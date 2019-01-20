High School Basketball

See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball rankings

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

January 20, 2019 07:35 PM








Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Boyd County (16-3)

87.1

4

2. Conner (19-1)

86.9

3

3. Ryle (18-3)

86.8

2

4. Scott County (19-1)

86.7

1

5. Elizabethtown (19-2)

86.6

5

6. Lincoln County (16-2)

86.3

7

7. Sacred Heart (12-5)

85.6

6

8. Male (11-4)

85.3

8

9. Highlands (17-4)

84.6

12

10. Eastern (11-6)

84.2

11

11. Scott (14-7)

83.4

t13

12. Bullitt East (13-5)

82.4

16

13. Butler (13-5)

82.2

t13

13. Simon Kenton (11-8)

82.2

15

15. Anderson County (16-5)

81.5

18

16. North Laurel (16-4)

81.3

t21

16. Mercy (10-8)

81.3

t9

18. Webster County (20-3)

81.2

t9

19. Louisville Christian (16-4)

81.1

NR

20. Southwestern (15-3)

81.0

NR

20. South Laurel (16-5)

81.0

t19

22. Clark County (12-7)

80.7

17

23. Graves County (14-6)

80.5

NR

23. Manual (10-7)

80.5

24

25. Owensboro Catholic (13-6)

79.5

23

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

80.5

2. Marshall County

76.3

3. Murray

75.2

4. Calloway County

73.3

5. McCracken County

56.6

6. Mayfield

50.8

7. Carlisle County

49.4

8. Hickman County

47.0

9. Paducah Tilghman

38.9

10. Fulton City

34.1

11. St. Mary

25.0

12. Ballard Memorial

23.4

13. Fulton County

19.2

14. Christian Fellowship

8.5

15. Community Christian

8.4





2ND REGION



1. Webster County

81.2

2. Henderson County

78.7

3. Christian County

68.9

4. Madisonville

66.2

5. Hopkinsville

65.0

6. Hopkins Central

52.3

7. Caldwell County

50.6

8. Union County

50.4

9. University Heights

46.6

10. Crittenden County

42.7

11. Lyon County

38.9

11. Trigg County

38.9

13. Dawson Springs

30.8

14. Livingston Central

21.4

15. Fort Campbell

5.2





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

79.5

2. Meade County

67.4

3. Breckinridge County

64.8

4. Apollo

61.8

5. Edmonson County

59.7

6. Muhlenberg County

58.5

7. Ohio County

52.0

8. Grayson County

50.9

9. McLean County

49.1

10. Owensboro

49.0

11. Daviess County

46.6

12. Hancock County

44.1

13. Whitesville Trinity

42.7

14. Butler County

38.2

15. Cloverport

19.6





4TH REGION



1. Barren County

77.2

2. Bowling Green

76.7

3. Glasgow

75.2

4. South Warren

68.8

5. Allen County

66.7

6. Logan County

64.9

7. Russell County

63.1

8. Metcalfe County

60.1

9. Greenwood

59.8

10. Warren East

54.3

11. Russellville

46.5

12. Monroe County

45.4

13. Franklin-Simpson

41.7

14. Clinton County

40.9

15. Todd Central

39.7

16. Warren Central

33.5

17. Cumberland County

26.8





5TH REGION



1. Elizabethtown

86.6

2. Bardstown

76.6

3. Bethlehem

74.8

4. Marion County

70.7

5. Central Hardin

63.1

6. Green County

61.7

7. Taylor County

59.5

8. North Hardin

59.1

9. Thomas Nelson

52.4

10. Adair County

52.1

11. Caverna

50.1

12. Campbellsville

47.0

13. John Hardin

46.9

14. LaRue County

45.1

15. Nelson County

39.2

16. Hart County

38.8

17. Washington County

38.2

18. Fort Knox

18.4





6TH REGION



1. Bullitt East

82.4

2. Butler

82.2

3. Mercy

81.3

4. Fern Creek

65.2

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

62.0

6. North Bullitt

56.5

7. Moore

52.3

8. Lou. Holy Cross

49.6

9. Bullitt Central

42.6

10. Whitefield Academy

37.9

11. Iroquois

34.9

12. Jeffersontown

31.8

13. Valley

29.7

14. Fairdale

27.4

15. Doss

18.3

16. Southern

17.1

17. Western

12.6

18. Beth Haven

7.5





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

85.6

2. Male

85.3

3. Eastern

84.2

4. Louisville Christian

81.1

5. Manual

80.5

6. Assumption

77.8

7. Central

73.4

8. Ballard

59.8

9. Brown

42.6

10. Seneca

