Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ basketball (Feb. 10)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (26-1)
88.6
3
2. Conner (26-1)
87.9
1
3. Ryle (23-5)
87.4
2
4. Elizabethtown (24-4)
85.1
9
4. Boyd County (20-4)
85.1
4
6. Highlands (24-4)
84.5
6
7. Sacred Heart (18-7)
84.4
7
8. Webster County (25-3)
84.2
10
9. Eastern (15-9)
84.0
12
10. Male (16-6)
83.5
5
11. Anderson County (22-6)
83.3
t16
12. Clark County (18-9)
82.8
14
13. Bullitt East (19-8)
82.4
15
14. Scott (20-9)
81.6
8
14. Mercy (12-11)
81.6
22
16. Lincoln County (20-6)
81.5
11
16. Butler (17-8)
81.5
13
16. Simon Kenton (17-9)
81.5
t16
19. Mercer County (17-8)
81.2
NR
20. Lou. Christian (18-9)
81.1
t20
21. Owensboro Catholic (20-7)
80.9
t20
21. Manual (15-9)
80.9
19
23. Graves County (22-6)
80.5
18
24. Danville (22-4)
80.2
t23
25. Franklin County (20-8)
80.1
NR
Girls’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
80.5
2. Marshall County
77.2
3. Murray
74.8
4. Calloway County
70.5
5. McCracken County
58.4
6. Mayfield
53.9
7. Carlisle County
47.9
8. Hickman County
43.9
9. Paducah Tilghman
39.9
10. Fulton City
32.7
11. Fulton County
24.9
12. Ballard Memorial
24.5
13. St. Mary
21.0
14. Christian Fellowship
10.8
15. Community Christian
8.6
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
84.2
2. Henderson County
77.3
3. Christian County
66.6
4. Madisonville
66.5
5. Hopkinsville
62.3
6. Caldwell County
51.8
7. Hopkins Central
50.8
8. Union County
47.1
9. Lyon County
43.5
10. Crittenden County
41.9
11. Trigg County
40.9
12. University Heights
38.7
13. Dawson Springs
33.1
14. Livingston Central
25.2
15. Fort Campbell
3.1
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
80.9
2. Meade County
66.5
3. Apollo
62.4
4. Breckinridge County
61.5
5. Muhlenberg County
61.2
6. Edmonson County
57.4
7. Ohio County
51.1
8. Owensboro
51.0
9. Daviess County
50.6
10. McLean County
50.0
11. Grayson County
49.3
12. Whitesville Trinity
44.5
13. Hancock County
42.6
14. Butler County
39.7
15. Cloverport
18.9
4TH REGION
1. Barren County
76.8
2. Bowling Green
72.4
3. Glasgow
68.6
4. South Warren
67.5
5. Allen County
66.3
6. Metcalfe County
62.0
7. Russell County
60.5
8. Logan County
60.0
9. Greenwood
55.7
10. Warren East
55.6
11. Russellville
47.5
12. Monroe County
46.9
13. Clinton County
46.1
14. Franklin-Simpson
43.9
15. Todd Central
41.9
16. Warren Central
39.3
17. Cumberland County
27.7
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
85.1
2. Bardstown
77.4
3. Bethlehem
73.3
4. Marion County
71.0
5. Central Hardin
65.1
6. Taylor County
59.7
7. Green County
59.4
8. North Hardin
57.6
9. Thomas Nelson
54.6
10. Campbellsville
49.7
11. Adair County
48.8
12. Caverna
46.5
13. John Hardin
45.3
14. LaRue County
44.1
15. Hart County
42.5
16. Washington County
39.8
17. Nelson County
37.4
18. Fort Knox
19.3
6TH REGION
1. Bullitt East
82.4
2. Mercy
81.6
3. Butler
81.5
4. Fern Creek
60.9
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
60.2
6. North Bullitt
51.0
7. Moore
50.4
8. Lou. Holy Cross
50.0
9. Bullitt Central
41.9
10. Iroquois
33.3
10. Whitefield Academy
33.3
12. Jeffersontown
30.4
13. Valley
26.5
14. Doss
23.4
15. Fairdale
22.3
16. Southern
13.9
17. Western
13.6
18. Beth Haven
7.9
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
84.4
2. Eastern
84.0
3. Male
83.5
4. Louisville Christian
81.1
5. Manual
80.9
6. Assumption
79.8
7. Central
74.9
8. Ballard
58.5
9. Brown
42.9
10. Seneca
41.4
11. Presentation
31.2
12. Collegiate
27.5
13. Portland Christian
14.0
