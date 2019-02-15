Kentucky’s No. 1 team stunned in Lexington as regular season comes to a close

Scott County, the state’s top-ranked team all year, went all season without suffering a loss to a Kentucky opponent.
Until Friday night: Paul Laurence Dunbar defeated the No. 1 Cardinals, 91-84, for one of the most shocking results of the season on the penultimate night of Kentucky high school basketball’s regular season.
Senior Jared Gadd had 24 points on Senior Night to lead the Bulldogs, who had lost three of their four games — two tight losses to No. 10 Frankfort and West Jessamine that sandwiched a rout at home against Henry Clay. The Bulldogs were 6-11 against 11th Region competition coming into the night and were ranked ninth in the region in Dave Cantrall’s latest ratings.
Scott County (28-2) suffered its first regular-season loss against a Kentucky opponent since Dec. 13, 2016, when it fell 59-55 at Lexington Catholic. It is the two-time defending champion in the 11th Region, its season coming to an end against the state champion each of the last two seasons in the boys’ Sweet Sixteen.
The Cardinals led 39-38 at halftime but surrendered 53 points in second half.
