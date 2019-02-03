See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball ratings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
LW
1. Scott County (25-1)
89.5
1
2. Campbell County (18-4)
83.8
3
3. John Hardin (25-0)
82.6
4
4. Trinity (19-7)
82.3
2
5. Waggener (21-3)
81.6
7
6. Covington Catholic (19-6)
81.5
6
7. Henry Clay (20-5)
81.0
5
8. Cooper (20-3)
80.2
8
9. University Heights (22-4)
78.5
11
10. Ballard (16-8)
78.3
10
11. South Laurel (22-2)
77.8
18
12. LaRue County (18-4)
77.6
12
13. Madison Central (12-12)
77.2
9
14. Walton-Verona (18-5)
76.7
17
15. Male (16-8)
76.6
NR
16. South Oldham (18-6)
76.5
23
16. Lexington Christian (18-8)
76.5
14
18. Clark County (18-6)
76.1
16
19. Frankfort (19-5)
75.8
t20
20. Central Hardin (15-6)
75.5
NR
21. Lafayette (16-9)
75.4
NR
22. Beechwood (21-4)
75.2
19
23. Bowling Green (19-4)
74.8
15
23. Seneca (17-8)
74.8
NR
25. Graves Co. (19-7)
74.7
NR
25. Warren Central (14-7)
74.7
NR
Note: Sunday’s games not included in this week’s ratings.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Boys’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
74.7
2. McCracken County
73.5
3. Mayfield
72.7
4. Paducah Tilghman
68.2
5. Marshall County
62.5
6. Murray
60.6
7. Calloway County
56.6
8. Carlisle County
47.9
9. Fulton County
45.9
10. St. Mary
38.5
11. Community Christian
27.8
12. Ballard Memorial
27.4
13. Hickman County
21.6
14. Fulton City
18.7
15. Christian Fellowship
15.6
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
78.5
2. Hopkinsville
73.9
3. Madisonville
73.7
4. Christian County
71.3
5. Henderson County
62.5
6. Caldwell County
61.1
7. Union County
59.8
8. Webster County
58.8
9. Hopkins Central
53.5
10. Lyon County
51.7
11. Trigg County
40.2
12. Livingston Central
39.6
13. Crittenden County
35.3
14. Fort Campbell
29.9
15. Dawson Springs
27.7
3RD REGION
1. Breckinridge County
74.1
2. Owensboro
71.9
3. Owensboro Catholic
70.1
4. Daviess County
61.5
5. Meade County
58.2
6. Ohio County
57.5
7. Muhlenberg County
57.0
8. Grayson County
53.7
9. McLean County
52.9
10. Whitesville Trinity
50.5
11. Edmonson County
48.0
12. Butler County
47.0
13. Apollo
45.6
14. Hancock County
39.0
15. Cloverport
5.2
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
74.8
2. Warren Central
74.7
3. Greenwood
67.2
4. Allen County
66.0
5. Clinton County
64.7
6. South Warren
64.6
7. Logan County
64.2
8. Glasgow
64.1
9. Franklin-Simpson
60.4
10. Monroe County
57.8
11. Barren County
57.4
12. Warren East
54.3
13. Todd Central
48.1
14. Russellville
46.9
15. Russell County
46.1
16. Metcalfe County
45.8
17. Cumberland County
41.9
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
82.6
2. LaRue County
77.6
3. Central Hardin
75.5
4. Elizabethtown
71.5
5. Taylor County
68.1
6. Marion County
67.1
7. North Hardin
64.6
8. Washington County
61.8
9. Campbellsville
61.7
10. Bardstown
60.4
11. Hart County
56.2
12. Green County
50.1
13. Thomas Nelson
49.2
14. Adair County
48.4
15. Bethlehem
39.9
16. Nelson County
39.7
17. Caverna
31.2
18. Fort Knox
27.4
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
73.9
2. Pleasure Ridge Park
73.5
3. Butler
72.2
4. Bullitt East
70.3
5. Jeffersontown
66.2
6. Bullitt Central
65.5
7. Valley
65.4
8. DeSales
64.4
9. Southern
63.9
10. Doss
63.3
10. Moore
63.3
12. Fairdale
61.4
13. Western
60.5
14. North Bullitt
58.4
15. Lou. Holy Cross
56.0
16. Iroquois
50.3
17. Whitefield Academy
39.2
18. Evangel
22.4
19. Beth Haven
18.4
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
82.3
2. Waggener
81.6
3. Ballard
78.3
4. Male
76.6
5. Seneca
74.8
6. Central
72.3
7. St. Xavier
71.9
8. Louisville Christian
65.5
9. Eastern
