High School Basketball

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ basketball (Feb. 24)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

February 24, 2019 06:14 PM

Boyd County's girls knocked Ryle out of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic Saturday at Lexington Catholic with a 71-63 victory.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Ryle (26-5)

88.9

2

2. Scott County (30-1)

88.5

1

3. Elizabethtown (28-4)

87.0

5

4. Conner (29-2)

86.9

4

5. Boyd County (25-4)

86.8

3

6. Male (19-7)

85.6

10

7. Eastern (19-9)

85.3

6

8. Sacred Heart (23-7)

84.7

7

9. Highlands (28-4)

84.6

11

10. Webster County (27-3)

84.3

t8

11. Anderson County (26-6)

84.1

t8

12. Bullitt East (23-9)

83.3

12

13. Lincoln County (23-6)

82.5

13

14. Scott (22-10)

81.7

17

15. Clark County (21-10)

81.5

15

16. Franklin County (24-8)

81.2

16

17. Butler (20-9)

81.0

18

18. Southwestern (21-5)

80.7

19

19. Simon Kenton (19-11)

80.3

14

20. Graves County (24-6)

80.2

t20

21. Dixie Heights (20-10)

79.6

NR

22. Manual (19-9)

78.8

24

23. Owensboro Catholic (24-7)

78.6

t20

24. Mercy (13-14)

78.5

22

25. South Laurel (25-7)

77.7

NR

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION



1. Graves County

80.2

2. Marshall County

76.3

3. Murray

74.7

4. McCracken County

56.6

5. Mayfield

54.1

6. Carlisle County

50.6

7. Paducah Tilghman

42.2

8. Hickman County

37.9





2ND REGION



1. Webster County

84.3

2. Henderson County

75.5

3. Christian County

67.2

4. Madisonville

62.4

5. Hopkinsville

61.9

6. Caldwell County

52.8

7. Lyon County

44.5

8. Trigg County

44.1





3RD REGION



1. Owensboro Catholic

78.6

2. Breckinridge County

63.1

3. Meade County

62.3

4. Apollo

61.9

5. Muhlenberg County

61.8

6. Edmonson County

58.2

7. McLean County

51.3

8. Whitesville Trinity

49.7





4TH REGION



1. Barren County

77.2

2. Bowling Green

75.3

3. Glasgow

67.9

4. South Warren

67.8

5. Logan County

62.6

6. Russell County

60.3

7. Metcalfe County

58.9

8. Russellville

44.7





5TH REGION



1. Elizabethtown

87.0

2. Bethlehem

77.3

3. Bardstown

75.5

4. Marion County

68.4

5. Central Hardin

67.0

6. Taylor County

60.2

7. Caverna

52.1

8. Hart County

44.9





6TH REGION



1. Bullitt East

83.3

2. Butler

81.0

3. Mercy

78.5

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

62.4

5. Moore

53.0

6. North Bullitt

51.9

7. Lou. Holy Cross

47.5

8. Iroquois

37.6





7TH REGION



1. Male

85.6

2. Eastern

85.3

3. Sacred Heart

84.7

4. Manual

78.8

5. Assumption

77.3

6. Central

75.3

7. Ballard

62.7

8. Seneca

43.2





8TH REGION



1. Anderson County

84.1

2. Simon Kenton

80.3

3. Walton-Verona

77.0

4. Collins

72.7

5. Oldham County

66.5

5. South Oldham

66.5

7. Owen County

63.0

8. Gallatin County

52.1





9TH REGION



1. Ryle

88.9

2. Conner

86.9

3. Highlands

84.6

4. Dixie Heights

79.6

5. Notre Dame

72.2

6. Cov. Holy Cross

71.5

7. Newport Catholic

68.8

8. Ludlow

51.2





10TH REGION



1. Scott

81.7

2. Clark County

81.5

3. Harrison County

75.4

4. Bishop Brossart

68.1

5. Mason County

60.6

6. Bourbon County

57.0

7. Nicholas County

53.1

8. St. Patrick

22.6





11TH REGION



1. Scott County

88.5

2. Franklin County

81.2

3. Henry Clay

68.6

4. Paul Dunbar

66.1

5. Woodford County

61.7

6. Lexington Catholic

58.8

7. Madison Southern

57.5

8. Madison Central

47.8





12TH REGION



1. Lincoln County

82.5

2. Southwestern

80.7

3. Danville

77.4

4. Casey County

77.0

5. Mercer County

75.9

6. Pulaski County

65.9

7. Wayne County

63.8

8. East Jessamine

44.4





13TH REGION



1. South Laurel

77.7

2. North Laurel

75.7

3. Harlan County

68.0

4. Whitley County

52.5

5. Knox Central

48.9

6. Bell County

48.7

7. Lynn Camp

47.6

8. Red Bird

20.8





14TH REGION



1. Letcher Central

63.3

2. Knott Central

62.5

3. Hazard

57.2

4. Powell County

50.5

5. Breathitt County

49.3

6. Wolfe County

47.8

7. Owsley County

45.9

8. Buckhorn

36.1





15TH REGION



1. Floyd Central

70.3

2. Pikeville

67.4

3. Pike Central

63.6

4. Shelby Valley

61.8

5. Johnson Central

60.9

6. Belfry

57.7

7. Lawrence County

56.1

8. Magoffin County

36.2





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

86.8

2. West Carter

77.5

3. Russell

72.4

4. Ashland Blazer

71.1

5. Rowan County

64.5

6. East Carter

61.3

7. Menifee County

60.3

8. Lewis County

51.0

