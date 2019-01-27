High School Basketball

See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball ratings

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

January 27, 2019 09:39 PM

University Heights Academy celebrated with the championship trophy after defeating LCA 52-40 in the finals of the boys’ All “A” Classic.
University Heights Academy celebrated with the championship trophy after defeating LCA 52-40 in the finals of the boys’ All “A” Classic. Tim Webb
University Heights Academy celebrated with the championship trophy after defeating LCA 52-40 in the finals of the boys’ All “A” Classic. Tim Webb

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (23-1)

88.8

1

2. Trinity (17-6)

84.0

2

3. Campbell County (15-4)

83.3

3

4. John Hardin (23-0)

82.2

4

5. Henry Clay (19-4)

81.1

14

6. Covington Catholic (17-5)

80.9

5

7. Waggener (19-3)

80.8

6

8. Cooper (18-3)

80.2

8

9. Madison Central (11-10)

80.1

7

10. Ballard (13-8)

79.1

t12

11. University Heights (21-3)

78.9

t20

12. LaRue County (16-4)

78.6

10

13. Woodford County (16-6)

78.4

9

14. Lexington Christian (18-7)

77.9

15

15. Bowling Green (18-3)

77.8

t12

16. Clark County (17-6)

77.4

t17

17. Walton-Verona (17-4)

77.0

11

18. South Laurel (21-2)

76.7

22

19. Beechwood (19-3)

76.5

16

20. McCracken County (19-3)

76.0

t20

20. Frankfort (16-5)

76.0

NR

22. Simon Kenton (16-4)

75.9

NR

23. South Oldham (15-5)

75.7

23

24. Oldham County (15-7)

75.4

NR

24. Lexington Catholic (12-11)

75.4

24

Read Next

prep-basketball

See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball ratings

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. McCracken County

76.0

2. Graves County

74.8

3. Mayfield

74.5

4. Paducah Tilghman

69.1

5. Marshall County

61.2

6. Murray

58.7

7. Calloway County

57.0

8. Carlisle County

49.6

9. Fulton County

44.9

10. St. Mary

41.1

11. Ballard Memorial

27.9

12. Community Christian

26.1

13. Hickman County

23.6

14. Christian Fellowship

15.2

15. Fulton City

14.8





2ND REGION



1. University Heights

78.9

2. Madisonville

74.0

3. Hopkinsville

73.9

4. Christian County

71.3

5. Henderson County

61.8

6. Webster County

60.1

7. Caldwell County

59.8

8. Union County

58.1

9. Hopkins Central

52.3

10. Lyon County

48.1

11. Trigg County

41.1

12. Livingston Central

39.9

13. Crittenden County

34.4

14. Fort Campbell

30.5

15. Dawson Springs

30.1





3RD REGION



1. Breckinridge County

74.7

2. Owensboro Catholic

69.9

3. Owensboro

69.7

4. Daviess County

61.8

5. Meade County

59.1

6. Ohio County

58.2

7. Muhlenberg County

57.1

8. McLean County

52.5

9. Grayson County

51.8

10. Whitesville Trinity

48.6

11. Apollo

47.0

11. Butler County

47.0

13. Edmonson County

46.5

14. Hancock County

41.1

15. Cloverport

5.7





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

77.8

2. Warren Central

74.1

3. Allen County

67.5

4. Greenwood

65.3

5. Logan County

65.0

6. Glasgow

64.3

7. South Warren

63.6

8. Clinton County

62.8

9. Franklin-Simpson

61.1

10. Barren County

59.1

11. Monroe County

56.8

12. Warren East

53.3

13. Todd Central

47.9

14. Russell County

47.0

15. Russellville

45.6

16. Metcalfe County

45.3

17. Cumberland County

43.2





5TH REGION



1. John Hardin

82.2

2. LaRue County

78.6

3. Central Hardin

75.0

4. Elizabethtown

69.1

5. Taylor County

68.6

6. Marion County

66.3

7. North Hardin

64.0

8. Washington County

60.3

9. Bardstown

58.2

10. Campbellsville

57.5

11. Hart County

52.4

12. Adair County

50.8

13. Green County

50.6

14. Thomas Nelson

49.2

15. Nelson County

44.6

16. Bethlehem

40.0

17. Caverna

31.7

18. Fort Knox

29.0





6TH REGION



1. Fern Creek

74.7

2. Butler

72.2

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

72.1

4. Jeffersontown

71.2

5. Bullitt East

69.9

6. Bullitt Central

66.2

7. DeSales

65.7

8. Valley

64.9

9. Southern

63.9

10. Moore

63.4

11. Doss

63.2

12. Fairdale

62.9

13. Western

61.4

14. Lou. Holy Cross

59.3

15. North Bullitt

57.9

16. Iroquois

50.6

17. Whitefield Academy

37.4

