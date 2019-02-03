See who made a move in Cantrall’s latest girls’ basketball ratings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
LW
1. Conner (22-1)
87.4
t1
2. Ryle (21-4)
87.2
3
3. Scott County (23-1)
87.0
t1
4. Boyd County (19-3)
85.2
4
5. Male (14-5)
84.8
5
6. Highlands (22-4)
84.3
7
7. Sacred Heart (16-7)
84.0
6
8. Scott (18-8)
83.9
t9
9. Elizabethtown (22-4)
83.8
8
10. Webster County (23-3)
83.4
13
11. Lincoln County (20-4)
83.2
11
12. Eastern (13-9)
83.0
t9
13. Butler (16-7)
82.8
12
14. Clark County (16-8)
82.5
t20
15. Bullitt East (16-8)
82.4
16
16. Anderson County (19-6)
81.6
t18
16. Simon Kenton (14-9)
81.6
14
18. Graves County (19-6)
81.0
t20
19. Manual (15-9)
80.9
24
20. Owensboro Catholic (18-6)
80.7
t20
20. Louisville Christian (17-8)
80.7
15
22. Mercy (10-11)
80.6
17
23. South Laurel (20-5)
80.3
t18
23. Danville (19-4)
80.3
NR
23. Southwestern (17-4)
80.3
23
Note: Sunday’s games not included in this week’s ratings.
Girls’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
81.0
2. Murray
76.4
3. Marshall County
75.1
4. Calloway County
72.7
5. McCracken County
56.8
6. Mayfield
53.2
7. Carlisle County
48.2
8. Hickman County
44.5
9. Paducah Tilghman
40.1
10. Fulton City
32.1
11. St. Mary
23.2
12. Ballard Memorial
22.1
12. Fulton County
22.1
14. Community Christian
9.1
15. Christian Fellowship
7.7
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
83.4
2. Henderson County
76.4
3. Christian County
70.7
4. Madisonville
66.5
5. Hopkinsville
64.1
6. Caldwell County
50.4
7. Hopkins Central
48.6
8. Union County
47.6
9. Lyon County
43.8
10. Trigg County
42.0
11. Crittenden County
41.9
12. University Heights
40.8
13. Dawson Springs
33.8
14. Livingston Central
23.2
15. Fort Campbell
5.5
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
80.7
2. Breckinridge County
66.5
3. Meade County
65.2
4. Apollo
61.4
5. Muhlenberg County
59.9
6. Edmonson County
56.7
7. Ohio County
52.7
8. Grayson County
50.1
9. Owensboro
49.0
10. Daviess County
47.8
11. McLean County
47.1
12. Whitesville Trinity
45.5
13. Hancock County
40.6
14. Butler County
39.8
15. Cloverport
19.1
4TH REGION
1. Barren County
77.7
2. Bowling Green
72.7
3. Glasgow
70.6
4. South Warren
69.5
5. Allen County
64.6
6. Metcalfe County
60.5
7. Logan County
60.3
8. Russell County
59.8
9. Greenwood
58.2
10. Warren East
56.5
11. Russellville
49.4
12. Monroe County
48.2
13. Clinton County
44.7
14. Franklin-Simpson
42.4
15. Todd Central
41.0
16. Warren Central
36.4
17. Cumberland County
27.1
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
83.8
2. Bardstown
76.9
3. Bethlehem
71.0
4. Marion County
68.5
5. Central Hardin
65.3
6. Green County
61.5
7. Taylor County
58.2
8. Thomas Nelson
54.7
9. North Hardin
54.6
10. Adair County
51.3
11. John Hardin
48.1
12. Campbellsville
47.9
13. Caverna
47.8
14. LaRue County
42.3
15. Hart County
41.6
16. Nelson County
40.5
17. Washington County
36.9
18. Fort Knox
18.2
6TH REGION
1. Butler
82.8
2. Bullitt East
82.4
3. Mercy
80.6
4. Fern Creek
63.0
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
59.5
6. North Bullitt
53.4
7. Lou. Holy Cross
51.5
8. Moore
51.1
9. Bullitt Central
39.6
10. Whitefield Academy
37.8
11. Iroquois
32.1
12. Jeffersontown
29.2
13. Valley
27.7
14. Fairdale
24.4
15. Doss
23.7
16. Western
15.2
17. Southern
14.8
18. Beth Haven
6.3
7TH REGION
1. Male
84.8
2. Sacred Heart
84.0
3. Eastern
83.0
4. Manual
80.9
5. Louisville Christian
80.7
6. Assumption
79.4
7. Central
74.8
8. Ballard
61.2
9. Brown
44.7
10. Seneca
