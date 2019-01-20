See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball rankings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (21-1)
89.1
1
2. Trinity (15-5)
84.1
2
3. Campbell County (13-4)
82.5
3
4. John Hardin (20-0)
81.5
4
5. Covington Catholic (16-5)
80.9
5
6. Waggener (17-3)
80.7
t9
7. Madison Central (10-9)
80.6
t9
8. Cooper (16-3)
80.4
t7
9. Woodford County (14-5)
79.8
t19
10. LaRue County (14-3)
79.4
12
11. Walton-Verona (15-3)
78.8
t23
12. Bowling Green (15-3)
78.4
6
12. Ballard (11-8)
78.4
11
14. Henry Clay (17-4)
78.0
13
15. Lexington Christian (15-6)
77.4
t23
16. Beechwood (16-3)
77.3
t15
17. Collins (16-4)
77.0
14
17. Clark County (15-6)
77.0
NR
19. Knox Central (17-2)
76.8
t7
20. McCracken County (16-3)
76.3
18
20. University Heights (16-3)
76.3
t19
22. South Laurel (18-2)
76.2
17
23. South Oldham (14-5)
76.1
t15
24. Lexington Catholic (10-11)
75.8
NR
25. Danville (18-1)
75.6
NR
25. Graves County (15-5)
75.6
t23
Boys’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. McCracken County
76.3
2. Graves County
75.6
3. Mayfield
74.4
4. Paducah Tilghman
69.6
5. Marshall County
60.7
6. Murray
58.7
7. Calloway County
56.1
8. Carlisle County
48.5
9. Fulton County
44.5
10. St. Mary
40.6
11. Ballard Memorial
30.6
12. Community Christian
24.5
13. Hickman County
24.0
14. Fulton City
15.9
15. Christian Fellowship
14.3
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
76.3
2. Hopkinsville
73.9
3. Madisonville
71.5
4. Christian County
68.8
5. Webster County
61.6
6. Henderson County
60.3
7. Caldwell County
56.7
8. Union County
54.9
9. Hopkins Central
53.1
10. Lyon County
49.9
11. Livingston Central
41.4
12. Trigg County
40.6
13. Crittenden County
35.2
14. Fort Campbell
30.8
15. Dawson Springs
30.1
3RD REGION
1. Breckinridge County
73.6
2. Owensboro
71.2
3. Owensboro Catholic
69.9
4. Daviess County
61.0
5. Meade County
60.9
6. Ohio County
60.0
7. Muhlenberg County
57.0
8. Grayson County
53.2
9. McLean County
52.7
10. Whitesville Trinity
48.9
11. Butler County
47.9
12. Apollo
46.8
13. Edmonson County
45.3
14. Hancock County
41.0
15. Cloverport
5.0
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
78.4
2. Warren Central
74.6
3. Logan County
67.2
4. Allen County
66.3
5. Glasgow
64.0
5. Greenwood
64.0
7. Clinton County
62.4
8. Franklin-Simpson
61.6
9. South Warren
61.5
10. Barren County
60.0
11. Monroe County
56.8
12. Warren East
55.1
13. Russell County
46.0
13. Todd Central
46.0
15. Metcalfe County
45.8
16. Russellville
44.8
17. Cumberland County
42.1
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
81.5
2. LaRue County
79.4
3. Central Hardin
73.6
4. Taylor County
69.7
5. Marion County
67.2
6. North Hardin
66.6
7. Elizabethtown
65.1
8. Bardstown
58.7
8. Washington County
58.7
10. Campbellsville
58.1
11. Adair County
53.9
12. Hart County
51.5
13. Green County
50.7
13. Thomas Nelson
50.7
15. Nelson County
43.7
16. Bethlehem
41.4
17. Caverna
31.4
18. Fort Knox
30.1
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
74.2
2. Butler
73.8
3. Jeffersontown
71.3
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
70.5
5. Bullitt Central
67.4
5. Bullitt East
67.4
7. Doss
64.9
8. Valley
64.5
9. DeSales
64.3
10. Southern
64.0
11. Fairdale
62.2
12. Moore
62.1
13. Western
59.0
14. North Bullitt
58.4
15. Lou. Holy Cross
57.9
16. Iroquois
52.1
17. Whitefield Academy
35.9
18. Beth Haven
19.0
19. Evangel
15.5
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
84.1
2. Waggener
80.7
3. Ballard
78.4
4. Seneca
74.7
5. Male
74.0
6. St. Xavier
72.9
7. Central
70.9
8. Eastern
65.8
9. Louisville Christian
60.9
10. Manual
