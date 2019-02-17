Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball (Feb. 17)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (28-2)
85.9
1
2. Trinity (22-7)
83.9
4
3. Henry Clay (24-5)
83.5
5
4. Covington Catholic (23-6)
82.5
6
5. Campbell County (24-4)
82.3
2
6. John Hardin (30-0)
80.3
7
6. Waggener (26-3)
80.3
3
6. LaRue County (23-4)
80.3
9
9. Walton-Verona (22-6)
79.4
17
9. Madison Central (15-13)
79.4
12
11. Knox Central (25-4)
78.9
13
12. Cooper (22-5)
78.8
8
13. Frankfort (24-5)
78.4
10
14. Clark County (22-7)
77.6
t15
15. Fern Creek (14-11)
77.2
NR
16. Male (20-9)
77.0
14
17. University Heights (26-4)
76.3
t15
18. Owensboro (18-7)
76.2
NR
19. South Laurel (25-3)
76.0
11
19. Bowling Green (22-5)
76.0
23
21. Butler (20-7)
75.8
NR
22. Ballard (19-11)
75.6
t20
23. Pleasure Ridge Park (21-8)
75.2
19
24. Scott (17-10)
74.9
NR
25. Madisonville (24-5)
74.7
NR
Boys’ ratings by district
1ST DISTRICT
1. Carlisle County
47.1
2. Fulton County
45.5
3. Hickman County
21.4
4. Fulton City
19.8
2ND DISTRICT
1. McCracken County
74.1
2. Paducah Tilghman
68.5
3. St. Mary
39.7
4. Community Christian
28.3
3RD DISTRICT
1. Mayfield
74.0
2. Graves County
70.9
3. Ballard Memorial
28.9
4TH DISTRICT
1. Murray
61.6
2. Marshall County
61.5
3. Calloway County
55.2
5TH DISTRICT
1. Lyon County
54.4
2. Livingston Central
41.9
3. Trigg County
40.2
4. Crittenden County
35.0
6TH DISTRICT
1. Union County
63.0
2. Henderson County
62.0
3. Webster County
56.1
7TH DISTRICT
1. Madisonville
74.7
2. Caldwell County
61.8
3. Hopkins Central
53.6
4. Dawson Springs
26.1
8TH DISTRICT
1. University Heights
76.3
2. Hopkinsville
70.1
3. Christian County
68.0
4. Fort Campbell
33.3
9TH DISTRICT
1. Owensboro
76.2
2. Owensboro Catholic
70.1
3. Daviess County
59.3
4. Apollo
44.2
10TH DISTRICT
1. Ohio County
59.7
2. Muhlenberg County
58.3
3. McLean County
55.3
11TH DISTRICT
1. Breckinridge County
73.9
2. Meade County
55.3
3. Hancock County
38.9
4. Cloverport
9.5
12TH DISTRICT
1. Grayson County
54.3
2. Whitesville Trinity
49.7
3. Butler County
46.5
4. Edmonson County
46.4
13TH DISTRICT
1. Logan County
66.2
2. Franklin-Simpson
60.9
3. Russellville
46.8
4. Todd Central
45.4
14TH DISTRICT
1. Bowling Green
76.0
2. Warren Central
73.8
3. Greenwood
67.8
4. South Warren
66.8
5. Warren East
49.3
15TH DISTRICT
1. Glasgow
62.7
2. Allen County
60.5
3. Monroe County
59.5
4. Barren County
55.9
16TH DISTRICT
1. Clinton County
66.6
2. Russell County
47.6
3. Metcalfe County
46.6
4. Cumberland County
42.5
17TH DISTRICT
1. John Hardin
80.3
2. Central Hardin
71.2
3. Elizabethtown
69.5
4. North Hardin
64.3
5. Fort Knox
22.8
18TH DISTRICT
1. LaRue County
80.3
2. Hart County
56.1
3. Green County
54.3
4. Caverna
34.7
19TH DISTRICT
1. Bardstown
63.5
2. Washington County
56.2
3. Thomas Nelson
53.1
4. Nelson County
41.6
5. Bethlehem
38.5
20TH DISTRICT
1. Marion County
68.4
2. Taylor County
67.4
3. Campbellsville
59.3
4. Adair County
50.3
21ST DISTRICT
1. Pleasure Ridge Park
75.2
2. Valley
61.7
3. Fairdale
59.5
4. Lou. Holy Cross
58.4
5. Beth Haven
21.5
22ND DISTRICT
1. Butler
75.8
2. DeSales
65.7
3. Doss
63.9
4. Western
54.7
5. Iroquois
52.6
23RD DISTRICT
1. Moore
66.8
2. Bullitt Central
62.1
3. Southern
61.6
4. North Bullitt
58.2
5. Evangel
20.6
24TH DISTRICT
1. Fern Creek
77.2
2. Bullitt East
73.3
3. Jeffersontown
67.9
4. Whitefield Academy
40.3
25TH DISTRICT
1. Central
68.3
2. Manual
58.0
3. Shawnee
48.7
4. St. Francis
43.4
5. Portland Christian
32.5
26TH DISTRICT
1. Male
77.0
2. St. Xavier
71.4
3. Collegiate
48.1
4. Brown
32.2
27TH DISTRICT
1. Trinity
83.9
2. Waggener
80.3
3. Seneca
74.0
4. Atherton
50.4
28TH DISTRICT
