High School Basketball

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball (Feb. 17)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

February 17, 2019 06:58 PM

Photo slideshow: Covington Catholic defeats Madison Central 57-45

The Covington Catholic boys' basketball team defeated Madison Central 57-45 Friday at Covington Catholic High School.
By
The Covington Catholic boys' basketball team defeated Madison Central 57-45 Friday at Covington Catholic High School.
By

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (28-2)

85.9

1

2. Trinity (22-7)

83.9

4

3. Henry Clay (24-5)

83.5

5

4. Covington Catholic (23-6)

82.5

6

5. Campbell County (24-4)

82.3

2

6. John Hardin (30-0)

80.3

7

6. Waggener (26-3)

80.3

3

6. LaRue County (23-4)

80.3

9

9. Walton-Verona (22-6)

79.4

17

9. Madison Central (15-13)

79.4

12

11. Knox Central (25-4)

78.9

13

12. Cooper (22-5)

78.8

8

13. Frankfort (24-5)

78.4

10

14. Clark County (22-7)

77.6

t15

15. Fern Creek (14-11)

77.2

NR

16. Male (20-9)

77.0

14

17. University Heights (26-4)

76.3

t15

18. Owensboro (18-7)

76.2

NR

19. South Laurel (25-3)

76.0

11

19. Bowling Green (22-5)

76.0

23

21. Butler (20-7)

75.8

NR

22. Ballard (19-11)

75.6

t20

23. Pleasure Ridge Park (21-8)

75.2

19

24. Scott (17-10)

74.9

NR

25. Madisonville (24-5)

74.7

NR

Boys’ ratings by district

1ST DISTRICT



1. Carlisle County

47.1

2. Fulton County

45.5

3. Hickman County

21.4

4. Fulton City

19.8

2ND DISTRICT



1. McCracken County

74.1

2. Paducah Tilghman

68.5

3. St. Mary

39.7

4. Community Christian

28.3

3RD DISTRICT



1. Mayfield

74.0

2. Graves County

70.9

3. Ballard Memorial

28.9

4TH DISTRICT



1. Murray

61.6

2. Marshall County

61.5

3. Calloway County

55.2

5TH DISTRICT



1. Lyon County

54.4

2. Livingston Central

41.9

3. Trigg County

40.2

4. Crittenden County

35.0

6TH DISTRICT



1. Union County

63.0

2. Henderson County

62.0

3. Webster County

56.1

7TH DISTRICT



1. Madisonville

74.7

2. Caldwell County

61.8

3. Hopkins Central

53.6

4. Dawson Springs

26.1

8TH DISTRICT



1. University Heights

76.3

2. Hopkinsville

70.1

3. Christian County

68.0

4. Fort Campbell

33.3

9TH DISTRICT



1. Owensboro

76.2

2. Owensboro Catholic

70.1

3. Daviess County

59.3

4. Apollo

44.2

10TH DISTRICT



1. Ohio County

59.7

2. Muhlenberg County

58.3

3. McLean County

55.3

11TH DISTRICT



1. Breckinridge County

73.9

2. Meade County

55.3

3. Hancock County

38.9

4. Cloverport

9.5

12TH DISTRICT



1. Grayson County

54.3

2. Whitesville Trinity

49.7

3. Butler County

46.5

4. Edmonson County

46.4

13TH DISTRICT



1. Logan County

66.2

2. Franklin-Simpson

60.9

3. Russellville

46.8

4. Todd Central

45.4

14TH DISTRICT



1. Bowling Green

76.0

2. Warren Central

73.8

3. Greenwood

67.8

4. South Warren

66.8

5. Warren East

49.3

15TH DISTRICT



1. Glasgow

62.7

2. Allen County

60.5

3. Monroe County

59.5

4. Barren County

55.9

16TH DISTRICT



1. Clinton County

66.6

2. Russell County

47.6

3. Metcalfe County

46.6

4. Cumberland County

42.5

17TH DISTRICT



1. John Hardin

80.3

2. Central Hardin

71.2

3. Elizabethtown

69.5

4. North Hardin

64.3

5. Fort Knox

22.8

18TH DISTRICT



1. LaRue County

80.3

2. Hart County

56.1

3. Green County

54.3

4. Caverna

34.7

19TH DISTRICT



1. Bardstown

63.5

2. Washington County

56.2

3. Thomas Nelson

53.1

4. Nelson County

41.6

5. Bethlehem

38.5

20TH DISTRICT



1. Marion County

68.4

2. Taylor County

67.4

3. Campbellsville

59.3

4. Adair County

50.3

21ST DISTRICT



1. Pleasure Ridge Park

75.2

2. Valley

61.7

3. Fairdale

59.5

4. Lou. Holy Cross

58.4

5. Beth Haven

21.5

22ND DISTRICT



1. Butler

75.8

2. DeSales

65.7

3. Doss

63.9

4. Western

54.7

5. Iroquois

52.6

23RD DISTRICT



1. Moore

66.8

2. Bullitt Central

62.1

3. Southern

61.6

4. North Bullitt

58.2

5. Evangel

20.6

24TH DISTRICT



1. Fern Creek

77.2

2. Bullitt East

73.3

3. Jeffersontown

67.9

4. Whitefield Academy

40.3

25TH DISTRICT



1. Central

68.3

2. Manual

58.0

3. Shawnee

48.7

4. St. Francis

43.4

5. Portland Christian

32.5

26TH DISTRICT



1. Male

77.0

2. St. Xavier

71.4

