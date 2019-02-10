Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball (Feb. 10)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (27-1)
90.3
1
2. Campbell County (22-4)
83.9
2
3. Waggener (23-3)
82.7
5
4. Trinity (20-7)
82.2
4
5. Henry Clay (22-5)
82.1
7
6. Covington Catholic (21-6)
81.6
6
7. John Hardin (28-0)
80.7
3
8. Cooper (21-4)
80.3
8
9. LaRue County (21-4)
80.2
12
10. Frankfort (22-5)
78.8
19
11. South Laurel (24-2)
78.7
11
12. Madison Central (14-12)
78.5
13
13. Knox Central (23-4)
78.1
NR
14. Male (19-8)
77.9
15
15. University Heights (25-4)
77.5
9
15. Clark County (21-6)
77.5
18
17. Walton-Verona (20-6)
77.2
14
18. Lafayette (17-10)
76.6
21
19. Pleasure Ridge Park (18-8)
76.4
NR
20. Beechwood (23-4)
76.3
22
20. Ballard (17-10)
76.3
10
22. Warren Central (16-8)
75.6
t25
23. Bowling Green (21-5)
75.4
t23
24. Breckinridge County (22-3)
75.2
NR
24. Lexington Christian (19-9)
75.2
t16
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Boys’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Mayfield
74.2
2. McCracken County
73.5
3. Graves County
71.3
4. Paducah Tilghman
68.1
5. Marshall County
62.4
6. Murray
60.6
7. Calloway County
55.7
8. Carlisle County
47.2
9. Fulton County
45.2
10. St. Mary
40.1
11. Ballard Memorial
29.8
12. Community Christian
26.2
13. Hickman County
21.4
14. Fulton City
20.6
15. Christian Fellowship
15.6
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
77.5
2. Madisonville
73.9
3. Hopkinsville
73.7
4. Christian County
69.3
5. Henderson County
61.9
6. Union County
61.2
7. Caldwell County
60.6
8. Webster County
56.8
9. Hopkins Central
54.3
10. Lyon County
53.5
11. Livingston Central
39.9
12. Trigg County
39.3
13. Crittenden County
37.0
14. Fort Campbell
33.2
15. Dawson Springs
26.7
3RD REGION
1. Breckinridge County
75.2
2. Owensboro
73.6
3. Owensboro Catholic
69.5
4. Daviess County
59.8
5. Ohio County
58.6
6. Muhlenberg County
56.9
7. Meade County
56.3
8. McLean County
55.4
9. Grayson County
53.8
10. Whitesville Trinity
49.1
11. Butler County
47.7
12. Edmonson County
47.3
13. Apollo
45.1
14. Hancock County
38.5
15. Cloverport
7.3
4TH REGION
1. Warren Central
75.6
2. Bowling Green
75.4
3. Greenwood
68.2
4. Logan County
66.3
5. South Warren
66.2
6. Clinton County
64.7
7. Glasgow
63.2
8. Franklin-Simpson
58.7
9. Allen County
58.4
10. Russellville
57.4
11. Monroe County
57.0
12. Barren County
56.2
13. Warren East
52.7
14. Metcalfe County
48.7
15. Todd Central
46.5
16. Russell County
45.7
17. Cumberland County
42.9
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
80.7
2. LaRue County
80.2
3. Central Hardin
73.0
4. Elizabethtown
71.0
5. Marion County
67.6
6. Taylor County
66.2
7. North Hardin
65.0
8. Bardstown
61.4
9. Washington County
60.5
10. Campbellsville
60.4
11. Hart County
57.0
12. Green County
51.7
13. Thomas Nelson
51.1
14. Adair County
45.7
15. Bethlehem
40.9
15. Nelson County
40.9
17. Caverna
35.6
18. Fort Knox
26.0
6TH REGION
1. Pleasure Ridge Park
76.4
2. Butler
74.2
3. Fern Creek
74.1
4. Bullitt East
72.8
5. Jeffersontown
66.7
6. Moore
65.8
7. Bullitt Central
64.7
8. DeSales
63.9
9. Southern
63.6
10. Valley
63.1
11. Doss
61.0
12. Fairdale
60.7
13. Western
57.1
14. Lou. Holy Cross
56.8
15. North Bullitt
56.7
16. Iroquois
52.6
17. Whitefield Academy
40.1
18. Evangel
24.4
19. Beth Haven
15.8
7TH REGION
1. Waggener
82.7
2. Trinity
82.2
3. Male
77.9
4. Ballard
76.3
5. Seneca
74.3
6. St. Xavier
71.5
7. Central
70.5
8. Eastern
65.2
9. Louisville Christian
63.7
10. Manual
57.1
11. Atherton
50.8
12. Collegiate
50.0
13. Country Day
