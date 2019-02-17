Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ basketball (Feb. 17)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (28-1)
88.7
1
2. Ryle (24-5)
87.8
3
3. Boyd County (23-4)
87.1
t4
4. Conner (28-1)
86.9
2
5. Elizabethtown (26-4)
86.3
t4
6. Eastern (18-9)
85.8
9
7. Sacred Heart (21-7)
85.5
7
8. Webster County (26-3)
84.2
8
8. Anderson County (24-6)
84.2
11
10. Male (17-7)
84.1
10
11. Highlands (26-4)
84.0
6
12. Bullitt East (21-9)
82.6
13
13. Lincoln County (21-6)
82.2
t16
14. Simon Kenton (18-10)
81.7
t16
15. Clark County (19-10)
81.6
12
16. Franklin County (22-8)
81.5
25
17. Scott (20-10)
81.1
t14
18. Butler (18-9)
81.0
t16
19. Southwestern (20-5)
80.6
NR
20. Graves County (23-6)
80.5
23
20. Owensboro Catholic (22-7)
80.5
t21
22. Mercy (12-13)
80.4
t14
23. Danville (22-5)
79.5
24
24. Manual (17-9)
79.4
t21
25. Louisville Christian (20-10)
79.0
20
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Girls’ ratings by district
1ST DISTRICT
1. Carlisle County
49.0
2. Hickman County
40.7
3. Fulton City
31.7
4. Fulton County
25.5
2ND DISTRICT
1. McCracken County
57.7
2. Paducah Tilghman
41.7
3. St. Mary
15.6
4. Community Christian
12.1
3RD DISTRICT
1. Graves County
80.5
2. Mayfield
53.9
3. Ballard Memorial
23.3
4TH DISTRICT
1. Marshall County
77.2
2. Murray
74.3
3. Calloway County
70.5
5TH DISTRICT
1. Lyon County
46.1
2. Trigg County
42.7
3. Crittenden County
40.0
4. Livingston Central
27.4
6TH DISTRICT
1. Webster County
84.2
2. Henderson County
74.4
3. Union County
47.3
7TH DISTRICT
1. Madisonville
64.6
2. Caldwell County
51.9
3. Hopkins Central
51.0
4. Dawson Springs
33.9
8TH DISTRICT
1. Christian County
66.6
2. Hopkinsville
65.0
3. University Heights
37.7
4. Fort Campbell
3.4
9TH DISTRICT
1. Owensboro Catholic
80.5
2. Apollo
62.5
3. Daviess County
50.4
4. Owensboro
49.7
10TH DISTRICT
1. Muhlenberg County
61.5
2. McLean County
51.1
3. Ohio County
49.7
11TH DISTRICT
1. Meade County
64.0
2. Breckinridge County
62.4
3. Hancock County
42.6
4. Cloverport
22.1
12TH DISTRICT
1. Edmonson County
59.4
2. Grayson County
49.1
3. Whitesville Trinity
47.2
4. Butler County
38.0
13TH DISTRICT
1. Logan County
60.3
2. Russellville
46.1
3. Franklin-Simpson
41.6
4. Todd Central
41.5
14TH DISTRICT
1. Bowling Green
74.1
2. South Warren
67.0
3. Warren East
56.2
4. Greenwood
52.2
5. Warren Central
40.5
15TH DISTRICT
1. Barren County
78.4
2. Glasgow
68.2
3. Allen County
65.7
4. Monroe County
49.3
16TH DISTRICT
1. Metcalfe County
59.6
2. Russell County
58.9
3. Clinton County
44.2
4. Cumberland County
27.9
17TH DISTRICT
1. Elizabethtown
86.3
2. Central Hardin
68.0
3. North Hardin
54.9
4. John Hardin
45.3
5. Fort Knox
21.5
18TH DISTRICT
1. Green County
59.2
2. Caverna
48.9
3. LaRue County
46.0
4. Hart County
44.8
19TH DISTRICT
1. Bardstown
76.6
2. Bethlehem
74.3
3. Thomas Nelson
53.3
4. Washington County
37.3
5. Nelson County
36.6
20TH DISTRICT
1. Marion County
67.7
2. Taylor County
60.2
3. Adair County
50.3
4. Campbellsville
49.3
21ST DISTRICT
1. Pleasure Ridge Park
62.4
2. Lou. Holy Cross
49.6
3. Valley
25.1
4. Fairdale
18.4
5. Beth Haven
8.5
22ND DISTRICT
1. Butler
81.0
2. Iroquois
35.1
3. Doss
24.6
4. Western
13.0
23RD DISTRICT
1. North Bullitt
51.9
1. Moore
51.9
3. Bullitt Central
40.1
4. Southern
13.2
24TH DISTRICT
1. Bullitt East
82.6
2. Mercy
80.4
3. Fern Creek
62.4
4. Jeffersontown
30.2
5. Whitefield Academy
28.1
25TH DISTRICT
1. Manual
79.4
2. Central
75.3
3. Presentation
28.6
4. Portland Christian
14.2
5. Shawnee
13.6
6. St. Francis
7.8
26TH DISTRICT
1. Male
84.1
2. Assumption
78.5
3. Brown
42.3
4. Collegiate
28.7
27TH DISTRICT
1. Sacred Heart
85.5
2. Seneca
40.5
