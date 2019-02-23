High School Basketball

Pairings and schedule set for 11th Region boys’ basketball tournament

By Josh Moore

February 23, 2019 12:08 PM

Richmond

Pairings for the 11th Region boys’ basketball tournament were drawn Saturday morning at Eastern Kentucky University.

All four district champions — Frankfort (41st), Henry Clay (42nd), Lexington Christian Academy (43rd) and Madison Central (44th) — will host their respective first-round opponents due to a venue conflict with Eastern Kentucky University, where the entire 11th Region tournament has been held in recent years.

The semifinals and championship game will still be played at EKU’s McBrayer Arena, on Wednesday and Friday.

Frankfort — which won the 41st for the first time since 2005 — set a new school record for wins this season. The Panthers, ranked 13th in the latest Cantrall Ratings, will take a 27-5 record into their first-round game against Paul Laurence Dunbar, the runner-up from the 43rd District.

No. 9 Madison Central’s unequivocal dominance of the 44th District — the Indians won for the 22nd time in the last 23 years —earned it a first-round home date with Scott County, the state’s top-ranked team coming into the postseason. The Cardinals fell in to Henry Clay in the 42nd District finals.

Juanya Frank served an assist off the backboard to Johnathan Tillman during Frankfort’s 86-54 win over Franklin County in the boys’ 41st District semifinals at Woodford County High School.

By

The Blue Devils, ranked third in the state, will host Madison Southern, whom Madison Central defeated, in the first round. Henry Clay has won 14 of its last 15 games, the lone loss coming at Scott County on Feb. 1.

Lexington Christian Academy and Lexington’s newly-crowned all-time boys’ scoring leader Kyle Rode earned their third straight 43rd District championship on Friday night. Woodford County, which fell to Frankfort in the 41st, will travel to Lexington on Sunday.



11TH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

First round at district winners, remainder at EKU’s McBrayer Arena

Monday, Feb. 25

Paul Laurence Dunbar at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.

Scott County at Madison Central, 7 p.m.

Madison Southern at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Woodford County at Lexington Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Dunbar-Frankfort winner vs. Scott County-Madison Central winner, 6:30 p.m.

MadSouth-Henry Clay winner vs. Woodford County-LCA winner, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Championship, 8 p.m.

