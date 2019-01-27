See who’s up and who’s down in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball ratings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (23-1)
88.8
1
2. Trinity (17-6)
84.0
2
3. Campbell County (15-4)
83.3
3
4. John Hardin (23-0)
82.2
4
5. Henry Clay (19-4)
81.1
14
6. Covington Catholic (17-5)
80.9
5
7. Waggener (19-3)
80.8
6
8. Cooper (18-3)
80.2
8
9. Madison Central (11-10)
80.1
7
10. Ballard (13-8)
79.1
t12
11. University Heights (21-3)
78.9
t20
12. LaRue County (16-4)
78.6
10
13. Woodford County (16-6)
78.4
9
14. Lexington Christian (18-7)
77.9
15
15. Bowling Green (18-3)
77.8
t12
16. Clark County (17-6)
77.4
t17
17. Walton-Verona (17-4)
77.0
11
18. South Laurel (21-2)
76.7
22
19. Beechwood (19-3)
76.5
16
20. McCracken County (19-3)
76.0
t20
20. Frankfort (16-5)
76.0
NR
22. Simon Kenton (16-4)
75.9
NR
23. South Oldham (15-5)
75.7
23
24. Oldham County (15-7)
75.4
NR
24. Lexington Catholic (12-11)
75.4
24
Boys’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. McCracken County
76.0
2. Graves County
74.8
3. Mayfield
74.5
4. Paducah Tilghman
69.1
5. Marshall County
61.2
6. Murray
58.7
7. Calloway County
57.0
8. Carlisle County
49.6
9. Fulton County
44.9
10. St. Mary
41.1
11. Ballard Memorial
27.9
12. Community Christian
26.1
13. Hickman County
23.6
14. Christian Fellowship
15.2
15. Fulton City
14.8
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
78.9
2. Madisonville
74.0
3. Hopkinsville
73.9
4. Christian County
71.3
5. Henderson County
61.8
6. Webster County
60.1
7. Caldwell County
59.8
8. Union County
58.1
9. Hopkins Central
52.3
10. Lyon County
48.1
11. Trigg County
41.1
12. Livingston Central
39.9
13. Crittenden County
34.4
14. Fort Campbell
30.5
15. Dawson Springs
30.1
3RD REGION
1. Breckinridge County
74.7
2. Owensboro Catholic
69.9
3. Owensboro
69.7
4. Daviess County
61.8
5. Meade County
59.1
6. Ohio County
58.2
7. Muhlenberg County
57.1
8. McLean County
52.5
9. Grayson County
51.8
10. Whitesville Trinity
48.6
11. Apollo
47.0
11. Butler County
47.0
13. Edmonson County
46.5
14. Hancock County
41.1
15. Cloverport
5.7
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
77.8
2. Warren Central
74.1
3. Allen County
67.5
4. Greenwood
65.3
5. Logan County
65.0
6. Glasgow
64.3
7. South Warren
63.6
8. Clinton County
62.8
9. Franklin-Simpson
61.1
10. Barren County
59.1
11. Monroe County
56.8
12. Warren East
53.3
13. Todd Central
47.9
14. Russell County
47.0
15. Russellville
45.6
16. Metcalfe County
45.3
17. Cumberland County
43.2
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
82.2
2. LaRue County
78.6
3. Central Hardin
75.0
4. Elizabethtown
69.1
5. Taylor County
68.6
6. Marion County
66.3
7. North Hardin
64.0
8. Washington County
60.3
9. Bardstown
58.2
10. Campbellsville
57.5
11. Hart County
52.4
12. Adair County
50.8
13. Green County
50.6
14. Thomas Nelson
49.2
15. Nelson County
44.6
16. Bethlehem
40.0
17. Caverna
31.7
18. Fort Knox
29.0
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
74.7
2. Butler
72.2
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
72.1
4. Jeffersontown
71.2
5. Bullitt East
69.9
6. Bullitt Central
66.2
7. DeSales
65.7
8. Valley
64.9
9. Southern
63.9
10. Moore
63.4
11. Doss
63.2
12. Fairdale
62.9
13. Western
61.4
14. Lou. Holy Cross
59.3
15. North Bullitt
57.9
16. Iroquois
50.6
17. Whitefield Academy
37.4
18. Evangel
18.6
19. Beth Haven
16.4
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
84.0
2. Waggener
80.8
3. Ballard
79.1
4. Seneca
73.6
5. Male
72.6
6. St. Xavier
72.4
7. Central
71.6
8. Louisville Christian
64.0
9. Eastern
62.9
10. Manual
