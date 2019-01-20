High School Basketball

See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball rankings

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

January 20, 2019 07:34 PM

Photo slideshow: Lexington Christian defeats Frankfort in 11th Region All ‘A’ semis

Lexington Christian Academy defeated Frankfort 57-44 in the 11th Region All "A" Classic semifinals Thursday at Frankfort High School Gym.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (21-1)

89.1

1

2. Trinity (15-5)

84.1

2

3. Campbell County (13-4)

82.5

3

4. John Hardin (20-0)

81.5

4

5. Covington Catholic (16-5)

80.9

5

6. Waggener (17-3)

80.7

t9

7. Madison Central (10-9)

80.6

t9

8. Cooper (16-3)

80.4

t7

9. Woodford County (14-5)

79.8

t19

10. LaRue County (14-3)

79.4

12

11. Walton-Verona (15-3)

78.8

t23

12. Bowling Green (15-3)

78.4

6

12. Ballard (11-8)

78.4

11

14. Henry Clay (17-4)

78.0

13

15. Lexington Christian (15-6)

77.4

t23

16. Beechwood (16-3)

77.3

t15

17. Collins (16-4)

77.0

14

17. Clark County (15-6)

77.0

NR

19. Knox Central (17-2)

76.8

t7

20. McCracken County (16-3)

76.3

18

20. University Heights (16-3)

76.3

t19

22. South Laurel (18-2)

76.2

17

23. South Oldham (14-5)

76.1

t15

24. Lexington Catholic (10-11)

75.8

NR

25. Danville (18-1)

75.6

NR

25. Graves County (15-5)

75.6

t23

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. McCracken County

76.3

2. Graves County

75.6

3. Mayfield

74.4

4. Paducah Tilghman

69.6

5. Marshall County

60.7

6. Murray

58.7

7. Calloway County

56.1

8. Carlisle County

48.5

9. Fulton County

44.5

10. St. Mary

40.6

11. Ballard Memorial

30.6

12. Community Christian

24.5

13. Hickman County

24.0

14. Fulton City

15.9

15. Christian Fellowship

14.3





2ND REGION



1. University Heights

76.3

2. Hopkinsville

73.9

3. Madisonville

71.5

4. Christian County

68.8

5. Webster County

61.6

6. Henderson County

60.3

7. Caldwell County

56.7

8. Union County

54.9

9. Hopkins Central

53.1

10. Lyon County

49.9

11. Livingston Central

41.4

12. Trigg County

40.6

13. Crittenden County

35.2

14. Fort Campbell

30.8

15. Dawson Springs

30.1





3RD REGION



1. Breckinridge County

73.6

2. Owensboro

71.2

3. Owensboro Catholic

69.9

4. Daviess County

61.0

5. Meade County

60.9

6. Ohio County

60.0

7. Muhlenberg County

57.0

8. Grayson County

53.2

9. McLean County

52.7

10. Whitesville Trinity

48.9

11. Butler County

47.9

12. Apollo

46.8

13. Edmonson County

45.3

14. Hancock County

41.0

15. Cloverport

5.0





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

78.4

2. Warren Central

74.6

3. Logan County

67.2

4. Allen County

66.3

5. Glasgow

64.0

5. Greenwood

64.0

7. Clinton County

62.4

8. Franklin-Simpson

61.6

9. South Warren

61.5

10. Barren County

60.0

11. Monroe County

56.8

12. Warren East

55.1

13. Russell County

46.0

13. Todd Central

46.0

15. Metcalfe County

45.8

16. Russellville

44.8

17. Cumberland County

42.1





5TH REGION



1. John Hardin

81.5

2. LaRue County

79.4

3. Central Hardin

73.6

4. Taylor County

69.7

5. Marion County

67.2

6. North Hardin

66.6

7. Elizabethtown

65.1

8. Bardstown

58.7

8. Washington County

58.7

10. Campbellsville

58.1

11. Adair County

53.9

12. Hart County

51.5

13. Green County

50.7

13. Thomas Nelson

50.7

15. Nelson County

43.7

16. Bethlehem

41.4

17. Caverna

31.4

18. Fort Knox

30.1





6TH REGION



1. Fern Creek

74.2

2. Butler

73.8

3. Jeffersontown

71.3

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

70.5

5. Bullitt Central

67.4

5. Bullitt East

67.4

7. Doss

64.9

8. Valley

64.5

9. DeSales

64.3

10. Southern

64.0

11. Fairdale

62.2

12. Moore

62.1

13. Western

59.0

14. North Bullitt

58.4

15. Lou. Holy Cross

57.9

16. Iroquois

52.1

17. Whitefield Academy

35.9

18. Beth Haven

19.0

19. Evangel

15.5





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

84.1

2. Waggener

80.7

3. Ballard

