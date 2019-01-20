See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball rankings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Boyd County (16-3)
87.1
4
2. Conner (19-1)
86.9
3
3. Ryle (18-3)
86.8
2
4. Scott County (19-1)
86.7
1
5. Elizabethtown (19-2)
86.6
5
6. Lincoln County (16-2)
86.3
7
7. Sacred Heart (12-5)
85.6
6
8. Male (11-4)
85.3
8
9. Highlands (17-4)
84.6
12
10. Eastern (11-6)
84.2
11
11. Scott (14-7)
83.4
t13
12. Bullitt East (13-5)
82.4
16
13. Butler (13-5)
82.2
t13
13. Simon Kenton (11-8)
82.2
15
15. Anderson County (16-5)
81.5
18
16. North Laurel (16-4)
81.3
t21
16. Mercy (10-8)
81.3
t9
18. Webster County (20-3)
81.2
t9
19. Louisville Christian (16-4)
81.1
NR
20. Southwestern (15-3)
81.0
NR
20. South Laurel (16-5)
81.0
t19
22. Clark County (12-7)
80.7
17
23. Graves County (14-6)
80.5
NR
23. Manual (10-7)
80.5
24
25. Owensboro Catholic (13-6)
79.5
23
Girls’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
80.5
2. Marshall County
76.3
3. Murray
75.2
4. Calloway County
73.3
5. McCracken County
56.6
6. Mayfield
50.8
7. Carlisle County
49.4
8. Hickman County
47.0
9. Paducah Tilghman
38.9
10. Fulton City
34.1
11. St. Mary
25.0
12. Ballard Memorial
23.4
13. Fulton County
19.2
14. Christian Fellowship
8.5
15. Community Christian
8.4
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
81.2
2. Henderson County
78.7
3. Christian County
68.9
4. Madisonville
66.2
5. Hopkinsville
65.0
6. Hopkins Central
52.3
7. Caldwell County
50.6
8. Union County
50.4
9. University Heights
46.6
10. Crittenden County
42.7
11. Lyon County
38.9
11. Trigg County
38.9
13. Dawson Springs
30.8
14. Livingston Central
21.4
15. Fort Campbell
5.2
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
79.5
2. Meade County
67.4
3. Breckinridge County
64.8
4. Apollo
61.8
5. Edmonson County
59.7
6. Muhlenberg County
58.5
7. Ohio County
52.0
8. Grayson County
50.9
9. McLean County
49.1
10. Owensboro
49.0
11. Daviess County
46.6
12. Hancock County
44.1
13. Whitesville Trinity
42.7
14. Butler County
38.2
15. Cloverport
19.6
4TH REGION
1. Barren County
77.2
2. Bowling Green
76.7
3. Glasgow
75.2
4. South Warren
68.8
5. Allen County
66.7
6. Logan County
64.9
7. Russell County
63.1
8. Metcalfe County
60.1
9. Greenwood
59.8
10. Warren East
54.3
11. Russellville
46.5
12. Monroe County
45.4
13. Franklin-Simpson
41.7
14. Clinton County
40.9
15. Todd Central
39.7
16. Warren Central
33.5
17. Cumberland County
26.8
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
86.6
2. Bardstown
76.6
3. Bethlehem
74.8
4. Marion County
70.7
5. Central Hardin
63.1
6. Green County
61.7
7. Taylor County
59.5
8. North Hardin
59.1
9. Thomas Nelson
52.4
10. Adair County
52.1
11. Caverna
50.1
12. Campbellsville
47.0
13. John Hardin
46.9
14. LaRue County
45.1
15. Nelson County
39.2
16. Hart County
38.8
17. Washington County
38.2
18. Fort Knox
18.4
6TH REGION
1. Bullitt East
82.4
2. Butler
82.2
3. Mercy
81.3
4. Fern Creek
65.2
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
62.0
6. North Bullitt
56.5
7. Moore
52.3
8. Lou. Holy Cross
49.6
9. Bullitt Central
42.6
10. Whitefield Academy
37.9
11. Iroquois
34.9
12. Jeffersontown
31.8
13. Valley
29.7
14. Fairdale
27.4
15. Doss
18.3
16. Southern
17.1
17. Western
12.6
18. Beth Haven
7.5
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
85.6
2. Male
85.3
3. Eastern
84.2
4. Louisville Christian
81.1
5. Manual
80.5
6. Assumption
77.8
7. Central
73.4
8. Ballard
59.8
9. Brown
42.6
10. Seneca
39.9
11. Presentation
