See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball ratings

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

January 27, 2019 09:42 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School



LW

1. Scott County (22-1)

87.2

4

1. Conner (21-1)

87.2

2

3. Ryle (19-4)

87.0

3

4. Boyd County (17-3)

86.6

1

5. Male (14-4)

86.3

8

6. Sacred Heart (15-6)

85.6

7

7. Highlands (20-4)

84.2

9

8. Elizabethtown (20-4)

83.9

5

9. Scott (16-8)

83.3

11

9. Eastern (12-8)

83.3

10

11. Lincoln County (17-3)

82.9

6

12. Butler (15-6)

82.8

t13

13. Webster County (22-3)

82.5

18

14. Simon Kenton (13-9)

82.3

t13

15. Louisville Christian (17-7)

82.0

19

16. Bullitt East (14-7)

81.8

12

17. Mercy (10-10)

81.3

t16

18. South Laurel (19-5)

80.9

t20

18. Anderson County (17-6)

80.9

15

20. Graves County (16-6)

80.8

t23

20. Owensboro Catholic (17-6)

80.8

25

20. Clark County (13-8)

80.8

22

23. Southwestern (16-3)

80.5

t20

24. Manual (13-8)

80.4

t23

25. North Laurel (19-4)

79.4

t16

25. Mercer County (12-7)

79.4

NR

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

80.8

2. Marshall County

76.7

3. Murray

76.2

4. Calloway County

73.1

5. McCracken County

57.1

6. Mayfield

51.9

7. Carlisle County

49.9

8. Hickman County

46.4

9. Paducah Tilghman

39.3

10. Fulton City

32.8

11. St. Mary

24.6

12. Ballard Memorial

22.8

13. Fulton County

19.5

14. Community Christian

8.1

15. Christian Fellowship

6.5





2ND REGION



1. Webster County

82.5

2. Henderson County

76.8

3. Christian County

68.9

4. Madisonville

67.9

5. Hopkinsville

65.0

6. Hopkins Central

51.9

7. Caldwell County

49.7

8. Union County

49.1

9. University Heights

46.2

10. Crittenden County

42.6

11. Lyon County

41.0

12. Trigg County

39.9

13. Dawson Springs

30.8

14. Livingston Central

22.6

15. Fort Campbell

5.2





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

80.8

2. Breckinridge County

66.4

3. Meade County

65.5

4. Apollo

61.1

5. Muhlenberg County

59.3

6. Edmonson County

58.2

7. Ohio County

51.4

8. Grayson County

49.3

9. McLean County

48.3

10. Daviess County

46.7

11. Owensboro

46.1

12. Whitesville Trinity

44.1

13. Hancock County

43.6

14. Butler County

39.1

15. Cloverport

20.4





4TH REGION



1. Barren County

77.4

2. Bowling Green

75.9

3. Glasgow

72.4

4. South Warren

69.0

5. Allen County

67.0

6. Logan County

65.0

7. Russell County

62.1

8. Metcalfe County

59.3

9. Greenwood

58.7

10. Warren East

54.6

11. Russellville

49.2

12. Monroe County

45.4

13. Franklin-Simpson

41.2

14. Clinton County

40.9

15. Todd Central

40.0

16. Warren Central

35.0

17. Cumberland County

28.3





5TH REGION



1. Elizabethtown

83.9

2. Bardstown

75.2

3. Bethlehem

72.4

4. Marion County

69.1

5. Central Hardin

64.1

6. Green County

60.7

7. Taylor County

59.2

8. North Hardin

57.1

9. Thomas Nelson

54.1

10. Adair County

51.3

11. John Hardin

49.3

12. Caverna

48.1

13. Campbellsville

45.6

14. LaRue County

45.0

15. Nelson County

41.4

16. Hart County

41.2

16. Washington County

41.2

18. Fort Knox

17.4





6TH REGION



1. Butler

82.8

2. Bullitt East

81.8

3. Mercy

81.3

4. Fern Creek

65.0

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

60.8

6. North Bullitt

55.9

7. Moore

50.1

8. Lou. Holy Cross

49.8

9. Bullitt Central

41.1

10. Whitefield Academy

36.8

11. Iroquois

34.2

12. Jeffersontown

30.9

13. Valley

29.0

14. Fairdale

24.4

15. Doss

23.6

16. Southern

17.1

17. Western

13.8

18. Beth Haven

6.5





7TH REGION



1. Male

86.3

2. Sacred Heart

85.6

3. Eastern

83.3

4. Louisville Christian

82.0

5. Manual

80.4

6. Assumption

78.3

7. Central

72.6

8. Ballard

60.4

9. Brown

42.3

10. Seneca

39.1

11. Presentation

30.4

12. Collegiate

23.5