40.6
11. Presentation
30.4
12. Collegiate
25.9
13. Atherton
13.8
14. Waggener
13.2
15. Portland Christian
11.6
15. Shawnee
11.6
17. St. Francis
8.2
18. Country Day
7.1
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
81.6
1. Simon Kenton
81.6
3. Walton-Verona
78.2
4. Oldham County
67.7
5. Collins
64.8
6. South Oldham
64.7
7. Grant County
64.6
7. Spencer County
64.6
9. Owen County
60.8
10. North Oldham
60.1
11. Gallatin County
45.8
11. Shelby County
45.8
13. Henry County
44.3
14. Williamstown
43.0
15. Carroll County
40.2
16. Eminence
38.5
17. Trimble County
37.4
9TH REGION
1. Conner
87.4
2. Ryle
87.2
3. Highlands
84.3
4. Dixie Heights
76.7
5. Cov. Holy Cross
73.9
6. Newport Catholic
70.0
7. Notre Dame
69.3
8. St. Henry
68.6
9. Boone County
63.2
10. Cooper
60.5
11. Holmes
54.0
12. Ludlow
52.0
13. Lloyd
50.9
14. Dayton
47.6
15. Bellevue
44.4
16. Villa Madonna
33.6
17. Beechwood
28.6
18. Newport
22.0
19. Latin
3.4
10TH REGION
1. Scott
83.9
2. Clark County
82.5
3. Harrison County
78.0
4. Campbell County
72.2
5. Bishop Brossart
66.3
6. Mason County
62.4
7. Nicholas County
53.3
8. Paris
53.0
9. Bourbon County
52.3
10. Bracken County
36.2
11. Montgomery County
35.4
12. Pendleton County
27.7
13. Augusta
23.9
14. St. Patrick
23.6
15. Robertson County
23.5
16. Calvary Christian
13.6
17. Silver Grove
6.2
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
87.0
2. Franklin County
78.4
3. Henry Clay
70.4
4. Paul Dunbar
67.2
5. Lafayette
65.6
6. Lexington Catholic
60.5
7. Woodford County
58.9
8. Madison Southern
57.7
9. Western Hills
52.5
10. Bryan Station
51.8
11. Berea
49.2
12. Madison Central
47.4
13. Frederick Douglass
47.0
14. Tates Creek
44.3
15. Lexington Christian
43.7
16. Frankfort
42.7
17. Model
29.2
18. Sayre
23.8
12TH REGION
1. Lincoln County
83.2
2. Southwestern
80.3
2. Danville
80.3
4. Casey County
79.6
5. Mercer County
79.4
6. Rockcastle County
68.9
7. Pulaski County
64.2
8. Wayne County
61.4
9. Boyle County
58.0
10. McCreary Central
42.2
11. West Jessamine
40.5
12. Garrard County
39.0
13. East Jessamine
38.7
14. Somerset
6.4
15. Burgin
1.0
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
80.3
2. North Laurel
78.7
3. Clay County
71.8
4. Harlan County
68.2
5. Whitley County
55.0
6. Jackson County
51.7
7. Corbin
48.7
8. Bell County
48.1
9. Pineville
46.9
10. Middlesboro
46.7
11. Knox Central
45.7
12. Lynn Camp
43.9
13. Williamsburg
43.3
14. Harlan
41.6
15. Barbourville
33.4
16. Red Bird
15.5
17. Oneida Baptist
11.5
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
63.2
2. Leslie County
60.4
3. Letcher Central
56.1
4. Hazard
55.5
5. Powell County
51.5
6. Perry Central
50.7
7. Wolfe County
50.5
8. Owsley County
48.2
9. Breathitt County
44.7
10. Estill County
44.2
11. Lee County
36.0
12. Jackson City
30.7
13. Buckhorn
30.1
14. June Buchanan
19.4
15. Riverside Christian
13.9
16. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Floyd Central
69.3
1. Pikeville
69.3
3. Pike Central
68.1
4. Johnson Central
63.3
5. Shelby Valley
62.5
6. Belfry
56.9
6. Prestonsburg
56.9
8. Sheldon Clark
56.5
9. Lawrence County
53.2
10. Paintsville
50.1
11. East Ridge
42.1
12. Phelps
41.6
13. Jenkins
38.4
14. Magoffin County
36.5
15. Betsy Layne
31.7
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
85.2
2. West Carter
75.8
3. Ashland Blazer
73.3
4. Russell
72.1
5. Rowan County
71.3
6. East Carter
60.0
7. Menifee County
58.8
8. Bath County
49.4
9. Lewis County
46.7
10. Raceland
46.1
11. Greenup County
43.0
12. Elliott County
41.5
13. Morgan County
39.4
14. Fairview
39.0
15. Fleming County
34.4
16. Rose Hill Christian
17.9