3. Waggener
12.8
4. Atherton
12.7
28TH DISTRICT
1. Eastern
85.8
2. Louisville Christian
79.0
3. Ballard
59.2
29TH DISTRICT
1. Oldham County
66.5
2. South Oldham
64.7
3. North Oldham
59.4
4. Trimble County
35.1
30TH DISTRICT
1. Anderson County
84.2
2. Collins
69.1
3. Spencer County
66.2
4. Shelby County
43.8
31ST DISTRICT
1. Owen County
62.4
2. Gallatin County
50.4
3. Carroll County
41.7
4. Eminence
40.6
5. Henry County
40.5
32ND DISTRICT
1. Simon Kenton
81.7
2. Walton-Verona
76.9
3. Grant County
64.4
4. Williamstown
39.6
33RD DISTRICT
1. Ryle
87.8
2. Conner
86.9
3. Boone County
63.0
4. Cooper
60.6
34TH DISTRICT
1. Dixie Heights
78.1
2. St. Henry
65.6
3. Lloyd
50.3
4. Ludlow
49.5
5. Villa Madonna
33.9
35TH DISTRICT
1. Cov. Holy Cross
73.9
2. Notre Dame
68.2
3. Holmes
51.9
4. Beechwood
29.3
36TH DISTRICT
1. Highlands
84.0
2. Newport Catholic
68.2
3. Dayton
46.2
4. Bellevue
43.3
5. Newport
18.6
37TH DISTRICT
1. Scott
81.1
2. Campbell County
76.1
3. Bishop Brossart
69.0
4. Calvary Christian
10.9
5. Silver Grove
9.8
38TH DISTRICT
1. Harrison County
76.3
2. Nicholas County
52.2
3. Pendleton County
27.6
4. Robertson County
24.4
39TH DISTRICT
1. Mason County
63.5
2. Bracken County
32.6
3. Augusta
25.0
4. St. Patrick
19.6
40TH DISTRICT
1. Clark County
81.6
2. Paris
57.1
3. Bourbon County
55.6
4. Montgomery County
35.1
41ST DISTRICT
1. Franklin County
81.5
2. Woodford County
61.5
3. Western Hills
51.4
4. Frankfort
41.0
42ND DISTRICT
1. Scott County
88.7
2. Henry Clay
68.0
3. Bryan Station
49.8
4. Frederick Douglass
49.4
5. Sayre
29.0
43RD DISTRICT
1. Lafayette
67.8
2. Paul Dunbar
66.0
3. Lexington Catholic
57.6
4. Tates Creek
45.5
5. Lexington Christian
40.8
44TH DISTRICT
1. Madison Southern
55.8
2. Berea
48.1
3. Madison Central
47.3
4. Model
24.2
45TH DISTRICT
1. Lincoln County
82.2
2. Danville
79.5
3. Boyle County
59.7
4. Garrard County
38.3
5. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
46TH DISTRICT
1. Mercer County
78.0
2. East Jessamine
44.3
3. West Jessamine
38.1
4. Burgin
3.2
47TH DISTRICT
1. Casey County
76.9
2. Rockcastle County
68.9
3. Pulaski County
65.0
4. Somerset
64.1
48TH DISTRICT
1. Southwestern
80.6
2. Wayne County
64.2
3. McCreary Central
46.9
49TH DISTRICT
1. North Laurel
78.9
2. Clay County
69.5
3. Jackson County
51.6
4. Red Bird
17.2
5. Oneida Baptist
8.7
50TH DISTRICT
1. South Laurel
77.2
2. Whitley County
51.2
3. Corbin
50.0
4. Williamsburg
44.5
51ST DISTRICT
1. Knox Central
50.5
2. Pineville
46.2
3. Lynn Camp
43.2
4. Barbourville
32.8
52ND DISTRICT
1. Harlan County
67.3
2. Bell County
47.9
3. Middlesboro
45.4
4. Harlan
37.1
53RD DISTRICT
1. Knott Central
65.9
2. Letcher Central
62.3
3. June Buchanan
19.1
4. Cordia
0.1
54TH DISTRICT
1. Hazard
58.4
2. Leslie County
57.8
3. Perry Central
54.7
4. Buckhorn
32.0
55TH DISTRICT
1. Wolfe County
50.5
2. Breathitt County
48.6
3. Jackson City
31.9
4. Riverside Christian
10.5
56TH DISTRICT
1. Powell County
51.2
2. Owsley County
45.7
3. Estill County
45.5
4. Lee County
37.4
57TH DISTRICT
1. Johnson Central
59.9
2. Sheldon Clark
56.8
3. Paintsville
54.1
4. Magoffin County
36.2
58TH DISTRICT
1. Floyd Central
70.7
2. Lawrence County
53.1
2. Prestonsburg
53.1
4. Betsy Layne
34.0
59TH DISTRICT
1. Pikeville
67.4
2. Shelby Valley
61.8
3. East Ridge
42.6
4. Jenkins
37.5
60TH DISTRICT
1. Pike Central
63.6
2. Belfry
56.2
3. Phelps
41.0
4. Piarist
3.8
61ST DISTRICT
1. Rowan County
65.3
2. Menifee County
58.6
3. Bath County
48.5
4. Fleming County
36.9
62ND DISTRICT
1. West Carter
76.6
2. East Carter
62.3
3. Morgan County
41.7
4. Elliott County
40.0
63RD DISTRICT
1. Russell
74.0
2. Lewis County
49.4
3. Raceland
43.2
4. Greenup County
39.4
64TH DISTRICT
1. Boyd County
87.1
2. Ashland Blazer
71.0
3. Fairview
41.5
Comments