78.4

4. Seneca

74.7

5. Male

74.0

6. St. Xavier

72.9

7. Central

70.9

8. Eastern

65.8

9. Louisville Christian

60.9

10. Manual

59.2

11. Collegiate

53.2

12. Atherton

49.8

13. Country Day

49.4

14. Shawnee

48.5

15. St. Francis

39.6

16. Brown

29.8

17. Portland Christian

29.0

18. Walden

19.7





8TH REGION



1. Walton-Verona

78.8

2. Collins

77.0

3. South Oldham

76.1

4. Simon Kenton

75.5

5. Oldham County

75.1

6. Gallatin County

66.6

7. Spencer County

65.2

8. Grant County

64.3

9. North Oldham

63.3

10. Anderson County

57.5

11. Shelby County

57.3

12. Carroll County

54.8

13. Henry County

49.0

14. Trimble County

45.9

15. Williamstown

32.8

16. Owen County

30.6

17. Eminence

17.2





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

80.9

2. Cooper

80.4

3. Beechwood

77.3

4. Newport

73.9

5. Highlands

71.0

6. Conner

65.1

7. Newport Catholic

63.6

8. St. Henry

62.9

9. Cov. Holy Cross

62.3

10. Lloyd

61.0

11. Dixie Heights

59.0

12. Holmes

55.9

13. Ryle

50.2

14. Boone County

48.2

15. Bellevue

39.9

16. Ludlow

34.2

17. Villa Madonna

31.3

18. Dayton

27.0

19. Heritage Academy

1.7

20. Latin

0.1





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

82.5

2. Clark County

77.0

3. Scott

71.2

4. Bourbon County

65.8

5. Bishop Brossart

63.2

6. Mason County

61.2

7. Robertson County

59.2

8. Pendleton County

58.4

9. Montgomery County

58.2

10. Harrison County

58.0

11. Paris

56.5

12. Calvary Christian

42.4

13. Bracken County

41.9

14. Augusta

38.7

15. Nicholas County

30.9

16. St. Patrick

17.3

17. Silver Grove

7.6





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

89.1

2. Madison Central

80.6

3. Woodford County

79.8

4. Henry Clay

78.0

5. Lexington Christian

77.4

6. Lexington Catholic

75.8

7. Frankfort

75.4

8. Lafayette

75.3

9. Paul Dunbar

70.6

10. Tates Creek

69.8

11. Frederick Douglass

69.7

12. Bryan Station

65.8

13. Madison Southern

63.2

14. Franklin County

62.9

15. Western Hills

56.0

16. Model

55.2

17. Sayre

52.1

18. Berea

39.2

19. Frankfort Christian

12.9





12TH REGION



1. Danville

75.6

2. Wayne County

72.8

3. West Jessamine

69.0

4. Pulaski County

68.5

5. Somerset

68.2

6. Lincoln County

66.7

7. Mercer County

64.6

8. Boyle County

62.9

9. Southwestern

60.9

10. Casey County

55.0

11. Garrard County

54.6

12. McCreary Central

52.6

13. East Jessamine

52.4

14. Rockcastle County

47.7

15. Burgin

25.0

16. Danville Christian

7.2

17. Ky. School for Deaf

3.7





13TH REGION



1. Knox Central

76.8

2. South Laurel

76.2

3. Clay County

69.0

4. Corbin

68.7

5. Harlan County

67.6

6. North Laurel

67.4

7. Bell County

60.7

8. Middlesboro

59.9

9. Barbourville

58.9

9. Harlan

58.9

11. Whitley County

58.0

12. Williamsburg

54.4

13. Lynn Camp

53.2

14. Jackson County

48.6

15. Red Bird

44.3

16. Oneida Baptist

38.1

17. Pineville

36.3





14TH REGION



1. Perry Central

66.2

2. Knott Central

66.1

3. Hazard

64.2

4. Breathitt County

58.6

5. Letcher Central

56.7

6. Cordia

55.6

7. Buckhorn

55.3

8. Powell County

47.8

9. Wolfe County

46.9

10. Estill County

45.6

11. Leslie County

42.0

12. Owsley County

35.0

13. June Buchanan

32.1

14. Jackson City

24.4

15. Lee County

11.6





15TH REGION



1. Shelby Valley

70.3

2. Pikeville

68.9

3. Paintsville

67.1

4. Johnson Central

65.9

5. Lawrence County

52.9

6. Sheldon Clark

51.3

7. Magoffin County

50.9

8. Pike Central

48.8

9. Belfry

48.6

10. Betsy Layne

44.9

11. East Ridge

44.0

12. Prestonsburg

43.5

13. Phelps

40.4

14. Floyd Central

39.0

15. Jenkins

16.0

16. Piarist

6.0





16TH REGION



1. Elliott County

73.6

2. Ashland Blazer

62.7

2. Rowan County

62.7

4. Morgan County

60.9

5. Boyd County

60.7

6. West Carter

57.0

7. Lewis County

56.2

8. Raceland

55.1

9. Russell

53.9

10. Bath County

53.0

11. East Carter

50.9

12. Fleming County

46.9

13. Fairview

43.8

14. Greenup County

42.1

15. Menifee County

36.3

16. Rose Hill Christian

22.2

