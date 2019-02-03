High School Basketball

See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest boys’ basketball ratings

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

February 03, 2019 03:52 PM

Photo slideshow: Scott County’s Billy Hicks earns 1000th career victory

Scott County head coach Billy Hicks earns his 1000th victory after defeating Frederick Douglass 70-38 on Thursday.
By
Up Next
Scott County head coach Billy Hicks earns his 1000th victory after defeating Frederick Douglass 70-38 on Thursday.
By

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School



LW

1. Scott County (25-1)

89.5

1

2. Campbell County (18-4)

83.8

3

3. John Hardin (25-0)

82.6

4

4. Trinity (19-7)

82.3

2

5. Waggener (21-3)

81.6

7

6. Covington Catholic (19-6)

81.5

6

7. Henry Clay (20-5)

81.0

5

8. Cooper (20-3)

80.2

8

9. University Heights (22-4)

78.5

11

10. Ballard (16-8)

78.3

10

11. South Laurel (22-2)

77.8

18

12. LaRue County (18-4)

77.6

12

13. Madison Central (12-12)

77.2

9

14. Walton-Verona (18-5)

76.7

17

15. Male (16-8)

76.6

NR

16. South Oldham (18-6)

76.5

23

16. Lexington Christian (18-8)

76.5

14

18. Clark County (18-6)

76.1

16

19. Frankfort (19-5)

75.8

t20

20. Central Hardin (15-6)

75.5

NR

21. Lafayette (16-9)

75.4

NR

22. Beechwood (21-4)

75.2

19

23. Bowling Green (19-4)

74.8

15

23. Seneca (17-8)

74.8

NR

25. Graves Co. (19-7)

74.7

NR

25. Warren Central (14-7)

74.7

NR

Note: Sunday’s games not included in this week’s ratings.