30.4
12. Collegiate
24.3
13. Atherton
15.2
14. Waggener
10.7
15. Country Day
8.5
16. Portland Christian
8.2
17. Shawnee
7.9
18. St. Francis
4.9
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
82.2
2. Anderson County
81.5
3. Walton-Verona
75.4
4. Oldham County
71.6
5. Owen County
67.0
6. Grant County
65.8
6. Spencer County
65.8
8. South Oldham
65.6
9. Collins
63.5
10. North Oldham
58.5
11. Shelby County
46.5
12. Gallatin County
45.9
13. Henry County
44.8
14. Williamstown
42.0
15. Eminence
36.2
16. Carroll County
34.7
17. Trimble County
34.2
9TH REGION
1. Conner
86.9
2. Ryle
86.8
3. Highlands
84.6
4. Cov. Holy Cross
77.4
5. Dixie Heights
75.2
6. Notre Dame
73.7
7. St. Henry
69.7
8. Newport Catholic
67.5
9. Boone County
65.8
10. Cooper
59.4
11. Holmes
56.6
12. Ludlow
54.4
13. Lloyd
52.4
14. Bellevue
50.2
15. Dayton
47.4
16. Villa Madonna
35.7
17. Beechwood
28.8
18. Newport
18.7
19. Latin
2.4
10TH REGION
1. Scott
83.4
2. Clark County
80.7
3. Campbell County
78.8
4. Harrison County
71.8
5. Mason County
63.8
6. Bishop Brossart
61.5
7. Paris
53.3
8. Nicholas County
52.7
9. Bourbon County
52.4
10. Bracken County
36.7
11. Montgomery County
35.4
12. Pendleton County
29.7
13. Robertson County
25.8
13. St. Patrick
25.8
15. Augusta
22.5
16. Calvary Christian
11.1
17. Silver Grove
4.8
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
86.7
2. Franklin County
78.2
3. Henry Clay
72.6
4. Lafayette
69.5
5. Paul Dunbar
64.4
6. Lexington Catholic
61.6
7. Madison Southern
58.1
8. Woodford County
57.8
9. Berea
51.8
10. Bryan Station
50.8
11. Western Hills
49.5
12. Madison Central
49.0
13. Frederick Douglass
46.2
14. Frankfort
45.4
15. Tates Creek
42.7
16. Lexington Christian
41.1
17. Model
30.2
18. Sayre
24.0
12TH REGION
1. Lincoln County
86.3
2. Southwestern
81.0
3. Danville
79.3
4. Casey County
77.1
5. Mercer County
75.9
6. Rockcastle County
69.4
7. Pulaski County
62.2
8. Somerset
61.8
9. Boyle County
55.9
10. Wayne County
54.9
11. East Jessamine
41.9
12. West Jessamine
41.2
13. McCreary Central
39.5
14. Garrard County
37.7
15. Burgin
0.1
15. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. North Laurel
81.3
2. South Laurel
81.0
3. Clay County
71.0
4. Harlan County
70.8
5. Whitley County
54.3
6. Corbin
51.2
7. Jackson County
50.4
8. Bell County
50.2
9. Knox Central
48.6
10. Pineville
46.8
11. Williamsburg
46.2
12. Lynn Camp
43.5
13. Middlesboro
43.2
14. Harlan
40.9
15. Barbourville
34.2
16. Red Bird
13.9
17. Oneida Baptist
10.7
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
61.6
2. Leslie County
58.6
3. Letcher Central
56.0
4. Hazard
53.8
5. Powell County
52.6
6. Wolfe County
51.8
7. Owsley County
50.7
8. Perry Central
49.1
9. Breathitt County
43.8
10. Estill County
43.7
11. Lee County
32.4
12. Buckhorn
31.0
13. Jackson City
30.7
14. June Buchanan
17.3
15. Riverside Christian
15.0
16. Cordia
4.7
15TH REGION
1. Floyd Central
69.4
2. Pikeville
67.1
3. Pike Central
66.8
4. Johnson Central
64.1
5. Shelby Valley
61.5
6. Lawrence County
56.0
7. Belfry
55.4
8. Paintsville
55.3
9. Sheldon Clark
55.1
10. Prestonsburg
52.4
11. East Ridge
45.2
12. Phelps
42.5
13. Jenkins
36.1
14. Magoffin County
34.5
15. Betsy Layne
31.7
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
87.1
2. West Carter
75.6
3. Rowan County
74.8
4. Ashland Blazer
72.8
5. Russell
71.2
6. Menifee County
59.5
7. East Carter
58.0
8. Bath County
51.2
9. Lewis County
46.9
10. Raceland
46.1
11. Greenup County
43.0
12. Morgan County
38.7
13. Elliott County
37.3
14. Fairview
35.6
15. Fleming County
32.5
16. Rose Hill Christian
13.4
