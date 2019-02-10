High School Basketball

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball (Feb. 10)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

February 10, 2019 05:17 PM

Scott County defeats Woodford County 93-56 at Thursday Scott County High School in Georgetown.
Scott County defeats Woodford County 93-56 at Thursday Scott County High School in Georgetown.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (27-1)

90.3

1

2. Campbell County (22-4)

83.9

2

3. Waggener (23-3)

82.7

5

4. Trinity (20-7)

82.2

4

5. Henry Clay (22-5)

82.1

7

6. Covington Catholic (21-6)

81.6

6

7. John Hardin (28-0)

80.7

3

8. Cooper (21-4)

80.3

8

9. LaRue County (21-4)

80.2

12

10. Frankfort (22-5)

78.8

19

11. South Laurel (24-2)

78.7

11

12. Madison Central (14-12)

78.5

13

13. Knox Central (23-4)

78.1

NR

14. Male (19-8)

77.9

15

15. University Heights (25-4)

77.5

9

15. Clark County (21-6)

77.5

18

17. Walton-Verona (20-6)

77.2

14

18. Lafayette (17-10)

76.6

21

19. Pleasure Ridge Park (18-8)

76.4

NR

20. Beechwood (23-4)

76.3

22

20. Ballard (17-10)

76.3

10

22. Warren Central (16-8)

75.6

t25

23. Bowling Green (21-5)

75.4

t23

24. Breckinridge County (22-3)

75.2

NR

24. Lexington Christian (19-9)

75.2

t16

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Mayfield

74.2

2. McCracken County

73.5

3. Graves County

71.3

4. Paducah Tilghman

68.1

5. Marshall County

62.4

6. Murray

60.6

7. Calloway County

55.7

8. Carlisle County

47.2

9. Fulton County

45.2

10. St. Mary

40.1

11. Ballard Memorial

29.8

12. Community Christian

26.2

13. Hickman County

21.4

14. Fulton City

20.6

15. Christian Fellowship

15.6





2ND REGION



1. University Heights

77.5

2. Madisonville

73.9

3. Hopkinsville

73.7

4. Christian County

69.3

5. Henderson County

61.9

6. Union County

61.2

7. Caldwell County

60.6

8. Webster County

56.8

9. Hopkins Central

54.3

10. Lyon County

53.5

11. Livingston Central

39.9

12. Trigg County

39.3

13. Crittenden County

37.0

14. Fort Campbell

33.2

15. Dawson Springs

26.7





3RD REGION



1. Breckinridge County

75.2

2. Owensboro

73.6

3. Owensboro Catholic

69.5

4. Daviess County

59.8

5. Ohio County

58.6

6. Muhlenberg County

56.9

7. Meade County

56.3

8. McLean County

55.4

9. Grayson County

53.8

10. Whitesville Trinity

49.1

11. Butler County

47.7

12. Edmonson County

47.3

13. Apollo

45.1

14. Hancock County

38.5

15. Cloverport

7.3





4TH REGION



1. Warren Central

75.6

2. Bowling Green

75.4

3. Greenwood

68.2

4. Logan County

66.3

5. South Warren

66.2

6. Clinton County

64.7

7. Glasgow

63.2

8. Franklin-Simpson

58.7

9. Allen County

58.4

10. Russellville

57.4

11. Monroe County

57.0

12. Barren County

56.2

13. Warren East

52.7

14. Metcalfe County

48.7

15. Todd Central

46.5

16. Russell County

45.7

17. Cumberland County

42.9





5TH REGION



1. John Hardin

80.7

2. LaRue County

80.2

3. Central Hardin

73.0

4. Elizabethtown

71.0

5. Marion County

67.6

6. Taylor County

66.2

7. North Hardin

65.0

8. Bardstown

61.4

9. Washington County

60.5

10. Campbellsville

60.4

11. Hart County

57.0

12. Green County

51.7

13. Thomas Nelson

51.1

14. Adair County

45.7

15. Bethlehem

40.9

15. Nelson County

40.9

17. Caverna

35.6

18. Fort Knox

26.0





6TH REGION



1. Pleasure Ridge Park

76.4

2. Butler

74.2

3. Fern Creek

74.1

4. Bullitt East

72.8

5. Jeffersontown

66.7

6. Moore

65.8

7. Bullitt Central

64.7

8. DeSales

63.9

9. Southern

63.6

10. Valley

63.1

11. Doss

61.0

12. Fairdale

60.7

13. Western

57.1

14. Lou. Holy Cross

56.8

15. North Bullitt

56.7

16. Iroquois

52.6

17. Whitefield Academy

40.1

18. Evangel

24.4

19. Beth Haven

15.8





7TH REGION



1. Waggener

82.7

2. Trinity

82.2

3. Male

77.9

4. Ballard

76.3

5. Seneca

74.3

6. St. Xavier

71.5

7. Central

70.5

8. Eastern

