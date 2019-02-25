It’s not March yet, but madness is here: Buzzer-beaters decide two KY playoff games.

March came early in 2019.
Several boys’ region tournaments got underway across Kentucky on Monday night. Two of those games — Collins vs. Oldham County in the 8th Region and Bourbon County vs. Mason County in the 10th Region — were decided on last-second 3-point makes at the final buzzer.
Sam Campbell hit the game-winning 3-pointer for Oldham County — the defending 8th Region champion — in its 51-50 victory over Collins. Campbell’s shot answered a go-ahead floater by Dane Kidwell that put Collins ahead, 50-48, with 2.1 seconds to play.
The Colonels were ranked fourth in the region coming into Monday night while Collins was ranked second; Walton-Verona, the region favorite, opens regional play against tournament host Henry County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mason County, the host of the 10th Region tournament, ended Bourbon County’s season, 67-66, with a 3-point make from the corner by Braden May after inbounding from Bourbon County’s baseline with 14.6 seconds to play. It was the second time in as many games that the Colonels lost at the horn; Jordan Graham hit a three-pointer at the buzzer of Clark County’s 75-72 win over Bourbon County in the 40th District championship game last week.
The Royals were ranked No. 7 among the eight remaining teams in the 10th Region; Bourbon County was rated fourth overall. Campbell County, the region favorite and ranked fourth statewide, defeated Robertson County, 74-55 on Monday, and will play Mason County in the semifinals Friday.