63.0
10. Manual
57.5
11. Collegiate
53.1
12. Atherton
50.3
13. Country Day
49.5
14. Shawnee
47.3
15. St. Francis
43.6
16. Portland Christian
32.6
17. Brown
29.8
18. Walden
20.7
8TH REGION
1. Walton-Verona
76.7
2. South Oldham
76.5
3. Simon Kenton
74.3
4. Oldham County
73.4
5. Collins
72.1
6. Gallatin County
67.9
7. Spencer County
64.9
8. Grant County
64.2
9. North Oldham
63.3
10. Shelby County
59.2
11. Anderson County
58.9
12. Carroll County
52.7
13. Henry County
49.4
14. Trimble County
45.2
15. Owen County
32.1
16. Williamstown
32.0
17. Eminence
19.3
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
81.5
2. Cooper
80.2
3. Beechwood
75.2
4. Newport
70.8
5. Highlands
70.2
6. St. Henry
67.8
7. Conner
66.5
8. Lloyd
61.9
9. Cov. Holy Cross
61.5
9. Dixie Heights
61.5
11. Newport Catholic
61.1
12. Holmes
59.4
13. Ryle
50.3
14. Boone County
45.3
15. Bellevue
39.4
16. Ludlow
35.9
17. Villa Madonna
32.2
18. Dayton
26.5
19. Heritage Academy
3.5
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
83.8
2. Clark County
76.1
3. Scott
71.6
4. Bishop Brossart
65.7
5. Bourbon County
65.3
6. Montgomery County
63.1
7. Robertson County
61.8
8. Paris
57.9
9. Mason County
57.7
10. Harrison County
57.6
11. Pendleton County
51.0
12. Bracken County
42.9
13. Calvary Christian
41.9
14. Augusta
41.2
15. Silver Grove
37.8
16. Nicholas County
33.2
17. St. Patrick
14.7
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
89.5
2. Henry Clay
81.0
3. Madison Central
77.2
4. Lexington Christian
76.5
5. Frankfort
75.8
6. Lafayette
75.4
7. Woodford County
73.8
8. Lexington Catholic
73.5
9. Paul Dunbar
71.9
10. Frederick Douglass
68.5
11. Tates Creek
68.1
12. Bryan Station
66.3
13. Madison Southern
60.6
14. Franklin County
60.5
15. Western Hills
55.2
16. Model
54.9
17. Sayre
48.6
18. Berea
40.2
19. Frankfort Christian
9.1
12TH REGION
1. Danville
74.6
2. Wayne County
73.3
3. Pulaski County
68.0
4. Somerset
67.2
5. Lincoln County
66.9
6. Mercer County
66.5
7. Boyle County
64.1
8. West Jessamine
63.9
9. Garrard County
60.7
10. Southwestern
60.4
11. Casey County
56.8
12. McCreary Central
54.9
13. East Jessamine
54.1
14. Rockcastle County
46.5
15. Burgin
26.4
16. Danville Christian
7.3
17. Ky. School for Deaf
3.7
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
77.8
2. Knox Central
74.1
3. North Laurel
70.1
4. Harlan County
68.1
5. Clay County
65.8
6. Corbin
64.1
7. Middlesboro
62.4
8. Barbourville
62.0
9. Bell County
60.7
9. Harlan
60.7
11. Whitley County
57.2
12. Williamsburg
53.8
13. Lynn Camp
49.2
14. Jackson County
44.7
15. Red Bird
43.1
16. Oneida Baptist
36.8
17. Pineville
35.8
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
64.6
2. Perry Central
64.4
3. Breathitt County
61.8
4. Hazard
61.3
5. Letcher Central
58.3
6. Cordia
52.6
7. Buckhorn
52.0
8. Powell County
50.3
9. Estill County
45.8
10. Leslie County
45.0
11. Wolfe County
44.7
12. June Buchanan
37.7
13. Owsley County
33.2
14. Jackson City
22.0
15. Lee County
10.9
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
72.8
2. Pikeville
72.4
3. Johnson Central
67.3
4. Paintsville
63.6
5. Lawrence County
52.8
6. Sheldon Clark
50.4
7. Pike Central
49.9
8. Magoffin County
48.8
9. Prestonsburg
47.3
10. East Ridge
44.9
11. Belfry
44.3
12. Betsy Layne
42.6
13. Floyd Central
42.0
14. Phelps
38.9
15. Jenkins
17.5
16. Piarist
1.4
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
71.0
2. Boyd County
64.9
3. Rowan County
62.1
4. Ashland Blazer
60.7
5. Morgan County
59.3
6. Lewis County
59.0
7. West Carter
57.0
8. Raceland
55.6
9. East Carter
53.7
10. Russell
52.5
11. Bath County
50.8
12. Fleming County
43.8
13. Fairview
42.1
14. Greenup County
41.8
15. Menifee County
36.5
16. Rose Hill Christian
25.0
Comments