65.2

9. Louisville Christian

63.7

10. Manual

57.1

11. Atherton

50.8

12. Collegiate

50.0

13. Country Day

49.6

14. Shawnee

47.1

15. St. Francis

43.6

16. Portland Christian

34.1

17. Brown

30.3

18. Walden

21.1





8TH REGION



1. Walton-Verona

77.2

2. South Oldham

74.0

3. Collins

72.8

4. Oldham County

72.5

5. Simon Kenton

72.1

6. Gallatin County

68.3

7. North Oldham

67.2

8. Spencer County

66.0

9. Grant County

62.5

10. Shelby County

58.8

11. Anderson County

57.3

12. Henry County

51.0

13. Carroll County

50.0

14. Trimble County

46.1

15. Williamstown

33.9

16. Owen County

32.9

17. Eminence

20.1





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

81.6

2. Cooper

80.3

3. Beechwood

76.3

4. Highlands

71.7

5. St. Henry

68.3

6. Conner

67.7

7. Newport

67.6

8. Cov. Holy Cross

62.2

9. Newport Catholic

61.5

10. Dixie Heights

61.0

11. Lloyd

60.0

12. Holmes

58.7

13. Ryle

49.0

14. Boone County

47.7

15. Bellevue

35.8

16. Ludlow

34.5

17. Villa Madonna

31.5

18. Dayton

27.6

19. Heritage Academy

4.5

20. Latin

0.1





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

83.9

2. Clark County

77.5

3. Scott

74.0

4. Bourbon County

66.1

5. Montgomery County

64.1

6. Robertson County

63.7

7. Bishop Brossart

61.7

8. Paris

58.9

9. Mason County

57.1

10. Harrison County

54.9

11. Pendleton County

50.0

12. Calvary Christian

47.0

13. Bracken County

43.8

14. Augusta

39.1

15. Nicholas County

33.0

16. St. Patrick

18.5

17. Silver Grove

8.7





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

90.3

2. Henry Clay

82.1

3. Frankfort

78.8

4. Madison Central

78.5

5. Lafayette

76.6

6. Lexington Christian

75.2

7. Woodford County

74.0

8. Lexington Catholic

73.5

9. Paul Dunbar

70.8

10. Frederick Douglass

68.5

11. Tates Creek

67.6

12. Bryan Station

66.9

13. Madison Southern

59.9

14. Franklin County

58.8

15. Western Hills

54.9

16. Model

54.4

17. Sayre

50.4

18. Berea

36.2

19. Frankfort Christian

12.5





12TH REGION



1. Danville

72.9

2. Wayne County

72.0

3. Pulaski County

69.6

4. Lincoln County

68.8

5. Somerset

65.3

6. Mercer County

64.2

7. Boyle County

63.8

8. West Jessamine

62.7

9. Garrard County

59.1

10. Southwestern

58.5

11. Casey County

58.2

12. East Jessamine

55.3

13. McCreary Central

53.5

14. Rockcastle County

47.2

15. Burgin

27.5

16. Danville Christian

6.8

17. Ky. School for Deaf

2.4





13TH REGION



1. South Laurel

78.7

2. Knox Central

78.1

3. North Laurel

71.8

4. Clay County

68.7

5. Harlan County

64.9

6. Corbin

64.3

7. Barbourville

63.6

8. Middlesboro

63.1

9. Bell County

61.5

10. Harlan

60.6

11. Whitley County

56.3

12. Williamsburg

55.7

13. Lynn Camp

49.2

14. Jackson County

43.2

15. Red Bird

42.6

16. Oneida Baptist

37.0

17. Pineville

35.7





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

67.6

2. Perry Central

64.3

3. Hazard

59.9

4. Breathitt County

59.8

5. Letcher Central

57.8

6. Buckhorn

53.8

7. Cordia

52.9

8. Powell County

50.4

9. Leslie County

45.0

10. Wolfe County

43.8

11. Estill County

43.1

12. June Buchanan

32.9

13. Owsley County

32.6

14. Jackson City

20.9

15. Lee County

8.4





15TH REGION



1. Shelby Valley

72.5

2. Pikeville

69.9

3. Johnson Central

67.0

4. Paintsville

65.1

5. Lawrence County

55.8

6. Magoffin County

52.7

7. Sheldon Clark

50.4

8. Pike Central

48.3

9. Prestonsburg

47.1

10. Belfry

46.1

11. Floyd Central

42.7

12. Betsy Layne

42.1

13. East Ridge

41.9

14. Phelps

38.8

15. Jenkins

18.3

16. Piarist

2.0





16TH REGION



1. Elliott County

71.1

2. Rowan County

61.2

3. Boyd County

60.8

3. Morgan County

60.8

5. Lewis County

59.5

6. Ashland Blazer

59.1

7. West Carter

57.4

8. East Carter

56.8

9. Raceland

55.0

10. Russell

52.5

11. Bath County

49.2

12. Fleming County

42.6

13. Greenup County

42.0

14. Menifee County

40.5

15. Fairview

40.1

16. Rose Hill Christian

25.0

