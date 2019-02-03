High School Basketball

See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball ratings

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

February 03, 2019 04:05 PM

Photo slideshow: Scott County girls defeat Clark County

Scott County's girls' basketball team defeated Clark County 75-66 on Jan. 19, 2019.
By
Scott County's girls' basketball team defeated Clark County 75-66 on Jan. 19, 2019.
By

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School



LW

1. Conner (22-1)

87.4

t1

2. Ryle (21-4)

87.2

3

3. Scott County (23-1)

87.0

t1

4. Boyd County (19-3)

85.2

4

5. Male (14-5)

84.8

5

6. Highlands (22-4)

84.3

7

7. Sacred Heart (16-7)

84.0

6

8. Scott (18-8)

83.9

t9

9. Elizabethtown (22-4)

83.8

8

10. Webster County (23-3)

83.4

13

11. Lincoln County (20-4)

83.2

11

12. Eastern (13-9)

83.0

t9

13. Butler (16-7)

82.8

12

14. Clark County (16-8)

82.5

t20

15. Bullitt East (16-8)

82.4

16

16. Anderson County (19-6)

81.6

t18

16. Simon Kenton (14-9)

81.6

14

18. Graves County (19-6)

81.0

t20

19. Manual (15-9)

80.9

24

20. Owensboro Catholic (18-6)

80.7

t20

20. Louisville Christian (17-8)

80.7

15

22. Mercy (10-11)

80.6

17

23. South Laurel (20-5)

80.3

t18

23. Danville (19-4)

80.3

NR

23. Southwestern (17-4)

80.3

23

Note: Sunday’s games not included in this week’s ratings.

