2

13. Ludlow

52.9

14. Bellevue

52.4

15. Dayton

43.7

16. Villa Madonna

35.2

17. Beechwood

28.7

18. Newport

26.7

19. Latin

3.0





10TH REGION



1. Scott

82.1

2. Clark County

81.3

3. Campbell County

78.3

4. Harrison County

70.9

5. Mason County

65.8

6. Bishop Brossart

62.6

7. Bourbon County

53.5

8. Paris

53.1

9. Nicholas County

51.6

10. Bracken County

37.6

11. Montgomery County

34.1

12. Pendleton County

33.2

13. Robertson County

25.5

14. St. Patrick

23.8

15. Augusta

19.3

16. Calvary Christian

12.5

17. Silver Grove

0.6





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

89.9

2. Franklin County

77.8

3. Lafayette

71.2

4. Henry Clay

71.0

5. Paul Dunbar

63.5

6. Lexington Catholic

59.2

7. Woodford County

58.9

8. Madison Southern

57.0

9. Berea

54.0

10. Western Hills

50.6

11. Frederick Douglass

49.4

12. Madison Central

47.4

13. Bryan Station

47.2

14. Tates Creek

43.8

15. Frankfort

42.1

16. Lexington Christian

42.0

17. Model

28.4

18. Sayre

26.1





12TH REGION



1. Lincoln County

85.2

2. Mercer County

80.3

3. Southwestern

78.2

4. Danville

77.4

5. Casey County

75.9

6. Rockcastle County

68.0

7. Pulaski County

63.4

8. Somerset

63.2

9. Boyle County

55.8

10. Wayne County

55.3

11. West Jessamine

42.5

12. McCreary Central

42.4

13. East Jessamine

41.9

14. Garrard County

35.7

15. Burgin

0.3

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. South Laurel

81.0

2. North Laurel

80.3

3. Harlan County

70.8

4. Clay County

70.1

5. Whitley County

52.9

6. Bell County

52.1

6. Corbin

52.1

8. Jackson County

51.8

9. Knox Central

48.8

10. Williamsburg

47.7

11. Lynn Camp

44.5

12. Pineville

43.2

13. Middlesboro

43.1

14. Harlan

40.2

15. Barbourville

34.4

16. Oneida Baptist

13.1

17. Red Bird

12.4





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

62.9

2. Leslie County

60.5

3. Letcher Central

55.9

4. Hazard

55.7

5. Wolfe County

52.4

6. Owsley County

51.7

7. Powell County

50.7

8. Perry Central

49.1

9. Estill County

46.6

10. Breathitt County

39.7

11. Buckhorn

32.2

12. Jackson City

31.1

13. Lee County

30.3

14. June Buchanan

16.9

15. Riverside Christian

13.3

16. Cordia

5.0





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

69.7

2. Floyd Central

68.5

3. Pike Central

65.1

4. Johnson Central

62.7

5. Shelby Valley

61.5

6. Belfry

58.9

7. Sheldon Clark

58.8

8. Lawrence County

56.2

9. Paintsville

54.4

10. Prestonsburg

52.7

11. East Ridge

42.6

12. Phelps

40.1

13. Jenkins

36.0

14. Magoffin County

35.7

15. Betsy Layne

32.7

16. Piarist

0.5





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

87.1

2. Russell

75.7

3. Rowan County

71.3

4. West Carter

71.0

5. Ashland Blazer

69.7

6. Menifee County

60.9

7. East Carter

58.1

8. Bath County

50.8

9. Lewis County

48.1

10. Raceland

46.6

11. Morgan County

40.0

12. Elliott County

38.4

13. Greenup County

37.6

14. Fairview

35.6

15. Fleming County

32.6

16. Rose Hill Christian

13.8