39.9

11. Presentation

30.4

12. Collegiate

24.3

13. Atherton

15.2

14. Waggener

10.7

15. Country Day

8.5

16. Portland Christian

8.2

17. Shawnee

7.9

18. St. Francis

4.9





8TH REGION



1. Simon Kenton

82.2

2. Anderson County

81.5

3. Walton-Verona

75.4

4. Oldham County

71.6

5. Owen County

67.0

6. Grant County

65.8

6. Spencer County

65.8

8. South Oldham

65.6

9. Collins

63.5

10. North Oldham

58.5

11. Shelby County

46.5

12. Gallatin County

45.9

13. Henry County

44.8

14. Williamstown

42.0

15. Eminence

36.2

16. Carroll County

34.7

17. Trimble County

34.2





9TH REGION



1. Conner

86.9

2. Ryle

86.8

3. Highlands

84.6

4. Cov. Holy Cross

77.4

5. Dixie Heights

75.2

6. Notre Dame

73.7

7. St. Henry

69.7

8. Newport Catholic

67.5

9. Boone County

65.8

10. Cooper

59.4

11. Holmes

56.6

12. Ludlow

54.4

13. Lloyd

52.4

14. Bellevue

50.2

15. Dayton

47.4

16. Villa Madonna

35.7

17. Beechwood

28.8

18. Newport

18.7

19. Latin

2.4





10TH REGION



1. Scott

83.4

2. Clark County

80.7

3. Campbell County

78.8

4. Harrison County

71.8

5. Mason County

63.8

6. Bishop Brossart

61.5

7. Paris

53.3

8. Nicholas County

52.7

9. Bourbon County

52.4

10. Bracken County

36.7

11. Montgomery County

35.4

12. Pendleton County

29.7

13. Robertson County

25.8

13. St. Patrick

25.8

15. Augusta

22.5

16. Calvary Christian

11.1

17. Silver Grove

4.8





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

86.7

2. Franklin County

78.2

3. Henry Clay

72.6

4. Lafayette

69.5

5. Paul Dunbar

64.4

6. Lexington Catholic

61.6

7. Madison Southern

58.1

8. Woodford County

57.8

9. Berea

51.8

10. Bryan Station

50.8

11. Western Hills

49.5

12. Madison Central

49.0

13. Frederick Douglass

46.2

14. Frankfort

45.4

15. Tates Creek

42.7

16. Lexington Christian

41.1

17. Model

30.2

18. Sayre

24.0





12TH REGION



1. Lincoln County

86.3

2. Southwestern

81.0

3. Danville

79.3

4. Casey County

77.1

5. Mercer County

75.9

6. Rockcastle County

69.4

7. Pulaski County

62.2

8. Somerset

61.8

9. Boyle County

55.9

10. Wayne County

54.9

11. East Jessamine

41.9

12. West Jessamine

41.2

13. McCreary Central

39.5

14. Garrard County

37.7

15. Burgin

0.1

15. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. North Laurel

81.3

2. South Laurel

81.0

3. Clay County

71.0

4. Harlan County

70.8

5. Whitley County

54.3

6. Corbin

51.2

7. Jackson County

50.4

8. Bell County

50.2

9. Knox Central

48.6

10. Pineville

46.8

11. Williamsburg

46.2

12. Lynn Camp

43.5

13. Middlesboro

43.2

14. Harlan

40.9

15. Barbourville

34.2

16. Red Bird

13.9

17. Oneida Baptist

10.7





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

61.6

2. Leslie County

58.6

3. Letcher Central

56.0

4. Hazard

53.8

5. Powell County

52.6

6. Wolfe County

51.8

7. Owsley County

50.7

8. Perry Central

49.1

9. Breathitt County

43.8

10. Estill County

43.7

11. Lee County

32.4

12. Buckhorn

31.0

13. Jackson City

30.7

14. June Buchanan

17.3

15. Riverside Christian

15.0

16. Cordia

4.7





15TH REGION



1. Floyd Central

69.4

2. Pikeville

67.1

3. Pike Central

66.8

4. Johnson Central

64.1

5. Shelby Valley

61.5

6. Lawrence County

56.0

7. Belfry

55.4

8. Paintsville

55.3

9. Sheldon Clark

55.1

10. Prestonsburg

52.4

11. East Ridge

45.2

12. Phelps

42.5

13. Jenkins

36.1

14. Magoffin County

34.5

15. Betsy Layne

31.7

16. Piarist

0.1





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

87.1

2. West Carter

75.6

3. Rowan County

74.8

4. Ashland Blazer

72.8

5. Russell

71.2

6. Menifee County

59.5

7. East Carter

58.0

8. Bath County

51.2

9. Lewis County

46.9

10. Raceland

46.1

11. Greenup County

43.0

12. Morgan County

38.7

13. Elliott County

37.3

14. Fairview

35.6

15. Fleming County

32.5

16. Rose Hill Christian

13.4

