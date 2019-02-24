High School Basketball

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ basketball (Feb. 24)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

February 24, 2019 06:15 PM

Photo slideshow: Henry Clay defeats Scott County in 42nd District finals

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (29-3)

84.9

1

2. Henry Clay (26-5)

84.2

3

3. Trinity (23-8)

82.2

2

4. Campbell County (26-4)

81.5

5

5. Waggener (28-3)

81.4

t6

6. John Hardin (32-0)

81.3

t6

7. Knox Central (27-4)

80.3

11

7. Covington Catholic (24-7)

80.3

4

9. Madison Central (17-13)

80.1

t9

10. Frankfort (27-5)

79.7

13

11. LaRue County (25-4)

79.5

t6

12. Cooper (24-5)

78.6

12

12. Walton-Verona (24-6)

78.6

t9

14. Clark County (24-7)

78.3

14

15. Ballard (21-11)

77.4

22

16. University Heights (28-4)

77.3

17

17. Male (22-9)

77.0

16

18. Bowling Green (24-5)

76.2

t19

19. South Laurel (27-3)

75.7

t19

19. Butler (22-7)

75.7

21

21. Beechwood (27-5)

75.6

NR

22. Madisonville (26-5)

75.5

25

23. Owensboro (20-7)

75.4

18

24. Lexington Christian (22-10)

75.3

NR

25. Bullitt East (18-12)

75.1

NR

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Mayfield

73.5

2. McCracken County

73.3

3. Graves County

69.4

4. Paducah Tilghman

68.5

5. Murray

62.9

6. Marshall County

60.2

7. Carlisle County

47.8

8. Fulton County

45.9





2ND REGION



1. University Heights

77.3

2. Madisonville

75.5

3. Christian County

67.8

4. Union County

64.0

5. Caldwell County

61.9

6. Henderson County

61.2

7. Lyon County

54.4

8. Crittenden County

36.4





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro

75.4

2. Breckinridge County

70.6

3. Owensboro Catholic

68.8

4. Muhlenberg County

59.7

5. Ohio County

58.5

6. Meade County

55.7

7. Grayson County

54.0

8. Edmonson County

46.9





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

76.2

2. Warren Central

73.3

3. Logan County

65.6

4. Clinton County

65.5

5. Glasgow

62.9

6. Allen County

61.5

7. Franklin-Simpson

61.4

8. Metcalfe County

46.5





5TH REGION



1. John Hardin

81.3

2. LaRue County

79.5

3. Central Hardin

71.8

4. Marion County

68.9

5. Taylor County

68.6

6. Bardstown

64.5

7. Hart County

56.0

8. Washington County

55.0





6TH REGION



1. Butler

75.7

2. Bullitt East

75.1

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

74.0

4. DeSales

68.8

5. Jeffersontown

67.8

6. Moore

65.5

7. Bullitt Central

64.2

8. Fairdale

60.3





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

82.2

2. Waggener

81.4

3. Ballard

77.4

4. Male

77.0

5. St. Xavier

70.1

6. Eastern

69.5

7. Central

67.2

8. Manual

57.7





8TH REGION



1. Walton-Verona

78.6

2. Collins

74.3

3. South Oldham

72.0

4. Oldham County

71.4

5. Simon Kenton

70.8

6. Gallatin County

67.1

7. Spencer County

67.0

8. Henry County

51.1





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

80.3

2. Cooper

78.6

3. Beechwood

75.6

4. Highlands

72.7

5. Conner

70.1

6. Newport

68.9

7. St. Henry

68.7

8. Dixie Heights

62.0





10TH REGION



1. Campbell County

81.5

2. Clark County

78.3

3. Scott

74.2

4. Bourbon County

69.1

5. Robertson County

59.4

6. Harrison County

56.3

7. Mason County

55.1

8. Bracken County

42.2





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

84.9

2. Henry Clay

84.2

3. Madison Central

80.1

4. Frankfort

79.7

5. Lexington Christian

75.3

6. Paul Dunbar

74.6

6. Woodford County

74.6

8. Madison Southern

57.9





12TH REGION



1. Danville

70.5

2. Lincoln County

70.1

3. Wayne County

69.9

4. Pulaski County

66.7

5. West Jessamine

66.2

6. Somerset

65.9

7. Mercer County

62.5

8. McCreary Central

55.5





13TH REGION



1. Knox Central

80.3

2. South Laurel

75.7

3. North Laurel

69.6

4. Corbin

65.4

5. Middlesboro

63.1

6. Barbourville

62.4

7. Harlan

61.0

8. Jackson County

46.4





14TH REGION



1. Knott Central

66.9

2. Perry Central

66.1

3. Hazard

60.1

4. Breathitt County

58.6

5. Letcher Central

55.6

6. Powell County

49.9

7. Estill County

44.2

8. Wolfe County

41.1





15TH REGION



1. Shelby Valley

71.2

2. Pikeville

70.2

3. Johnson Central

68.0

4. Paintsville

63.2

5. Pike Central

50.2

6. Prestonsburg

47.3

7. Floyd Central

46.3

8. Phelps

43.7





16TH REGION



1. Elliott County

71.3

2. Ashland Blazer

61.4

3. Boyd County

59.3

4. Lewis County

59.1

5. West Carter

58.5

6. Rowan County

58.2

7. Raceland

54.4

8. Bath County

47.6

