High School Basketball

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ basketball (Feb. 10)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

February 10, 2019 05:18 PM

Photo slideshow: Scott County girls defeat Clark County

Scott County's girls' basketball team defeated Clark County 75-66 on Jan. 19, 2019.
By
Scott County's girls' basketball team defeated Clark County 75-66 on Jan. 19, 2019.
By

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (26-1)

88.6

3

2. Conner (26-1)

87.9

1

3. Ryle (23-5)

87.4

2

4. Elizabethtown (24-4)

85.1

9

4. Boyd County (20-4)

85.1

4

6. Highlands (24-4)

84.5

6

7. Sacred Heart (18-7)

84.4

7

8. Webster County (25-3)

84.2

10

9. Eastern (15-9)

84.0

12

10. Male (16-6)

83.5

5

11. Anderson County (22-6)

83.3

t16

12. Clark County (18-9)

82.8

14

13. Bullitt East (19-8)

82.4

15

14. Scott (20-9)

81.6

8

14. Mercy (12-11)

81.6

22

16. Lincoln County (20-6)

81.5

11

16. Butler (17-8)

81.5

13

16. Simon Kenton (17-9)

81.5

t16

19. Mercer County (17-8)

81.2

NR

20. Lou. Christian (18-9)

81.1

t20

21. Owensboro Catholic (20-7)

80.9

t20

21. Manual (15-9)

80.9

19

23. Graves County (22-6)

80.5

18

24. Danville (22-4)

80.2

t23

25. Franklin County (20-8)

80.1

NR

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

80.5

2. Marshall County

77.2

3. Murray

74.8

4. Calloway County

70.5

5. McCracken County

58.4

6. Mayfield

53.9

7. Carlisle County

47.9

8. Hickman County

43.9

9. Paducah Tilghman

39.9

10. Fulton City

32.7

11. Fulton County

24.9

12. Ballard Memorial

24.5

13. St. Mary

21.0

14. Christian Fellowship

10.8

15. Community Christian

8.6





2ND REGION



1. Webster County

84.2

2. Henderson County

77.3

3. Christian County

66.6

4. Madisonville

66.5

5. Hopkinsville

62.3

6. Caldwell County

51.8

7. Hopkins Central

50.8

8. Union County

47.1

9. Lyon County

43.5

10. Crittenden County

41.9

11. Trigg County

40.9

12. University Heights

38.7

13. Dawson Springs

33.1

14. Livingston Central

25.2

15. Fort Campbell

3.1





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

80.9

2. Meade County

66.5

3. Apollo

62.4

4. Breckinridge County

61.5

5. Muhlenberg County

61.2

6. Edmonson County

57.4

7. Ohio County

51.1

8. Owensboro

51.0

9. Daviess County

50.6

10. McLean County

50.0

11. Grayson County

49.3

12. Whitesville Trinity

44.5

13. Hancock County

42.6

14. Butler County

39.7

15. Cloverport

18.9





4TH REGION



1. Barren County

76.8

2. Bowling Green

72.4

3. Glasgow

68.6

4. South Warren

67.5

5. Allen County

66.3

6. Metcalfe County

62.0

7. Russell County

60.5

8. Logan County

60.0

9. Greenwood

55.7

10. Warren East

55.6

11. Russellville

47.5

12. Monroe County

46.9

13. Clinton County

46.1

14. Franklin-Simpson

43.9

15. Todd Central

41.9

16. Warren Central

39.3

17. Cumberland County

27.7





5TH REGION



1. Elizabethtown

85.1

2. Bardstown

77.4

3. Bethlehem

73.3

4. Marion County

71.0

5. Central Hardin

65.1

6. Taylor County

59.7

7. Green County

59.4

8. North Hardin

57.6

9. Thomas Nelson

54.6

10. Campbellsville

49.7

11. Adair County

48.8

12. Caverna

46.5

13. John Hardin

45.3

14. LaRue County

44.1

15. Hart County

42.5

16. Washington County

39.8

17. Nelson County

37.4

18. Fort Knox

19.3





6TH REGION



1. Bullitt East

82.4

2. Mercy

81.6

3. Butler

81.5

4. Fern Creek

60.9

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

60.2

6. North Bullitt

51.0

7. Moore

50.4

8. Lou. Holy Cross

50.0

9. Bullitt Central

41.9

10. Iroquois

33.3

10. Whitefield Academy

33.3

12. Jeffersontown

30.4

13. Valley

26.5

14. Doss

23.4

15. Fairdale

22.3

16. Southern

13.9

17. Western

13.6

18. Beth Haven

7.9





7TH REGION



1. Sacred Heart

84.4

2. Eastern

84.0

3. Male

83.5

4. Louisville Christian

81.1

5. Manual

80.9

6. Assumption

79.8

7. Central

74.9

8. Ballard

58.5

9. Brown