13. Atherton

15.7

14. Shawnee

11.7

15. Portland Christian

10.7

16. Waggener

10.2

17. Country Day

9.3

18. St. Francis

8.2





8TH REGION



1. Simon Kenton

82.3

2. Anderson County

80.9

3. Walton-Verona

77.3

4. Oldham County

68.3

5. South Oldham

67.3

6. Grant County

65.4

7. Spencer County

65.3

8. Collins

64.4

9. Owen County

63.3

10. North Oldham

57.8

11. Shelby County

45.9

12. Henry County

45.2

13. Gallatin County

44.6

14. Williamstown

39.7

15. Carroll County

37.2

16. Eminence

36.6

17. Trimble County

36.4





9TH REGION



1. Conner

87.2

2. Ryle

87.0

3. Highlands

84.2

4. Dixie Heights

76.1

5. Cov. Holy Cross

75.8

6. Notre Dame

72.9

7. St. Henry

67.9

8. Newport Catholic

67.5

9. Boone County

65.8

10. Cooper

60.1

11. Holmes

55.6

11. Ludlow

55.6

13. Lloyd

52.2

14. Bellevue

48.9

15. Dayton

48.3

16. Villa Madonna

32.5

17. Beechwood

28.6

18. Newport

21.8

19. Latin

3.6





10TH REGION



1. Scott

83.3

2. Clark County

80.8

3. Harrison County

76.5

4. Campbell County

74.0

5. Bishop Brossart

63.2

6. Mason County

62.7

7. Paris

53.2

8. Bourbon County

52.6

9. Nicholas County

51.2

10. Montgomery County

35.7

11. Bracken County

34.7

12. Pendleton County

28.4

13. Robertson County

24.8

14. St. Patrick

24.1

15. Augusta

23.4

16. Calvary Christian

11.1

17. Silver Grove

5.9





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

87.2

2. Franklin County

78.5

3. Henry Clay

71.3

4. Paul Dunbar

66.2

5. Lafayette

65.6

6. Lexington Catholic

63.3

7. Madison Southern

57.4

7. Woodford County

57.4

9. Berea

52.0

10. Bryan Station

50.9

11. Western Hills

50.4

12. Madison Central

47.7

13. Frederick Douglass

46.3

14. Frankfort

44.4

15. Tates Creek

43.8

16. Lexington Christian

40.8

17. Model

27.8

18. Sayre

25.2





12TH REGION



1. Lincoln County

82.9

2. Southwestern

80.5

3. Mercer County

79.4

4. Casey County

79.0

5. Danville

78.7

6. Rockcastle County

69.3

7. Somerset

63.9

8. Pulaski County

62.8

9. Wayne County

60.8

10. Boyle County

59.7

11. McCreary Central

42.0

12. East Jessamine

40.4

12. West Jessamine

40.4

14. Garrard County

36.6

15. Burgin

1.1

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. South Laurel

80.9

2. North Laurel

79.4

3. Clay County

71.6

4. Harlan County

69.8

5. Whitley County

56.3

6. Jackson County

51.7

7. Bell County

48.5

8. Corbin

48.2

9. Pineville

46.6

10. Lynn Camp

45.9

10. Middlesboro

45.9

12. Knox Central

44.2

13. Williamsburg

43.3

14. Harlan

41.6

15. Barbourville

33.1

16. Red Bird

13.9

17. Oneida Baptist

10.1





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

61.6

2. Leslie County

59.2

3. Letcher Central

56.5

4. Hazard

55.3

5. Wolfe County

50.9

6. Powell County

50.8

7. Owsley County

49.9

8. Perry Central

49.2

9. Estill County

44.5

10. Breathitt County

43.5

11. Lee County

34.2

12. Jackson City

29.5

13. Buckhorn

29.4

14. June Buchanan

17.8

15. Riverside Christian

14.1

16. Cordia

0.5





15TH REGION



1. Floyd Central

69.9

2. Pike Central

69.2

3. Pikeville

66.9

4. Johnson Central

64.9

5. Shelby Valley

63.3

6. Sheldon Clark

55.8

7. Belfry

55.4

8. Prestonsburg

55.2

9. Paintsville

54.7

10. Lawrence County

53.9

11. East Ridge

42.2

12. Phelps

41.5

13. Jenkins

39.1

14. Magoffin County

34.7

15. Betsy Layne

34.0

16. Piarist

1.0





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

86.6

2. West Carter

75.8

3. Rowan County

73.1

4. Ashland Blazer

71.9

4. Russell

71.9

6. East Carter

59.3

7. Menifee County

57.0

8. Bath County

50.5

9. Lewis County

46.3

9. Raceland

46.3

11. Greenup County

43.0

12. Elliott County

41.3

13. Morgan County

38.4

14. Fairview

36.4

15. Fleming County

35.6

16. Rose Hill Christian

14.9

