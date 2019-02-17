High School Basketball

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ basketball (Feb. 17)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

February 17, 2019 07:01 PM

Photo slideshow: Scott County girls defeat Clark County

Scott County's girls' basketball team defeated Clark County 75-66 on Jan. 19, 2019.
By
Up Next
Scott County's girls' basketball team defeated Clark County 75-66 on Jan. 19, 2019.
By

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (28-1)

88.7

1

2. Ryle (24-5)

87.8

3

3. Boyd County (23-4)

87.1

t4

4. Conner (28-1)

86.9

2

5. Elizabethtown (26-4)

86.3

t4

6. Eastern (18-9)

85.8

9

7. Sacred Heart (21-7)

85.5

7

8. Webster County (26-3)

84.2

8

8. Anderson County (24-6)

84.2

11

10. Male (17-7)

84.1

10

11. Highlands (26-4)

84.0

6

12. Bullitt East (21-9)

82.6

13

13. Lincoln County (21-6)

82.2

t16

14. Simon Kenton (18-10)

81.7

t16

15. Clark County (19-10)

81.6

12

16. Franklin County (22-8)

81.5

25

17. Scott (20-10)

81.1

t14

18. Butler (18-9)

81.0

t16

19. Southwestern (20-5)

80.6

NR

20. Graves County (23-6)

80.5

23

20. Owensboro Catholic (22-7)

80.5

t21

22. Mercy (12-13)

80.4

t14

23. Danville (22-5)

79.5

24

24. Manual (17-9)

79.4

t21

25. Louisville Christian (20-10)

79.0

20

Read Next

prep-basketball

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball (Feb. 17)