59.2
11. Collegiate
53.2
12. Atherton
49.8
13. Country Day
49.4
14. Shawnee
48.5
15. St. Francis
39.6
16. Brown
29.8
17. Portland Christian
29.0
18. Walden
19.7
8TH REGION
1. Walton-Verona
78.8
2. Collins
77.0
3. South Oldham
76.1
4. Simon Kenton
75.5
5. Oldham County
75.1
6. Gallatin County
66.6
7. Spencer County
65.2
8. Grant County
64.3
9. North Oldham
63.3
10. Anderson County
57.5
11. Shelby County
57.3
12. Carroll County
54.8
13. Henry County
49.0
14. Trimble County
45.9
15. Williamstown
32.8
16. Owen County
30.6
17. Eminence
17.2
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
80.9
2. Cooper
80.4
3. Beechwood
77.3
4. Newport
73.9
5. Highlands
71.0
6. Conner
65.1
7. Newport Catholic
63.6
8. St. Henry
62.9
9. Cov. Holy Cross
62.3
10. Lloyd
61.0
11. Dixie Heights
59.0
12. Holmes
55.9
13. Ryle
50.2
14. Boone County
48.2
15. Bellevue
39.9
16. Ludlow
34.2
17. Villa Madonna
31.3
18. Dayton
27.0
19. Heritage Academy
1.7
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
82.5
2. Clark County
77.0
3. Scott
71.2
4. Bourbon County
65.8
5. Bishop Brossart
63.2
6. Mason County
61.2
7. Robertson County
59.2
8. Pendleton County
58.4
9. Montgomery County
58.2
10. Harrison County
58.0
11. Paris
56.5
12. Calvary Christian
42.4
13. Bracken County
41.9
14. Augusta
38.7
15. Nicholas County
30.9
16. St. Patrick
17.3
17. Silver Grove
7.6
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
89.1
2. Madison Central
80.6
3. Woodford County
79.8
4. Henry Clay
78.0
5. Lexington Christian
77.4
6. Lexington Catholic
75.8
7. Frankfort
75.4
8. Lafayette
75.3
9. Paul Dunbar
70.6
10. Tates Creek
69.8
11. Frederick Douglass
69.7
12. Bryan Station
65.8
13. Madison Southern
63.2
14. Franklin County
62.9
15. Western Hills
56.0
16. Model
55.2
17. Sayre
52.1
18. Berea
39.2
19. Frankfort Christian
12.9
12TH REGION
1. Danville
75.6
2. Wayne County
72.8
3. West Jessamine
69.0
4. Pulaski County
68.5
5. Somerset
68.2
6. Lincoln County
66.7
7. Mercer County
64.6
8. Boyle County
62.9
9. Southwestern
60.9
10. Casey County
55.0
11. Garrard County
54.6
12. McCreary Central
52.6
13. East Jessamine
52.4
14. Rockcastle County
47.7
15. Burgin
25.0
16. Danville Christian
7.2
17. Ky. School for Deaf
3.7
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
76.8
2. South Laurel
76.2
3. Clay County
69.0
4. Corbin
68.7
5. Harlan County
67.6
6. North Laurel
67.4
7. Bell County
60.7
8. Middlesboro
59.9
9. Barbourville
58.9
9. Harlan
58.9
11. Whitley County
58.0
12. Williamsburg
54.4
13. Lynn Camp
53.2
14. Jackson County
48.6
15. Red Bird
44.3
16. Oneida Baptist
38.1
17. Pineville
36.3
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
66.2
2. Knott Central
66.1
3. Hazard
64.2
4. Breathitt County
58.6
5. Letcher Central
56.7
6. Cordia
55.6
7. Buckhorn
55.3
8. Powell County
47.8
9. Wolfe County
46.9
10. Estill County
45.6
11. Leslie County
42.0
12. Owsley County
35.0
13. June Buchanan
32.1
14. Jackson City
24.4
15. Lee County
11.6
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
70.3
2. Pikeville
68.9
3. Paintsville
67.1
4. Johnson Central
65.9
5. Lawrence County
52.9
6. Sheldon Clark
51.3
7. Magoffin County
50.9
8. Pike Central
48.8
9. Belfry
48.6
10. Betsy Layne
44.9
11. East Ridge
44.0
12. Prestonsburg
43.5
13. Phelps
40.4
14. Floyd Central
39.0
15. Jenkins
16.0
16. Piarist
6.0
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
73.6
2. Ashland Blazer
62.7
2. Rowan County
62.7
4. Morgan County
60.9
5. Boyd County
60.7
6. West Carter
57.0
7. Lewis County
56.2
8. Raceland
55.1
9. Russell
53.9
10. Bath County
53.0
11. East Carter
50.9
12. Fleming County
46.9
13. Fairview
43.8
14. Greenup County
42.1
15. Menifee County
36.3
16. Rose Hill Christian
22.2