49.6
14. Shawnee
47.1
15. St. Francis
43.6
16. Portland Christian
34.1
17. Brown
30.3
18. Walden
21.1
8TH REGION
1. Walton-Verona
77.2
2. South Oldham
74.0
3. Collins
72.8
4. Oldham County
72.5
5. Simon Kenton
72.1
6. Gallatin County
68.3
7. North Oldham
67.2
8. Spencer County
66.0
9. Grant County
62.5
10. Shelby County
58.8
11. Anderson County
57.3
12. Henry County
51.0
13. Carroll County
50.0
14. Trimble County
46.1
15. Williamstown
33.9
16. Owen County
32.9
17. Eminence
20.1
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
81.6
2. Cooper
80.3
3. Beechwood
76.3
4. Highlands
71.7
5. St. Henry
68.3
6. Conner
67.7
7. Newport
67.6
8. Cov. Holy Cross
62.2
9. Newport Catholic
61.5
10. Dixie Heights
61.0
11. Lloyd
60.0
12. Holmes
58.7
13. Ryle
49.0
14. Boone County
47.7
15. Bellevue
35.8
16. Ludlow
34.5
17. Villa Madonna
31.5
18. Dayton
27.6
19. Heritage Academy
4.5
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
83.9
2. Clark County
77.5
3. Scott
74.0
4. Bourbon County
66.1
5. Montgomery County
64.1
6. Robertson County
63.7
7. Bishop Brossart
61.7
8. Paris
58.9
9. Mason County
57.1
10. Harrison County
54.9
11. Pendleton County
50.0
12. Calvary Christian
47.0
13. Bracken County
43.8
14. Augusta
39.1
15. Nicholas County
33.0
16. St. Patrick
18.5
17. Silver Grove
8.7
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
90.3
2. Henry Clay
82.1
3. Frankfort
78.8
4. Madison Central
78.5
5. Lafayette
76.6
6. Lexington Christian
75.2
7. Woodford County
74.0
8. Lexington Catholic
73.5
9. Paul Dunbar
70.8
10. Frederick Douglass
68.5
11. Tates Creek
67.6
12. Bryan Station
66.9
13. Madison Southern
59.9
14. Franklin County
58.8
15. Western Hills
54.9
16. Model
54.4
17. Sayre
50.4
18. Berea
36.2
19. Frankfort Christian
12.5
12TH REGION
1. Danville
72.9
2. Wayne County
72.0
3. Pulaski County
69.6
4. Lincoln County
68.8
5. Somerset
65.3
6. Mercer County
64.2
7. Boyle County
63.8
8. West Jessamine
62.7
9. Garrard County
59.1
10. Southwestern
58.5
11. Casey County
58.2
12. East Jessamine
55.3
13. McCreary Central
53.5
14. Rockcastle County
47.2
15. Burgin
27.5
16. Danville Christian
6.8
17. Ky. School for Deaf
2.4
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
78.7
2. Knox Central
78.1
3. North Laurel
71.8
4. Clay County
68.7
5. Harlan County
64.9
6. Corbin
64.3
7. Barbourville
63.6
8. Middlesboro
63.1
9. Bell County
61.5
10. Harlan
60.6
11. Whitley County
56.3
12. Williamsburg
55.7
13. Lynn Camp
49.2
14. Jackson County
43.2
15. Red Bird
42.6
16. Oneida Baptist
37.0
17. Pineville
35.7
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
67.6
2. Perry Central
64.3
3. Hazard
59.9
4. Breathitt County
59.8
5. Letcher Central
57.8
6. Buckhorn
53.8
7. Cordia
52.9
8. Powell County
50.4
9. Leslie County
45.0
10. Wolfe County
43.8
11. Estill County
43.1
12. June Buchanan
32.9
13. Owsley County
32.6
14. Jackson City
20.9
15. Lee County
8.4
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
72.5
2. Pikeville
69.9
3. Johnson Central
67.0
4. Paintsville
65.1
5. Lawrence County
55.8
6. Magoffin County
52.7
7. Sheldon Clark
50.4
8. Pike Central
48.3
9. Prestonsburg
47.1
10. Belfry
46.1
11. Floyd Central
42.7
12. Betsy Layne
42.1
13. East Ridge
41.9
14. Phelps
38.8
15. Jenkins
18.3
16. Piarist
2.0
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
71.1
2. Rowan County
61.2
3. Boyd County
60.8
3. Morgan County
60.8
5. Lewis County
59.5
6. Ashland Blazer
59.1
7. West Carter
57.4
8. East Carter
56.8
9. Raceland
55.0
10. Russell
52.5
11. Bath County
49.2
12. Fleming County
42.6
13. Greenup County
42.0
14. Menifee County
40.5
15. Fairview
40.1
16. Rose Hill Christian
25.0
Comments