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

81.0

2. Murray

76.4

3. Marshall County

75.1

4. Calloway County

72.7

5. McCracken County

56.8

6. Mayfield

53.2

7. Carlisle County

48.2

8. Hickman County

44.5

9. Paducah Tilghman

40.1

10. Fulton City

32.1

11. St. Mary

23.2

12. Ballard Memorial

22.1

12. Fulton County

22.1

14. Community Christian

9.1

15. Christian Fellowship

7.7





2ND REGION



1. Webster County

83.4

2. Henderson County

76.4

3. Christian County

70.7

4. Madisonville

66.5

5. Hopkinsville

64.1

6. Caldwell County

50.4

7. Hopkins Central

48.6

8. Union County

47.6

9. Lyon County

43.8

10. Trigg County

42.0

11. Crittenden County

41.9

12. University Heights

40.8

13. Dawson Springs

33.8

14. Livingston Central

23.2

15. Fort Campbell

5.5





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

80.7

2. Breckinridge County

66.5

3. Meade County

65.2

4. Apollo

61.4

5. Muhlenberg County

59.9

6. Edmonson County

56.7

7. Ohio County

52.7

8. Grayson County

50.1

9. Owensboro

49.0

10. Daviess County

47.8

11. McLean County

47.1

12. Whitesville Trinity

45.5

13. Hancock County

40.6

14. Butler County

39.8

15. Cloverport

19.1





4TH REGION



1. Barren County

77.7

2. Bowling Green

72.7

3. Glasgow

70.6

4. South Warren

69.5

5. Allen County

64.6

6. Metcalfe County

60.5

7. Logan County

60.3

8. Russell County

59.8

9. Greenwood

58.2

10. Warren East

56.5

11. Russellville

49.4

12. Monroe County

48.2

13. Clinton County

44.7

14. Franklin-Simpson

42.4

15. Todd Central

41.0

16. Warren Central

36.4

17. Cumberland County

27.1





5TH REGION



1. Elizabethtown

83.8

2. Bardstown

76.9

3. Bethlehem

71.0

4. Marion County

68.5

5. Central Hardin

65.3

6. Green County

61.5

7. Taylor County

58.2

8. Thomas Nelson

54.7

9. North Hardin

54.6

10. Adair County

51.3

11. John Hardin

48.1

12. Campbellsville

47.9

13. Caverna

47.8

14. LaRue County

42.3

15. Hart County

41.6

16. Nelson County

40.5

17. Washington County

36.9

18. Fort Knox

18.2





6TH REGION



1. Butler

82.8

2. Bullitt East

82.4

3. Mercy

80.6

4. Fern Creek

63.0

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

59.5

6. North Bullitt

53.4

7. Lou. Holy Cross

51.5

8. Moore

51.1

9. Bullitt Central

39.6

10. Whitefield Academy

37.8

11. Iroquois

32.1

12. Jeffersontown

29.2

13. Valley

27.7

14. Fairdale

24.4

15. Doss

23.7

16. Western

15.2

17. Southern

14.8

18. Beth Haven

6.3





7TH REGION



1. Male

84.8

2. Sacred Heart

84.0

3. Eastern

83.0

4. Manual

80.9

5. Louisville Christian

80.7

6. Assumption

79.4

7. Central

74.8

8. Ballard

61.2

9. Brown

44.7

10. Seneca

40.6

11. Presentation

30.4

12. Collegiate

25.9

13. Atherton

13.8

14. Waggener

13.2

15. Portland Christian

11.6

15. Shawnee

11.6

17. St. Francis

8.2

18. Country Day

7.1





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

81.6

1. Simon Kenton

81.6

3. Walton-Verona

78.2

4. Oldham County

67.7

5. Collins

64.8

6. South Oldham

64.7

7. Grant County

64.6

7. Spencer County

64.6

9. Owen County

60.8

10. North Oldham

60.1

11. Gallatin County

45.8

11. Shelby County

45.8

13. Henry County

44.3

14. Williamstown

43.0

15. Carroll County

40.2

16. Eminence

38.5

17. Trimble County

37.4





9TH REGION



1. Conner

87.4

2. Ryle

87.2

3. Highlands

84.3

4. Dixie Heights

76.7

5. Cov. Holy Cross

73.9

6. Newport Catholic

70.0

7. Notre Dame

69.3

8. St. Henry

68.6

9. Boone County

63.2

10. Cooper

60.5

11. Holmes

54.0

12. Ludlow

52.0

13. Lloyd

50.9

14. Dayton

47.6

15. Bellevue

44.4

16. Villa Madonna

33.6

17. Beechwood

28.6

18. Newport

22.0

19. Latin

3.4





10TH REGION



1. Scott

83.9

2. Clark County

82.5

3. Harrison County

78.0

4. Campbell County

72.2

5. Bishop Brossart

66.3

6. Mason County

62.4

7. Nicholas County

53.3

8. Paris

53.0

9. Bourbon County

52.3

10. Bracken County

36.2

11. Montgomery County

35.4

12. Pendleton County

27.7

13. Augusta

23.9

14. St. Patrick

23.6

15. Robertson County

23.5

16. Calvary Christian

13.6

17. Silver Grove

6.2





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

87.0

2. Franklin County

78.4

3. Henry Clay

70.4

4. Paul Dunbar

67.2

5. Lafayette

65.6

6. Lexington Catholic

60.5

7. Woodford County

58.9

8. Madison Southern

57.7

9. Western Hills

52.5

10. Bryan Station

51.8

11. Berea

49.2

12. Madison Central

47.4

13. Frederick Douglass

47.0

14. Tates Creek

44.3

15. Lexington Christian

43.7

16. Frankfort

42.7

17. Model

29.2

18. Sayre

23.8





12TH REGION



1. Lincoln County

83.2

2. Southwestern

80.3

2. Danville

80.3

4. Casey County

79.6

5. Mercer County

79.4

6. Rockcastle County

68.9

7. Pulaski County

64.2

8. Wayne County

61.4

9. Boyle County

58.0

10. McCreary Central

42.2

11. West Jessamine

40.5

12. Garrard County

39.0

13. East Jessamine

38.7

14. Somerset

6.4

15. Burgin

1.0

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. South Laurel

80.3

2. North Laurel

78.7

3. Clay County

71.8

4. Harlan County

68.2

5. Whitley County

55.0

6. Jackson County

51.7

7. Corbin

48.7

8. Bell County

48.1

9. Pineville

46.9

10. Middlesboro

46.7

11. Knox Central

45.7

12. Lynn Camp

43.9

13. Williamsburg

43.3

14. Harlan

41.6

15. Barbourville

33.4

16. Red Bird

15.5

17. Oneida Baptist

11.5





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

63.2

2. Leslie County

60.4

3. Letcher Central

56.1

4. Hazard

55.5

5. Powell County

51.5

6. Perry Central

50.7

7. Wolfe County

50.5

8. Owsley County

48.2

9. Breathitt County

44.7

10. Estill County

44.2

11. Lee County

36.0

12. Jackson City

30.7

13. Buckhorn

30.1

14. June Buchanan

19.4

15. Riverside Christian

13.9

16. Cordia

0.1





15TH REGION



1. Floyd Central

69.3

1. Pikeville

69.3

3. Pike Central

68.1

4. Johnson Central

63.3

5. Shelby Valley

62.5

6. Belfry

56.9

6. Prestonsburg

56.9

8. Sheldon Clark

56.5

9. Lawrence County

53.2

10. Paintsville

50.1

11. East Ridge

42.1

12. Phelps

41.6

13. Jenkins

38.4

14. Magoffin County

36.5

15. Betsy Layne

31.7

16. Piarist

0.1





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

85.2

2. West Carter

75.8

3. Ashland Blazer

73.3

4. Russell

72.1

5. Rowan County

71.3

6. East Carter

60.0

7. Menifee County

58.8

8. Bath County

49.4

9. Lewis County

46.7

10. Raceland

46.1

11. Greenup County

43.0

12. Elliott County

41.5

13. Morgan County

39.4

14. Fairview

39.0

15. Fleming County

34.4

16. Rose Hill Christian

17.9