58.3
11. Collegiate
53.7
12. Country Day
49.8
13. Atherton
49.1
14. Shawnee
47.4
15. St. Francis
41.7
16. Brown
31.0
17. Portland Christian
30.0
18. Walden
19.6
8TH REGION
1. Walton-Verona
77.0
2. Simon Kenton
75.9
3. South Oldham
75.7
4. Oldham County
75.4
5. Collins
74.2
6. Spencer County
66.1
7. Gallatin County
64.7
8. North Oldham
62.8
9. Grant County
62.4
10. Anderson County
56.2
11. Shelby County
55.6
12. Carroll County
54.8
13. Henry County
51.2
14. Trimble County
45.2
15. Williamstown
32.4
16. Owen County
32.2
17. Eminence
17.8
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
80.9
2. Cooper
80.2
3. Beechwood
76.5
4. Newport
71.3
5. Highlands
70.0
6. St. Henry
66.4
7. Conner
65.7
8. Newport Catholic
63.8
9. Lloyd
62.6
10. Dixie Heights
61.7
11. Holmes
58.8
12. Cov. Holy Cross
58.7
13. Ryle
49.9
14. Boone County
48.5
15. Bellevue
41.0
16. Ludlow
36.6
17. Villa Madonna
32.3
18. Dayton
26.8
19. Heritage Academy
1.5
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
83.3
2. Clark County
77.4
3. Scott
71.0
4. Bourbon County
63.5
5. Bishop Brossart
63.4
6. Robertson County
61.9
7. Montgomery County
59.9
8. Harrison County
58.3
9. Paris
58.2
10. Mason County
58.1
11. Pendleton County
52.4
12. Bracken County
42.8
13. Calvary Christian
42.5
14. Augusta
42.0
15. Nicholas County
29.0
16. St. Patrick
16.8
17. Silver Grove
7.7
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
88.8
2. Henry Clay
81.1
3. Madison Central
80.1
4. Woodford County
78.4
5. Lexington Christian
77.9
6. Frankfort
76.0
7. Lexington Catholic
75.4
8. Lafayette
73.5
9. Paul Dunbar
70.1
10. Frederick Douglass
69.3
11. Tates Creek
68.4
12. Bryan Station
66.3
13. Franklin County
62.0
14. Madison Southern
61.5
15. Western Hills
54.3
16. Model
54.1
17. Sayre
51.7
18. Berea
39.8
19. Frankfort Christian
11.6
1. Danville
74.4
2. Wayne County
72.7
3. West Jessamine
69.0
4. Pulaski County
68.4
4. Somerset
68.4
6. Lincoln County
68.1
7. Mercer County
66.1
8. Southwestern
60.9
9. Boyle County
60.8
10. Garrard County
56.4
11. Casey County
54.7
12. East Jessamine
51.7
13. McCreary Central
50.6
14. Rockcastle County
49.8
15. Burgin
23.9
16. Danville Christian
6.8
17. Ky. School for Deaf
3.7
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
76.7
2. Knox Central
74.2
3. North Laurel
70.6
4. Corbin
68.3
5. Harlan County
68.0
6. Clay County
67.1
7. Bell County
62.9
8. Harlan
61.4
9. Middlesboro
60.4
10. Barbourville
58.7
11. Whitley County
56.5
12. Williamsburg
53.4
13. Lynn Camp
53.1
14. Jackson County
48.8
15. Red Bird
43.4
16. Pineville
35.5
17. Oneida Baptist
33.7
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
65.7
2. Knott Central
65.0
3. Hazard
63.8
4. Breathitt County
59.7
5. Buckhorn
55.7
5. Letcher Central
55.7
7. Cordia
55.3
8. Powell County
48.0
9. Estill County
46.5
10. Wolfe County
45.9
11. Leslie County
43.4
12. Owsley County
34.9
13. June Buchanan
34.4
14. Jackson City
24.6
15. Lee County
12.4
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
71.3
2. Pikeville
69.2
3. Paintsville
67.5
4. Johnson Central
67.4
5. Lawrence County
54.9
6. Sheldon Clark
51.7
7. Magoffin County
50.5
8. Pike Central
49.0
9. Belfry
45.8
10. Prestonsburg
45.4
11. East Ridge
44.6
12. Betsy Layne
42.7
13. Phelps
38.8
14. Floyd Central
37.2
15. Jenkins
16.4
16. Piarist
4.7
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
71.4
2. Rowan County
62.0
3. Boyd County
61.9
3. Morgan County
61.9
5. Ashland Blazer
61.4
6. West Carter
56.6
7. Lewis County
56.5
8. Raceland
54.8
9. Russell
53.9
10. East Carter
53.0
11. Bath County
52.5
12. Fleming County
47.0
13. Greenup County
42.1
14. Fairview
40.9
15. Menifee County
36.6
16. Rose Hill Christian
25.0