14. Atherton
13.7
15. Shawnee
12.8
16. Waggener
12.4
17. St. Francis
8.0
18. Country Day
7.7
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
83.3
2. Simon Kenton
81.5
3. Walton-Verona
76.2
4. Oldham County
68.2
5. Collins
66.0
6. South Oldham
65.8
7. Grant County
64.8
8. Spencer County
64.6
9. Owen County
62.0
10. North Oldham
61.3
11. Gallatin County
48.1
12. Shelby County
44.5
13. Carroll County
41.8
14. Williamstown
41.3
15. Henry County
39.3
16. Eminence
38.0
17. Trimble County
37.2
9TH REGION
1. Conner
87.9
2. Ryle
87.4
3. Highlands
84.5
4. Dixie Heights
78.2
5. Cov. Holy Cross
71.2
6. Newport Catholic
69.7
7. Notre Dame
68.1
8. St. Henry
65.6
9. Boone County
64.0
10. Cooper
60.3
11. Holmes
55.2
12. Lloyd
52.0
13. Ludlow
50.0
14. Dayton
45.4
15. Bellevue
45.2
16. Villa Madonna
33.4
17. Beechwood
28.8
18. Newport
21.1
19. Latin
3.8
10TH REGION
1. Clark County
82.8
2. Scott
81.6
3. Harrison County
78.5
4. Campbell County
73.3
5. Bishop Brossart
67.4
6. Mason County
62.2
7. Paris
56.7
8. Bourbon County
55.1
9. Nicholas County
52.5
10. Montgomery County
35.1
11. Bracken County
32.8
12. Pendleton County
26.0
13. Robertson County
25.2
14. Augusta
23.9
15. St. Patrick
21.4
16. Calvary Christian
10.9
17. Silver Grove
6.2
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
88.6
2. Franklin County
80.1
3. Henry Clay
68.6
4. Lafayette
67.0
5. Paul Dunbar
66.5
6. Lexington Catholic
60.2
7. Woodford County
59.3
8. Madison Southern
57.7
9. Western Hills
51.1
10. Bryan Station
49.5
11. Berea
48.9
12. Madison Central
47.8
13. Frederick Douglass
47.1
14. Tates Creek
45.5
15. Frankfort
41.4
16. Lexington Christian
41.2
17. Model
24.4
18. Sayre
24.3
12TH REGION
1. Lincoln County
81.5
2. Mercer County
81.2
3. Danville
80.2
4. Casey County
79.1
5. Southwestern
78.9
6. Rockcastle County
67.6
7. Pulaski County
65.2
8. Wayne County
63.8
9. Somerset
63.7
10. Boyle County
58.3
11. McCreary Central
45.5
12. East Jessamine
39.7
13. West Jessamine
39.6
14. Garrard County
38.9
15. Burgin
0.7
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
79.5
2. North Laurel
78.9
3. Clay County
68.0
4. Harlan County
67.0
5. Whitley County
52.2
6. Jackson County
49.6
7. Knox Central
49.5
8. Bell County
47.8
9. Pineville
47.7
10. Corbin
47.5
11. Middlesboro
46.6
12. Williamsburg
43.7
13. Lynn Camp
43.2
14. Harlan
40.5
15. Barbourville
32.5
16. Red Bird
15.8
17. Oneida Baptist
10.4
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
67.5
2. Hazard
58.8
3. Leslie County
58.7
4. Letcher Central
58.3
5. Perry Central
52.0
6. Wolfe County
50.8
7. Powell County
50.0
8. Breathitt County
46.8
9. Owsley County
44.8
10. Estill County
42.5
11. Lee County
35.9
12. Jackson City
32.7
13. Buckhorn
32.0
14. June Buchanan
20.1
15. Riverside Christian
13.1
16. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Floyd Central
71.4
2. Pikeville
67.5
3. Pike Central
64.3
4. Johnson Central
62.4
4. Shelby Valley
62.4
6. Sheldon Clark
56.8
7. Belfry
56.2
8. Prestonsburg
55.1
9. Paintsville
54.9
10. Lawrence County
52.7
11. East Ridge
42.2
12. Phelps
41.0
13. Jenkins
40.1
14. Magoffin County
35.8
15. Betsy Layne
32.6
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
85.1
2. Russell
75.7
3. West Carter
75.2
4. Ashland Blazer
71.1
5. Rowan County
68.2
6. East Carter
64.5
7. Menifee County
56.6
8. Bath County
47.9
8. Lewis County
47.9
10. Raceland
44.0
11. Elliott County
43.2
12. Morgan County
42.6
13. Greenup County
41.1
14. Fairview
40.1
15. Fleming County
35.6
16. Rose Hill Christian
18.2