Girls’ ratings by district

1ST DISTRICT



1. Carlisle County

49.0

2. Hickman County

40.7

3. Fulton City

31.7

4. Fulton County

25.5

2ND DISTRICT



1. McCracken County

57.7

2. Paducah Tilghman

41.7

3. St. Mary

15.6

4. Community Christian

12.1

3RD DISTRICT



1. Graves County

80.5

2. Mayfield

53.9

3. Ballard Memorial

23.3

4TH DISTRICT



1. Marshall County

77.2

2. Murray

74.3

3. Calloway County

70.5

5TH DISTRICT



1. Lyon County

46.1

2. Trigg County

42.7

3. Crittenden County

40.0

4. Livingston Central

27.4

6TH DISTRICT



1. Webster County

84.2

2. Henderson County

74.4

3. Union County

47.3

7TH DISTRICT



1. Madisonville

64.6

2. Caldwell County

51.9

3. Hopkins Central

51.0

4. Dawson Springs

33.9

8TH DISTRICT



1. Christian County

66.6

2. Hopkinsville

65.0

3. University Heights

37.7

4. Fort Campbell

3.4

9TH DISTRICT



1. Owensboro Catholic

80.5

2. Apollo

62.5

3. Daviess County

50.4

4. Owensboro

49.7

10TH DISTRICT



1. Muhlenberg County

61.5

2. McLean County

51.1

3. Ohio County

49.7

11TH DISTRICT



1. Meade County

64.0

2. Breckinridge County

62.4

3. Hancock County

42.6

4. Cloverport

22.1

12TH DISTRICT



1. Edmonson County

59.4

2. Grayson County

49.1

3. Whitesville Trinity

47.2

4. Butler County

38.0

13TH DISTRICT



1. Logan County

60.3

2. Russellville

46.1

3. Franklin-Simpson

41.6

4. Todd Central

41.5

14TH DISTRICT



1. Bowling Green

74.1

2. South Warren

67.0

3. Warren East

56.2

4. Greenwood

52.2

5. Warren Central

40.5

15TH DISTRICT



1. Barren County

78.4

2. Glasgow

68.2

3. Allen County

65.7

4. Monroe County

49.3

16TH DISTRICT



1. Metcalfe County

59.6

2. Russell County

58.9

3. Clinton County

44.2

4. Cumberland County

27.9

17TH DISTRICT



1. Elizabethtown

86.3

2. Central Hardin

68.0

3. North Hardin

54.9

4. John Hardin

45.3

5. Fort Knox

21.5

18TH DISTRICT



1. Green County

59.2

2. Caverna

48.9

3. LaRue County

46.0

4. Hart County

44.8

19TH DISTRICT



1. Bardstown

76.6

2. Bethlehem

74.3

3. Thomas Nelson

53.3

4. Washington County

37.3

5. Nelson County

36.6

20TH DISTRICT



1. Marion County

67.7

2. Taylor County

60.2

3. Adair County

50.3

4. Campbellsville

49.3

21ST DISTRICT



1. Pleasure Ridge Park

62.4

2. Lou. Holy Cross

49.6

3. Valley

25.1

4. Fairdale

18.4

5. Beth Haven

8.5

22ND DISTRICT



1. Butler

81.0

2. Iroquois

35.1

3. Doss

24.6

4. Western

13.0

23RD DISTRICT



1. North Bullitt

51.9

1. Moore

51.9

3. Bullitt Central

40.1

4. Southern

13.2

24TH DISTRICT



1. Bullitt East

82.6

2. Mercy

80.4

3. Fern Creek

62.4

4. Jeffersontown

30.2

5. Whitefield Academy

28.1

25TH DISTRICT



1. Manual

79.4

2. Central

75.3

3. Presentation

28.6

4. Portland Christian

14.2

5. Shawnee

13.6

6. St. Francis

7.8

26TH DISTRICT



1. Male

84.1

2. Assumption

78.5

3. Brown

42.3

4. Collegiate

28.7

27TH DISTRICT



1. Sacred Heart

85.5

2. Seneca

40.5

3. Waggener

12.8

4. Atherton

12.7

28TH DISTRICT



1. Eastern

85.8

2. Louisville Christian

79.0

3. Ballard

59.2

29TH DISTRICT



1. Oldham County

66.5

2. South Oldham

64.7

3. North Oldham

59.4

4. Trimble County

35.1

30TH DISTRICT



1. Anderson County

84.2

2. Collins

69.1

3. Spencer County

66.2

4. Shelby County

43.8

31ST DISTRICT



1. Owen County

62.4

2. Gallatin County

50.4

3. Carroll County

41.7

4. Eminence

40.6

5. Henry County

40.5

32ND DISTRICT



1. Simon Kenton

81.7

2. Walton-Verona

76.9

3. Grant County

64.4

4. Williamstown

39.6

33RD DISTRICT



1. Ryle

87.8

2. Conner

86.9

3. Boone County

63.0

4. Cooper

60.6

34TH DISTRICT



1. Dixie Heights

78.1

2. St. Henry

65.6

3. Lloyd

50.3

4. Ludlow

49.5

5. Villa Madonna

33.9

35TH DISTRICT



1. Cov. Holy Cross

73.9

2. Notre Dame

68.2

3. Holmes

51.9

4. Beechwood

29.3

36TH DISTRICT



1. Highlands

84.0

2. Newport Catholic

68.2

3. Dayton

46.2

4. Bellevue

43.3

5. Newport

18.6

37TH DISTRICT



1. Scott

81.1

2. Campbell County

76.1

3. Bishop Brossart

69.0

4. Calvary Christian

10.9

5. Silver Grove

9.8

38TH DISTRICT



1. Harrison County

76.3

2. Nicholas County

52.2

3. Pendleton County

27.6

4. Robertson County

24.4

39TH DISTRICT



1. Mason County

63.5

2. Bracken County

32.6

3. Augusta

25.0

4. St. Patrick

19.6

40TH DISTRICT



1. Clark County

81.6

2. Paris

57.1

3. Bourbon County

55.6

4. Montgomery County

35.1

41ST DISTRICT



1. Franklin County

81.5

2. Woodford County

61.5

3. Western Hills

51.4

4. Frankfort

41.0

42ND DISTRICT



1. Scott County

88.7

2. Henry Clay

68.0

3. Bryan Station

49.8

4. Frederick Douglass

49.4

5. Sayre

29.0

43RD DISTRICT



1. Lafayette

67.8

2. Paul Dunbar

66.0

3. Lexington Catholic

57.6

4. Tates Creek

45.5

5. Lexington Christian

40.8

44TH DISTRICT



1. Madison Southern

55.8

2. Berea

48.1

3. Madison Central

47.3

4. Model

24.2

45TH DISTRICT



1. Lincoln County

82.2

2. Danville

79.5

3. Boyle County

59.7

4. Garrard County

38.3

5. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

46TH DISTRICT



1. Mercer County

78.0

2. East Jessamine

44.3

3. West Jessamine

38.1

4. Burgin

3.2

47TH DISTRICT



1. Casey County

76.9

2. Rockcastle County

68.9

3. Pulaski County

65.0

4. Somerset

64.1

48TH DISTRICT



1. Southwestern

80.6

2. Wayne County

64.2

3. McCreary Central

46.9

49TH DISTRICT



1. North Laurel

78.9

2. Clay County

69.5

3. Jackson County

51.6

4. Red Bird

17.2

5. Oneida Baptist

8.7

50TH DISTRICT



1. South Laurel

77.2

2. Whitley County

51.2

3. Corbin

50.0

4. Williamsburg

44.5

51ST DISTRICT



1. Knox Central

50.5

2. Pineville

46.2

3. Lynn Camp

43.2

4. Barbourville

32.8

52ND DISTRICT



1. Harlan County

67.3

2. Bell County

47.9

3. Middlesboro

45.4

4. Harlan

37.1

53RD DISTRICT



1. Knott Central

65.9

2. Letcher Central

62.3

3. June Buchanan

19.1

4. Cordia

0.1

54TH DISTRICT



1. Hazard

58.4

2. Leslie County

57.8

3. Perry Central

54.7

4. Buckhorn

32.0

55TH DISTRICT



1. Wolfe County

50.5

2. Breathitt County

48.6

3. Jackson City

31.9

4. Riverside Christian

10.5

56TH DISTRICT



1. Powell County

51.2

2. Owsley County

45.7

3. Estill County

45.5

4. Lee County

37.4

57TH DISTRICT



1. Johnson Central

59.9

2. Sheldon Clark

56.8

3. Paintsville

54.1

4. Magoffin County

36.2

58TH DISTRICT



1. Floyd Central

70.7

2. Lawrence County

53.1

2. Prestonsburg

53.1

4. Betsy Layne

34.0

59TH DISTRICT



1. Pikeville

67.4

2. Shelby Valley

61.8

3. East Ridge

42.6

4. Jenkins

37.5

60TH DISTRICT



1. Pike Central

63.6

2. Belfry

56.2

3. Phelps

41.0

4. Piarist

3.8

61ST DISTRICT



1. Rowan County

65.3

2. Menifee County

58.6

3. Bath County

48.5

4. Fleming County

36.9

62ND DISTRICT



1. West Carter

76.6

2. East Carter

62.3

3. Morgan County

41.7

4. Elliott County

40.0

63RD DISTRICT



1. Russell

74.0

2. Lewis County

49.4

3. Raceland

43.2

4. Greenup County

39.4

64TH DISTRICT



1. Boyd County

87.1

2. Ashland Blazer

71.0

3. Fairview

41.5

  Comments  