3. Collegiate

48.1

4. Brown

32.2

27TH DISTRICT



1. Trinity

83.9

2. Waggener

80.3

3. Seneca

74.0

4. Atherton

50.4

28TH DISTRICT



1. Ballard

75.6

2. Eastern

68.0

3. Louisville Christian

63.8

4. Country Day

51.2

29TH DISTRICT



1. Oldham County

72.2

2. South Oldham

71.8

3. North Oldham

64.4

4. Trimble County

43.6

30TH DISTRICT



1. Collins

73.9

2. Spencer County

67.7

3. Shelby County

59.0

4. Anderson County

56.8

31ST DISTRICT



1. Gallatin County

67.2

2. Henry County

50.7

3. Carroll County

48.9

4. Owen County

34.4

5. Eminence

19.8

32ND DISTRICT



1. Walton-Verona

79.4

2. Simon Kenton

71.7

3. Grant County

63.1

4. Williamstown

33.1

33RD DISTRICT



1. Cooper

78.8

2. Conner

68.4

3. Ryle

51.2

4. Boone County

49.8

5. Heritage Academy

5.4

34TH DISTRICT



1. St. Henry

69.4

2. Lloyd

63.2

3. Dixie Heights

60.1

4. Ludlow

34.5

5. Villa Madonna

30.2

35TH DISTRICT



1. Covington Catholic

82.5

2. Beechwood

74.5

3. Cov. Holy Cross

58.4

4. Holmes

58.3

36TH DISTRICT



1. Highlands

74.5

2. Newport

68.0

3. Newport Catholic

60.6

4. Bellevue

34.1

5. Dayton

28.6

37TH DISTRICT



1. Campbell County

82.3

2. Scott

74.9

3. Bishop Brossart

65.3

4. Calvary Christian

46.5

5. Silver Grove

11.8

38TH DISTRICT



1. Robertson County

60.1

2. Harrison County

54.8

3. Pendleton County

48.2

4. Nicholas County

34.4

39TH DISTRICT



1. Mason County

57.3

2. Bracken County

42.3

3. Augusta

41.6

4. St. Patrick

17.9

40TH DISTRICT



1. Clark County

77.6

2. Bourbon County

67.0

3. Montgomery County

63.4

4. Paris

59.2

41ST DISTRICT



1. Frankfort

78.4

2. Woodford County

74.0

3. Franklin County

59.5

4. Western Hills

53.4

42ND DISTRICT



1. Scott County

85.9

2. Henry Clay

83.5

3. Frederick Douglass

68.9

4. Bryan Station

66.8

5. Sayre

51.8

43RD DISTRICT



1. Lexington Catholic

73.8

2. Paul Dunbar

73.5

3. Lafayette

73.4

4. Lexington Christian

73.2

5. Tates Creek

68.7

44TH DISTRICT



1. Madison Central

79.4

2. Madison Southern

59.0

3. Model

57.0

4. Berea

40.3

45TH DISTRICT



1. Danville

71.1

2. Lincoln County

69.5

3. Boyle County

62.2

4. Garrard County

57.4

5. Ky. School for Deaf

4.2

46TH DISTRICT



1. Mercer County

64.1

2. West Jessamine

63.9

3. East Jessamine

56.1

4. Burgin

28.2

47TH DISTRICT



1. Pulaski County

67.8

2. Somerset

66.2

3. Casey County

58.2

4. Rockcastle County

48.1

48TH DISTRICT



1. Wayne County

71.4

2. Southwestern

58.8

3. McCreary Central

53.3

49TH DISTRICT



1. North Laurel

70.2

2. Clay County

69.7

3. Red Bird

44.2

4. Jackson County

41.5

5. Oneida Baptist

37.3

50TH DISTRICT



1. South Laurel

76.0

2. Corbin

65.8

3. Whitley County

56.9

4. Williamsburg

54.1

51ST DISTRICT



1. Knox Central

78.9

2. Barbourville

64.2

3. Lynn Camp

52.1

4. Pineville

36.7

52ND DISTRICT



1. Harlan County

64.6

2. Bell County

61.8

3. Middlesboro

61.1

4. Harlan

60.6

53RD DISTRICT



1. Knott Central

66.3

2. Letcher Central

55.4

3. Cordia

53.4

4. June Buchanan

32.7

54TH DISTRICT



1. Perry Central

65.6

2. Hazard

60.2

3. Buckhorn

54.6

4. Leslie County

43.9

55TH DISTRICT



1. Breathitt County

58.7

2. Wolfe County

41.4

3. Jackson City

20.6

56TH DISTRICT



1. Powell County

51.2

2. Estill County

44.2

3. Owsley County

31.2

4. Lee County

7.4

57TH DISTRICT



1. Johnson Central

67.8

2. Paintsville

64.5

3. Magoffin County

51.0

4. Sheldon Clark

48.4

58TH DISTRICT



1. Lawrence County

57.1

2. Prestonsburg

45.9

3. Floyd Central

44.3

4. Betsy Layne

42.6

59TH DISTRICT



1. Shelby Valley

72.2

2. Pikeville

69.7

3. East Ridge

43.6

4. Jenkins

17.9

60TH DISTRICT



1. Pike Central

48.8

2. Belfry

43.8

3. Phelps

38.9

4. Piarist

0.4

61ST DISTRICT



1. Rowan County

58.2

2. Bath County

47.5

3. Fleming County

39.9

4. Menifee County

39.4

62ND DISTRICT



1. Elliott County

72.2

2. Morgan County

61.1

3. East Carter

59.3

4. West Carter

56.6

63RD DISTRICT



1. Lewis County

58.2

2. Raceland

54.8

3. Russell

52.7

4. Greenup County

42.8

64TH DISTRICT



1. Ashland Blazer

60.4

2. Boyd County

59.9

3. Fairview

40.5

4. Rose Hill Christian

26.4