1. Ballard
75.6
2. Eastern
68.0
3. Louisville Christian
63.8
4. Country Day
51.2
29TH DISTRICT
1. Oldham County
72.2
2. South Oldham
71.8
3. North Oldham
64.4
4. Trimble County
43.6
30TH DISTRICT
1. Collins
73.9
2. Spencer County
67.7
3. Shelby County
59.0
4. Anderson County
56.8
31ST DISTRICT
1. Gallatin County
67.2
2. Henry County
50.7
3. Carroll County
48.9
4. Owen County
34.4
5. Eminence
19.8
32ND DISTRICT
1. Walton-Verona
79.4
2. Simon Kenton
71.7
3. Grant County
63.1
4. Williamstown
33.1
33RD DISTRICT
1. Cooper
78.8
2. Conner
68.4
3. Ryle
51.2
4. Boone County
49.8
5. Heritage Academy
5.4
34TH DISTRICT
1. St. Henry
69.4
2. Lloyd
63.2
3. Dixie Heights
60.1
4. Ludlow
34.5
5. Villa Madonna
30.2
35TH DISTRICT
1. Covington Catholic
82.5
2. Beechwood
74.5
3. Cov. Holy Cross
58.4
4. Holmes
58.3
36TH DISTRICT
1. Highlands
74.5
2. Newport
68.0
3. Newport Catholic
60.6
4. Bellevue
34.1
5. Dayton
28.6
37TH DISTRICT
1. Campbell County
82.3
2. Scott
74.9
3. Bishop Brossart
65.3
4. Calvary Christian
46.5
5. Silver Grove
11.8
38TH DISTRICT
1. Robertson County
60.1
2. Harrison County
54.8
3. Pendleton County
48.2
4. Nicholas County
34.4
39TH DISTRICT
1. Mason County
57.3
2. Bracken County
42.3
3. Augusta
41.6
4. St. Patrick
17.9
40TH DISTRICT
1. Clark County
77.6
2. Bourbon County
67.0
3. Montgomery County
63.4
4. Paris
59.2
41ST DISTRICT
1. Frankfort
78.4
2. Woodford County
74.0
3. Franklin County
59.5
4. Western Hills
53.4
42ND DISTRICT
1. Scott County
85.9
2. Henry Clay
83.5
3. Frederick Douglass
68.9
4. Bryan Station
66.8
5. Sayre
51.8
43RD DISTRICT
1. Lexington Catholic
73.8
2. Paul Dunbar
73.5
3. Lafayette
73.4
4. Lexington Christian
73.2
5. Tates Creek
68.7
44TH DISTRICT
1. Madison Central
79.4
2. Madison Southern
59.0
3. Model
57.0
4. Berea
40.3
45TH DISTRICT
1. Danville
71.1
2. Lincoln County
69.5
3. Boyle County
62.2
4. Garrard County
57.4
5. Ky. School for Deaf
4.2
46TH DISTRICT
1. Mercer County
64.1
2. West Jessamine
63.9
3. East Jessamine
56.1
4. Burgin
28.2
47TH DISTRICT
1. Pulaski County
67.8
2. Somerset
66.2
3. Casey County
58.2
4. Rockcastle County
48.1
48TH DISTRICT
1. Wayne County
71.4
2. Southwestern
58.8
3. McCreary Central
53.3
49TH DISTRICT
1. North Laurel
70.2
2. Clay County
69.7
3. Red Bird
44.2
4. Jackson County
41.5
5. Oneida Baptist
37.3
50TH DISTRICT
1. South Laurel
76.0
2. Corbin
65.8
3. Whitley County
56.9
4. Williamsburg
54.1
51ST DISTRICT
1. Knox Central
78.9
2. Barbourville
64.2
3. Lynn Camp
52.1
4. Pineville
36.7
52ND DISTRICT
1. Harlan County
64.6
2. Bell County
61.8
3. Middlesboro
61.1
4. Harlan
60.6
53RD DISTRICT
1. Knott Central
66.3
2. Letcher Central
55.4
3. Cordia
53.4
4. June Buchanan
32.7
54TH DISTRICT
1. Perry Central
65.6
2. Hazard
60.2
3. Buckhorn
54.6
4. Leslie County
43.9
55TH DISTRICT
1. Breathitt County
58.7
2. Wolfe County
41.4
3. Jackson City
20.6
56TH DISTRICT
1. Powell County
51.2
2. Estill County
44.2
3. Owsley County
31.2
4. Lee County
7.4
57TH DISTRICT
1. Johnson Central
67.8
2. Paintsville
64.5
3. Magoffin County
51.0
4. Sheldon Clark
48.4
58TH DISTRICT
1. Lawrence County
57.1
2. Prestonsburg
45.9
3. Floyd Central
44.3
4. Betsy Layne
42.6
59TH DISTRICT
1. Shelby Valley
72.2
2. Pikeville
69.7
3. East Ridge
43.6
4. Jenkins
17.9
60TH DISTRICT
1. Pike Central
48.8
2. Belfry
43.8
3. Phelps
38.9
4. Piarist
0.4
61ST DISTRICT
1. Rowan County
58.2
2. Bath County
47.5
3. Fleming County
39.9
4. Menifee County
39.4
62ND DISTRICT
1. Elliott County
72.2
2. Morgan County
61.1
3. East Carter
59.3
4. West Carter
56.6
63RD DISTRICT
1. Lewis County
58.2
2. Raceland
54.8
3. Russell
52.7
4. Greenup County
42.8
64TH DISTRICT
1. Ashland Blazer
60.4
2. Boyd County
59.9
3. Fairview
40.5
4. Rose Hill Christian
26.4
Comments