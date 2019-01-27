See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball ratings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
LW
1. Scott County (22-1)
87.2
4
1. Conner (21-1)
87.2
2
3. Ryle (19-4)
87.0
3
4. Boyd County (17-3)
86.6
1
5. Male (14-4)
86.3
8
6. Sacred Heart (15-6)
85.6
7
7. Highlands (20-4)
84.2
9
8. Elizabethtown (20-4)
83.9
5
9. Scott (16-8)
83.3
11
9. Eastern (12-8)
83.3
10
11. Lincoln County (17-3)
82.9
6
12. Butler (15-6)
82.8
t13
13. Webster County (22-3)
82.5
18
14. Simon Kenton (13-9)
82.3
t13
15. Louisville Christian (17-7)
82.0
19
16. Bullitt East (14-7)
81.8
12
17. Mercy (10-10)
81.3
t16
18. South Laurel (19-5)
80.9
t20
18. Anderson County (17-6)
80.9
15
20. Graves County (16-6)
80.8
t23
20. Owensboro Catholic (17-6)
80.8
25
20. Clark County (13-8)
80.8
22
23. Southwestern (16-3)
80.5
t20
24. Manual (13-8)
80.4
t23
25. North Laurel (19-4)
79.4
t16
25. Mercer County (12-7)
79.4
NR
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Girls’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
80.8
2. Marshall County
76.7
3. Murray
76.2
4. Calloway County
73.1
5. McCracken County
57.1
6. Mayfield
51.9
7. Carlisle County
49.9
8. Hickman County
46.4
9. Paducah Tilghman
39.3
10. Fulton City
32.8
11. St. Mary
24.6
12. Ballard Memorial
22.8
13. Fulton County
19.5
14. Community Christian
8.1
15. Christian Fellowship
6.5
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
82.5
2. Henderson County
76.8
3. Christian County
68.9
4. Madisonville
67.9
5. Hopkinsville
65.0
6. Hopkins Central
51.9
7. Caldwell County
49.7
8. Union County
49.1
9. University Heights
46.2
10. Crittenden County
42.6
11. Lyon County
41.0
12. Trigg County
39.9
13. Dawson Springs
30.8
14. Livingston Central
22.6
15. Fort Campbell
5.2
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
80.8
2. Breckinridge County
66.4
3. Meade County
65.5
4. Apollo
61.1
5. Muhlenberg County
59.3
6. Edmonson County
58.2
7. Ohio County
51.4
8. Grayson County
49.3
9. McLean County
48.3
10. Daviess County
46.7
11. Owensboro
46.1
12. Whitesville Trinity
44.1
13. Hancock County
43.6
14. Butler County
39.1
15. Cloverport
20.4
4TH REGION
1. Barren County
77.4
2. Bowling Green
75.9
3. Glasgow
72.4
4. South Warren
69.0
5. Allen County
67.0
6. Logan County
65.0
7. Russell County
62.1
8. Metcalfe County
59.3
9. Greenwood
58.7
10. Warren East
54.6
11. Russellville
49.2
12. Monroe County
45.4
13. Franklin-Simpson
41.2
14. Clinton County
40.9
15. Todd Central
40.0
16. Warren Central
35.0
17. Cumberland County
28.3
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
83.9
2. Bardstown
75.2
3. Bethlehem
72.4
4. Marion County
69.1
5. Central Hardin
64.1
6. Green County
60.7
7. Taylor County
59.2
8. North Hardin
57.1
9. Thomas Nelson
54.1
10. Adair County
51.3
11. John Hardin
49.3
12. Caverna
48.1
13. Campbellsville
45.6
14. LaRue County
45.0
15. Nelson County
41.4
16. Hart County
41.2
16. Washington County
41.2
18. Fort Knox
17.4
6TH REGION
1. Butler
82.8
2. Bullitt East
81.8
3. Mercy
81.3
4. Fern Creek
65.0
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
60.8
6. North Bullitt
55.9
7. Moore
50.1
8. Lou. Holy Cross
49.8
9. Bullitt Central
41.1
10. Whitefield Academy
36.8
11. Iroquois
34.2
12. Jeffersontown
30.9
13. Valley
29.0
14. Fairdale
24.4
15. Doss
23.6
16. Southern
17.1
17. Western
13.8
18. Beth Haven
6.5
7TH REGION
1. Male
86.3
2. Sacred Heart
85.6
3. Eastern
83.3
4. Louisville Christian
82.0
5. Manual
80.4
6. Assumption
78.3
7. Central
72.6
8. Ballard
60.4
9. Brown
