‘It’s hard to get up here and do this.’ Favorite overcomes halftime deficit for All ‘A’ title.

Owensboro Catholic’s Catherine Head, left, celebrates with teammates Ally Maggard, center, and Allie Hamilton, right, after beating Walton Verona 44-40, during the finals of the girls All-A Classic, Sunday, January 27, 2019, at EKU’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond. Tim Webb