42.9

10. Seneca

41.4

11. Presentation

31.2

12. Collegiate

27.5

13. Portland Christian

14.0

14. Atherton

13.7

15. Shawnee

12.8

16. Waggener

12.4

17. St. Francis

8.0

18. Country Day

7.7





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

83.3

2. Simon Kenton

81.5

3. Walton-Verona

76.2

4. Oldham County

68.2

5. Collins

66.0

6. South Oldham

65.8

7. Grant County

64.8

8. Spencer County

64.6

9. Owen County

62.0

10. North Oldham

61.3

11. Gallatin County

48.1

12. Shelby County

44.5

13. Carroll County

41.8

14. Williamstown

41.3

15. Henry County

39.3

16. Eminence

38.0

17. Trimble County

37.2





9TH REGION



1. Conner

87.9

2. Ryle

87.4

3. Highlands

84.5

4. Dixie Heights

78.2

5. Cov. Holy Cross

71.2

6. Newport Catholic

69.7

7. Notre Dame

68.1

8. St. Henry

65.6

9. Boone County

64.0

10. Cooper

60.3

11. Holmes

55.2

12. Lloyd

52.0

13. Ludlow

50.0

14. Dayton

45.4

15. Bellevue

45.2

16. Villa Madonna

33.4

17. Beechwood

28.8

18. Newport

21.1

19. Latin

3.8





10TH REGION



1. Clark County

82.8

2. Scott

81.6

3. Harrison County

78.5

4. Campbell County

73.3

5. Bishop Brossart

67.4

6. Mason County

62.2

7. Paris

56.7

8. Bourbon County

55.1

9. Nicholas County

52.5

10. Montgomery County

35.1

11. Bracken County

32.8

12. Pendleton County

26.0

13. Robertson County

25.2

14. Augusta

23.9

15. St. Patrick

21.4

16. Calvary Christian

10.9

17. Silver Grove

6.2





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

88.6

2. Franklin County

80.1

3. Henry Clay

68.6

4. Lafayette

67.0

5. Paul Dunbar

66.5

6. Lexington Catholic

60.2

7. Woodford County

59.3

8. Madison Southern

57.7

9. Western Hills

51.1

10. Bryan Station

49.5

11. Berea

48.9

12. Madison Central

47.8

13. Frederick Douglass

47.1

14. Tates Creek

45.5

15. Frankfort

41.4

16. Lexington Christian

41.2

17. Model

24.4

18. Sayre

24.3





12TH REGION



1. Lincoln County

81.5

2. Mercer County

81.2

3. Danville

80.2

4. Casey County

79.1

5. Southwestern

78.9

6. Rockcastle County

67.6

7. Pulaski County

65.2

8. Wayne County

63.8

9. Somerset

63.7

10. Boyle County

58.3

11. McCreary Central

45.5

12. East Jessamine

39.7

13. West Jessamine

39.6

14. Garrard County

38.9

15. Burgin

0.7

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1





13TH REGION



1. South Laurel

79.5

2. North Laurel

78.9

3. Clay County

68.0

4. Harlan County

67.0

5. Whitley County

52.2

6. Jackson County

49.6

7. Knox Central

49.5

8. Bell County

47.8

9. Pineville

47.7

10. Corbin

47.5

11. Middlesboro

46.6

12. Williamsburg

43.7

13. Lynn Camp

43.2

14. Harlan

40.5

15. Barbourville

32.5

16. Red Bird

15.8

17. Oneida Baptist

10.4





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

67.5

2. Hazard

58.8

3. Leslie County

58.7

4. Letcher Central

58.3

5. Perry Central

52.0

6. Wolfe County

50.8

7. Powell County

50.0

8. Breathitt County

46.8

9. Owsley County

44.8

10. Estill County

42.5

11. Lee County

35.9

12. Jackson City

32.7

13. Buckhorn

32.0

14. June Buchanan

20.1

15. Riverside Christian

13.1

16. Cordia

0.1





15TH REGION



1. Floyd Central

71.4

2. Pikeville

67.5

3. Pike Central

64.3

4. Johnson Central

62.4

4. Shelby Valley

62.4

6. Sheldon Clark

56.8

7. Belfry

56.2

8. Prestonsburg

55.1

9. Paintsville

54.9

10. Lawrence County

52.7

11. East Ridge

42.2

12. Phelps

41.0

13. Jenkins

40.1

14. Magoffin County

35.8

15. Betsy Layne

32.6

16. Piarist

0.1





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

85.1

2. Russell

75.7

3. West Carter

75.2

4. Ashland Blazer

71.1

5. Rowan County

68.2

6. East Carter

64.5

7. Menifee County

56.6

8. Bath County

47.9

8. Lewis County

47.9

10. Raceland

44.0

11. Elliott County

43.2

12. Morgan County

42.6

13. Greenup County

41.1

14. Fairview

40.1

15. Fleming County

35.6

16. Rose Hill Christian

18.2