18. Evangel

18.6

19. Beth Haven

16.4





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

84.0

2. Waggener

80.8

3. Ballard

79.1

4. Seneca

73.6

5. Male

72.6

6. St. Xavier

72.4

7. Central

71.6

8. Louisville Christian

64.0

9. Eastern

62.9

10. Manual

58.3

11. Collegiate

53.7

12. Country Day

49.8

13. Atherton

49.1

14. Shawnee

47.4

15. St. Francis

41.7

16. Brown

31.0

17. Portland Christian

30.0

18. Walden

19.6





8TH REGION



1. Walton-Verona

77.0

2. Simon Kenton

75.9

3. South Oldham

75.7

4. Oldham County

75.4

5. Collins

74.2

6. Spencer County

66.1

7. Gallatin County

64.7

8. North Oldham

62.8

9. Grant County

62.4

10. Anderson County

56.2

11. Shelby County

55.6

12. Carroll County

54.8

13. Henry County

51.2

14. Trimble County

45.2

15. Williamstown

32.4

16. Owen County

32.2

17. Eminence

17.8





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

80.9

2. Cooper

80.2

3. Beechwood

76.5

4. Newport

71.3

5. Highlands

70.0

6. St. Henry

66.4

7. Conner

65.7

8. Newport Catholic

63.8

9. Lloyd

62.6

10. Dixie Heights

61.7

11. Holmes

58.8

12. Cov. Holy Cross

58.7

13. Ryle

49.9

14. Boone County

48.5

15. Bellevue

41.0

16. Ludlow

36.6

17. Villa Madonna

32.3

18. Dayton

26.8

19. Heritage Academy

1.5

20. Latin

0.1





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

83.3

2. Clark County

77.4

3. Scott

71.0

4. Bourbon County

63.5

5. Bishop Brossart

63.4

6. Robertson County

61.9

7. Montgomery County

59.9

8. Harrison County

58.3

9. Paris

58.2

10. Mason County

58.1

11. Pendleton County

52.4

12. Bracken County

42.8

13. Calvary Christian

42.5

14. Augusta

42.0

15. Nicholas County

29.0

16. St. Patrick

16.8

17. Silver Grove

7.7





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

88.8

2. Henry Clay

81.1

3. Madison Central

80.1

4. Woodford County

78.4

5. Lexington Christian

77.9

6. Frankfort

76.0

7. Lexington Catholic

75.4

8. Lafayette

73.5

9. Paul Dunbar

70.1

10. Frederick Douglass

69.3

11. Tates Creek

68.4

12. Bryan Station

66.3

13. Franklin County

62.0

14. Madison Southern

61.5

15. Western Hills

54.3

16. Model

54.1

17. Sayre

51.7

18. Berea

39.8

19. Frankfort Christian

11.6





12TH REGION



1. Danville

74.4

2. Wayne County

72.7

3. West Jessamine

69.0

4. Pulaski County

68.4

4. Somerset

68.4

6. Lincoln County

68.1

7. Mercer County

66.1

8. Southwestern

60.9

9. Boyle County

60.8

10. Garrard County

56.4

11. Casey County

54.7

12. East Jessamine

51.7

13. McCreary Central

50.6

14. Rockcastle County

49.8

15. Burgin

23.9

16. Danville Christian

6.8

17. Ky. School for Deaf

3.7





13TH REGION



1. South Laurel

76.7

2. Knox Central

74.2

3. North Laurel

70.6

4. Corbin

68.3

5. Harlan County

68.0

6. Clay County

67.1

7. Bell County

62.9

8. Harlan

61.4

9. Middlesboro

60.4

10. Barbourville

58.7

11. Whitley County

56.5

12. Williamsburg

53.4

13. Lynn Camp

53.1

14. Jackson County

48.8

15. Red Bird

43.4

16. Pineville

35.5

17. Oneida Baptist

33.7





14TH REGION



1. Perry Central

65.7

2. Knott Central

65.0

3. Hazard

63.8

4. Breathitt County

59.7

5. Buckhorn

55.7

5. Letcher Central

55.7

7. Cordia

55.3

8. Powell County

48.0

9. Estill County

46.5

10. Wolfe County

45.9

11. Leslie County

43.4

12. Owsley County

34.9

13. June Buchanan

34.4

14. Jackson City

24.6

15. Lee County

12.4





15TH REGION



1. Shelby Valley

71.3

2. Pikeville

69.2

3. Paintsville

67.5

4. Johnson Central

67.4

5. Lawrence County

54.9

6. Sheldon Clark

51.7

7. Magoffin County

50.5

8. Pike Central

49.0

9. Belfry

45.8

10. Prestonsburg

45.4

11. East Ridge

44.6

12. Betsy Layne

42.7

13. Phelps

38.8

14. Floyd Central

37.2

15. Jenkins

16.4

16. Piarist

4.7





16TH REGION



1. Elliott County

71.4

2. Rowan County

62.0

3. Boyd County

61.9

3. Morgan County

61.9

5. Ashland Blazer

61.4

6. West Carter

56.6

7. Lewis County

56.5

8. Raceland

54.8

9. Russell

53.9

10. East Carter

53.0

11. Bath County

52.5

12. Fleming County

47.0

13. Greenup County

42.1

14. Fairview

40.9

15. Menifee County

36.6

16. Rose Hill Christian

25.0

  Comments  