Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ basketball (Feb. 24)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Girls’ top 25
School
|Rating
Last week
1. Ryle (26-5)
88.9
2
2. Scott County (30-1)
88.5
1
3. Elizabethtown (28-4)
87.0
5
4. Conner (29-2)
86.9
4
5. Boyd County (25-4)
86.8
3
6. Male (19-7)
85.6
10
7. Eastern (19-9)
85.3
6
8. Sacred Heart (23-7)
84.7
7
9. Highlands (28-4)
84.6
11
10. Webster County (27-3)
84.3
t8
11. Anderson County (26-6)
84.1
t8
12. Bullitt East (23-9)
83.3
12
13. Lincoln County (23-6)
82.5
13
14. Scott (22-10)
81.7
17
15. Clark County (21-10)
81.5
15
16. Franklin County (24-8)
81.2
16
17. Butler (20-9)
81.0
18
18. Southwestern (21-5)
80.7
19
19. Simon Kenton (19-11)
80.3
14
20. Graves County (24-6)
80.2
t20
21. Dixie Heights (20-10)
79.6
NR
22. Manual (19-9)
78.8
24
23. Owensboro Catholic (24-7)
78.6
t20
24. Mercy (13-14)
78.5
22
25. South Laurel (25-7)
77.7
NR
Girls’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
80.2
2. Marshall County
76.3
3. Murray
74.7
4. McCracken County
56.6
5. Mayfield
54.1
6. Carlisle County
50.6
7. Paducah Tilghman
42.2
8. Hickman County
37.9
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
84.3
2. Henderson County
75.5
3. Christian County
67.2
4. Madisonville
62.4
5. Hopkinsville
61.9
6. Caldwell County
52.8
7. Lyon County
44.5
8. Trigg County
44.1
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
78.6
2. Breckinridge County
63.1
3. Meade County
62.3
4. Apollo
61.9
5. Muhlenberg County
61.8
6. Edmonson County
58.2
7. McLean County
51.3
8. Whitesville Trinity
49.7
4TH REGION
1. Barren County
77.2
2. Bowling Green
75.3
3. Glasgow
67.9
4. South Warren
67.8
5. Logan County
62.6
6. Russell County
60.3
7. Metcalfe County
58.9
8. Russellville
44.7
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
87.0
2. Bethlehem
77.3
3. Bardstown
75.5
4. Marion County
68.4
5. Central Hardin
67.0
6. Taylor County
60.2
7. Caverna
52.1
8. Hart County
44.9
6TH REGION
1. Bullitt East
83.3
2. Butler
81.0
3. Mercy
78.5
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
62.4
5. Moore
53.0
6. North Bullitt
51.9
7. Lou. Holy Cross
47.5
8. Iroquois
37.6
7TH REGION
1. Male
85.6
2. Eastern
85.3
3. Sacred Heart
84.7
4. Manual
78.8
5. Assumption
77.3
6. Central
75.3
7. Ballard
62.7
8. Seneca
43.2
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
84.1
2. Simon Kenton
80.3
3. Walton-Verona
77.0
4. Collins
72.7
5. Oldham County
66.5
5. South Oldham
66.5
7. Owen County
63.0
8. Gallatin County
52.1
9TH REGION
1. Ryle
88.9
2. Conner
86.9
3. Highlands
84.6
4. Dixie Heights
79.6
5. Notre Dame
72.2
6. Cov. Holy Cross
71.5
7. Newport Catholic
68.8
8. Ludlow
51.2
10TH REGION
1. Scott
81.7
2. Clark County
81.5
3. Harrison County
75.4
4. Bishop Brossart
68.1
5. Mason County
60.6
6. Bourbon County
57.0
7. Nicholas County
53.1
8. St. Patrick
22.6
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
88.5
2. Franklin County
81.2
3. Henry Clay
68.6
4. Paul Dunbar
66.1
5. Woodford County
61.7
6. Lexington Catholic
58.8
7. Madison Southern
57.5
8. Madison Central
47.8
12TH REGION
1. Lincoln County
82.5
2. Southwestern
80.7
3. Danville
77.4
4. Casey County
77.0
5. Mercer County
75.9
6. Pulaski County
65.9
7. Wayne County
63.8
8. East Jessamine
44.4
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
77.7
2. North Laurel
75.7
3. Harlan County
68.0
4. Whitley County
52.5
5. Knox Central
48.9
6. Bell County
48.7
7. Lynn Camp
47.6
8. Red Bird
20.8
14TH REGION
1. Letcher Central
63.3
2. Knott Central
62.5
3. Hazard
57.2
4. Powell County
50.5
5. Breathitt County
49.3
6. Wolfe County
47.8
7. Owsley County
45.9
8. Buckhorn
36.1
15TH REGION
1. Floyd Central
70.3
2. Pikeville
67.4
3. Pike Central
63.6
4. Shelby Valley
61.8
5. Johnson Central
60.9
6. Belfry
57.7
7. Lawrence County
56.1
8. Magoffin County
36.2
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
86.8
2. West Carter
77.5
3. Russell
72.4
4. Ashland Blazer
71.1
5. Rowan County
64.5
6. East Carter
61.3
7. Menifee County
60.3
8. Lewis County
51.0