42.3
10. Seneca
39.1
11. Presentation
30.4
12. Collegiate
23.5
13. Atherton
15.7
14. Shawnee
11.7
15. Portland Christian
10.7
16. Waggener
10.2
17. Country Day
9.3
18. St. Francis
8.2
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
82.3
2. Anderson County
80.9
3. Walton-Verona
77.3
4. Oldham County
68.3
5. South Oldham
67.3
6. Grant County
65.4
7. Spencer County
65.3
8. Collins
64.4
9. Owen County
63.3
10. North Oldham
57.8
11. Shelby County
45.9
12. Henry County
45.2
13. Gallatin County
44.6
14. Williamstown
39.7
15. Carroll County
37.2
16. Eminence
36.6
17. Trimble County
36.4
9TH REGION
1. Conner
87.2
2. Ryle
87.0
3. Highlands
84.2
4. Dixie Heights
76.1
5. Cov. Holy Cross
75.8
6. Notre Dame
72.9
7. St. Henry
67.9
8. Newport Catholic
67.5
9. Boone County
65.8
10. Cooper
60.1
11. Holmes
55.6
11. Ludlow
55.6
13. Lloyd
52.2
14. Bellevue
48.9
15. Dayton
48.3
16. Villa Madonna
32.5
17. Beechwood
28.6
18. Newport
21.8
19. Latin
3.6
10TH REGION
1. Scott
83.3
2. Clark County
80.8
3. Harrison County
76.5
4. Campbell County
74.0
5. Bishop Brossart
63.2
6. Mason County
62.7
7. Paris
53.2
8. Bourbon County
52.6
9. Nicholas County
51.2
10. Montgomery County
35.7
11. Bracken County
34.7
12. Pendleton County
28.4
13. Robertson County
24.8
14. St. Patrick
24.1
15. Augusta
23.4
16. Calvary Christian
11.1
17. Silver Grove
5.9
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
87.2
2. Franklin County
78.5
3. Henry Clay
71.3
4. Paul Dunbar
66.2
5. Lafayette
65.6
6. Lexington Catholic
63.3
7. Madison Southern
57.4
7. Woodford County
57.4
9. Berea
52.0
10. Bryan Station
50.9
11. Western Hills
50.4
12. Madison Central
47.7
13. Frederick Douglass
46.3
14. Frankfort
44.4
15. Tates Creek
43.8
16. Lexington Christian
40.8
17. Model
27.8
18. Sayre
25.2
12TH REGION
1. Lincoln County
82.9
2. Southwestern
80.5
3. Mercer County
79.4
4. Casey County
79.0
5. Danville
78.7
6. Rockcastle County
69.3
7. Somerset
63.9
8. Pulaski County
62.8
9. Wayne County
60.8
10. Boyle County
59.7
11. McCreary Central
42.0
12. East Jessamine
40.4
12. West Jessamine
40.4
14. Garrard County
36.6
15. Burgin
1.1
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
80.9
2. North Laurel
79.4
3. Clay County
71.6
4. Harlan County
69.8
5. Whitley County
56.3
6. Jackson County
51.7
7. Bell County
48.5
8. Corbin
48.2
9. Pineville
46.6
10. Lynn Camp
45.9
10. Middlesboro
45.9
12. Knox Central
44.2
13. Williamsburg
43.3
14. Harlan
41.6
15. Barbourville
33.1
16. Red Bird
13.9
17. Oneida Baptist
10.1
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
61.6
2. Leslie County
59.2
3. Letcher Central
56.5
4. Hazard
55.3
5. Wolfe County
50.9
6. Powell County
50.8
7. Owsley County
49.9
8. Perry Central
49.2
9. Estill County
44.5
10. Breathitt County
43.5
11. Lee County
34.2
12. Jackson City
29.5
13. Buckhorn
29.4
14. June Buchanan
17.8
15. Riverside Christian
14.1
16. Cordia
0.5
15TH REGION
1. Floyd Central
69.9
2. Pike Central
69.2
3. Pikeville
66.9
4. Johnson Central
64.9
5. Shelby Valley
63.3
6. Sheldon Clark
55.8
7. Belfry
55.4
8. Prestonsburg
55.2
9. Paintsville
54.7
10. Lawrence County
53.9
11. East Ridge
42.2
12. Phelps
41.5
13. Jenkins
39.1
14. Magoffin County
34.7
15. Betsy Layne
34.0
16. Piarist
1.0
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
86.6
2. West Carter
75.8
3. Rowan County
73.1
4. Ashland Blazer
71.9
4. Russell
71.9
6. East Carter
59.3
7. Menifee County
57.0
8. Bath County
50.5
9. Lewis County
46.3
9. Raceland
46.3
11. Greenup County
43.0
12. Elliott County
41.3
13. Morgan County
38.4
14. Fairview
36.4
15. Fleming County
35.6
16. Rose Hill Christian
14.9
Comments