Read Next

prep-basketball

See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball ratings

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

74.7

2. McCracken County

73.5

3. Mayfield

72.7

4. Paducah Tilghman

68.2

5. Marshall County

62.5

6. Murray

60.6

7. Calloway County

56.6

8. Carlisle County

47.9

9. Fulton County

45.9

10. St. Mary

38.5

11. Community Christian

27.8

12. Ballard Memorial

27.4

13. Hickman County

21.6

14. Fulton City

18.7

15. Christian Fellowship

15.6





2ND REGION



1. University Heights

78.5

2. Hopkinsville

73.9

3. Madisonville

73.7

4. Christian County

71.3

5. Henderson County

62.5

6. Caldwell County

61.1

7. Union County

59.8

8. Webster County

58.8

9. Hopkins Central

53.5

10. Lyon County

51.7

11. Trigg County

40.2

12. Livingston Central

39.6

13. Crittenden County

35.3

14. Fort Campbell

29.9

15. Dawson Springs

27.7





3RD REGION



1. Breckinridge County

74.1

2. Owensboro

71.9

3. Owensboro Catholic

70.1

4. Daviess County

61.5

5. Meade County

58.2

6. Ohio County

57.5

7. Muhlenberg County

57.0

8. Grayson County

53.7

9. McLean County

52.9

10. Whitesville Trinity

50.5

11. Edmonson County

48.0

12. Butler County

47.0

13. Apollo

45.6

14. Hancock County

39.0

15. Cloverport

5.2





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

74.8

2. Warren Central

74.7

3. Greenwood

67.2

4. Allen County

66.0

5. Clinton County

64.7

6. South Warren

64.6

7. Logan County

64.2

8. Glasgow

64.1

9. Franklin-Simpson

60.4

10. Monroe County

57.8

11. Barren County

57.4

12. Warren East

54.3

13. Todd Central

48.1

14. Russellville

46.9

15. Russell County

46.1

16. Metcalfe County

45.8

17. Cumberland County

41.9





5TH REGION



1. John Hardin

82.6

2. LaRue County

77.6

3. Central Hardin

75.5

4. Elizabethtown

71.5

5. Taylor County

68.1

6. Marion County

67.1

7. North Hardin

64.6

8. Washington County

61.8

9. Campbellsville

61.7

10. Bardstown

60.4

11. Hart County

56.2

12. Green County

50.1

13. Thomas Nelson

49.2

14. Adair County

48.4

15. Bethlehem

39.9

16. Nelson County

39.7

17. Caverna

31.2

18. Fort Knox

27.4





6TH REGION



1. Fern Creek

73.9

2. Pleasure Ridge Park

73.5

3. Butler

72.2

4. Bullitt East

70.3

5. Jeffersontown

66.2

6. Bullitt Central

65.5

7. Valley

65.4

8. DeSales

64.4

9. Southern

63.9

10. Doss

63.3

10. Moore

63.3

12. Fairdale

61.4

13. Western

60.5

14. North Bullitt

58.4

15. Lou. Holy Cross

56.0

16. Iroquois

50.3

17. Whitefield Academy

39.2

18. Evangel

22.4

19. Beth Haven

18.4





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

82.3

2. Waggener

81.6

3. Ballard

78.3

4. Male

76.6

5. Seneca

74.8

6. Central

72.3

7. St. Xavier

71.9

8. Louisville Christian

65.5

9. Eastern

63.0

10. Manual

57.5

11. Collegiate

53.1

12. Atherton

50.3

13. Country Day

49.5

14. Shawnee

47.3

15. St. Francis

43.6

16. Portland Christian

32.6

17. Brown

29.8

18. Walden

20.7





8TH REGION



1. Walton-Verona

76.7

2. South Oldham

76.5

3. Simon Kenton

74.3

4. Oldham County

73.4

5. Collins

72.1

6. Gallatin County

67.9

7. Spencer County

64.9

8. Grant County

64.2

9. North Oldham

63.3

10. Shelby County

59.2

11. Anderson County

58.9

12. Carroll County

52.7

13. Henry County

49.4

14. Trimble County

45.2

15. Owen County

32.1

16. Williamstown

32.0

17. Eminence

19.3





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

81.5

2. Cooper

80.2

3. Beechwood

75.2

4. Newport

70.8

5. Highlands

70.2

6. St. Henry

67.8

7. Conner

66.5

8. Lloyd

61.9

9. Cov. Holy Cross

61.5

9. Dixie Heights

61.5

11. Newport Catholic

61.1

12. Holmes

59.4

13. Ryle

50.3

14. Boone County

45.3

15. Bellevue

39.4

16. Ludlow

35.9

17. Villa Madonna

32.2

18. Dayton

26.5

19. Heritage Academy

3.5

20. Latin

0.1





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

83.8

2. Clark County

76.1

3. Scott

71.6

4. Bishop Brossart

65.7

5. Bourbon County

65.3

6. Montgomery County

63.1

7. Robertson County

61.8

8. Paris

57.9

9. Mason County

57.7

10. Harrison County

57.6

11. Pendleton County

51.0

12. Bracken County

42.9

13. Calvary Christian

41.9

14. Augusta

41.2

15. Silver Grove

37.8

16. Nicholas County

33.2

17. St. Patrick

14.7





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

89.5

2. Henry Clay

81.0

3. Madison Central

77.2

4. Lexington Christian

76.5

5. Frankfort

75.8

6. Lafayette

75.4

7. Woodford County

73.8

8. Lexington Catholic

73.5

9. Paul Dunbar

71.9

10. Frederick Douglass

68.5

11. Tates Creek

68.1

12. Bryan Station

66.3

13. Madison Southern

60.6

14. Franklin County

60.5

15. Western Hills

55.2

16. Model

54.9

17. Sayre

48.6

18. Berea

40.2

19. Frankfort Christian

9.1





12TH REGION



1. Danville

74.6

2. Wayne County

73.3

3. Pulaski County

68.0

4. Somerset

67.2

5. Lincoln County

66.9

6. Mercer County

66.5

7. Boyle County

64.1

8. West Jessamine

63.9

9. Garrard County

60.7

10. Southwestern

60.4

11. Casey County

56.8

12. McCreary Central

54.9

13. East Jessamine

54.1

14. Rockcastle County

46.5

15. Burgin

26.4

16. Danville Christian

7.3

17. Ky. School for Deaf

3.7





13TH REGION



1. South Laurel

77.8

2. Knox Central

74.1

3. North Laurel

70.1

4. Harlan County

68.1

5. Clay County

65.8

6. Corbin

64.1

7. Middlesboro

62.4

8. Barbourville

62.0

9. Bell County

60.7

9. Harlan

60.7

11. Whitley County

57.2

12. Williamsburg

53.8

13. Lynn Camp

49.2

14. Jackson County

44.7

15. Red Bird

43.1

16. Oneida Baptist

36.8

17. Pineville

35.8





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

64.6

2. Perry Central

64.4

3. Breathitt County

61.8

4. Hazard

61.3

5. Letcher Central

58.3

6. Cordia

52.6

7. Buckhorn

52.0

8. Powell County

50.3

9. Estill County

45.8

10. Leslie County

45.0

11. Wolfe County

44.7

12. June Buchanan

37.7

13. Owsley County

33.2

14. Jackson City

22.0

15. Lee County

10.9





15TH REGION



1. Shelby Valley

72.8

2. Pikeville

72.4

3. Johnson Central

67.3

4. Paintsville

63.6

5. Lawrence County

52.8

6. Sheldon Clark

50.4

7. Pike Central

49.9

8. Magoffin County

48.8

9. Prestonsburg

47.3

10. East Ridge

44.9

11. Belfry

44.3

12. Betsy Layne

42.6

13. Floyd Central

42.0

14. Phelps

38.9

15. Jenkins

17.5

16. Piarist

1.4





16TH REGION



1. Elliott County

71.0

2. Boyd County

64.9

3. Rowan County

62.1

4. Ashland Blazer

60.7

5. Morgan County

59.3

6. Lewis County

59.0

7. West Carter

57.0

8. Raceland

55.6

9. East Carter

53.7

10. Russell

52.5

11. Bath County

50.8

12. Fleming County

43.8

13. Fairview

42.1

14. Greenup County

41.8

15. Menifee County

36.5

16. Rose Hill Christian

25.0

  Comments  