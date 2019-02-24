Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball (Feb. 24)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (29-3)
84.9
1
2. Henry Clay (26-5)
84.2
3
3. Trinity (23-8)
82.2
2
4. Campbell County (26-4)
81.5
5
5. Waggener (28-3)
81.4
t6
6. John Hardin (32-0)
81.3
t6
7. Knox Central (27-4)
80.3
11
7. Covington Catholic (24-7)
80.3
4
9. Madison Central (17-13)
80.1
t9
10. Frankfort (27-5)
79.7
13
11. LaRue County (25-4)
79.5
t6
12. Cooper (24-5)
78.6
12
12. Walton-Verona (24-6)
78.6
t9
14. Clark County (24-7)
78.3
14
15. Ballard (21-11)
77.4
22
16. University Heights (28-4)
77.3
17
17. Male (22-9)
77.0
16
18. Bowling Green (24-5)
76.2
t19
19. South Laurel (27-3)
75.7
t19
19. Butler (22-7)
75.7
21
21. Beechwood (27-5)
75.6
NR
22. Madisonville (26-5)
75.5
25
23. Owensboro (20-7)
75.4
18
24. Lexington Christian (22-10)
75.3
NR
25. Bullitt East (18-12)
75.1
NR
Boys’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Mayfield
73.5
2. McCracken County
73.3
3. Graves County
69.4
4. Paducah Tilghman
68.5
5. Murray
62.9
6. Marshall County
60.2
7. Carlisle County
47.8
8. Fulton County
45.9
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
77.3
2. Madisonville
75.5
3. Christian County
67.8
4. Union County
64.0
5. Caldwell County
61.9
6. Henderson County
61.2
7. Lyon County
54.4
8. Crittenden County
36.4
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro
75.4
2. Breckinridge County
70.6
3. Owensboro Catholic
68.8
4. Muhlenberg County
59.7
5. Ohio County
58.5
6. Meade County
55.7
7. Grayson County
54.0
8. Edmonson County
46.9
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
76.2
2. Warren Central
73.3
3. Logan County
65.6
4. Clinton County
65.5
5. Glasgow
62.9
6. Allen County
61.5
7. Franklin-Simpson
61.4
8. Metcalfe County
46.5
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
81.3
2. LaRue County
79.5
3. Central Hardin
71.8
4. Marion County
68.9
5. Taylor County
68.6
6. Bardstown
64.5
7. Hart County
56.0
8. Washington County
55.0
6TH REGION
1. Butler
75.7
2. Bullitt East
75.1
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
74.0
4. DeSales
68.8
5. Jeffersontown
67.8
6. Moore
65.5
7. Bullitt Central
64.2
8. Fairdale
60.3
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
82.2
2. Waggener
81.4
3. Ballard
77.4
4. Male
77.0
5. St. Xavier
70.1
6. Eastern
69.5
7. Central
67.2
8. Manual
57.7
8TH REGION
1. Walton-Verona
78.6
2. Collins
74.3
3. South Oldham
72.0
4. Oldham County
71.4
5. Simon Kenton
70.8
6. Gallatin County
67.1
7. Spencer County
67.0
8. Henry County
51.1
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
80.3
2. Cooper
78.6
3. Beechwood
75.6
4. Highlands
72.7
5. Conner
70.1
6. Newport
68.9
7. St. Henry
68.7
8. Dixie Heights
62.0
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
81.5
2. Clark County
78.3
3. Scott
74.2
4. Bourbon County
69.1
5. Robertson County
59.4
6. Harrison County
56.3
7. Mason County
55.1
8. Bracken County
42.2
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
84.9
2. Henry Clay
84.2
3. Madison Central
80.1
4. Frankfort
79.7
5. Lexington Christian
75.3
6. Paul Dunbar
74.6
6. Woodford County
74.6
8. Madison Southern
57.9
12TH REGION
1. Danville
70.5
2. Lincoln County
70.1
3. Wayne County
69.9
4. Pulaski County
66.7
5. West Jessamine
66.2
6. Somerset
65.9
7. Mercer County
62.5
8. McCreary Central
55.5
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
80.3
2. South Laurel
75.7
3. North Laurel
69.6
4. Corbin
65.4
5. Middlesboro
63.1
6. Barbourville
62.4
7. Harlan
61.0
8. Jackson County
46.4
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
66.9
2. Perry Central
66.1
3. Hazard
60.1
4. Breathitt County
58.6
5. Letcher Central
55.6
6. Powell County
49.9
7. Estill County
44.2
8. Wolfe County
41.1
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
71.2
2. Pikeville
70.2
3. Johnson Central
68.0
4. Paintsville
63.2
5. Pike Central
50.2
6. Prestonsburg
47.3
7. Floyd Central
46.3
8. Phelps
43.7
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
71.3
2. Ashland Blazer
61.4
3. Boyd County
59.3
4. Lewis County
59.1
5. West Carter
58.5
6. Rowan County
58.2
7. Raceland
54.4
8. Bath County
47.6
