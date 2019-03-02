2019 Sweet Sixteen: Pairings, bracket for the boys’ basketball state tournament

The 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament gets underway Wednesday at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.
Below you’ll find, in bracket order, the pairings for the entire tournament.
Note: 3rd Region final in progress Saturday; 1st Region and 16th Region finals scheduled for Sunday
Schedule
Games listed below in bracket order
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
Knox Central vs. Walton-Verona, noon (Session one, Game one)
John Hardin vs. Campbell County, 6:30 p.m. (Session two, Game three)
3rd Region winner vs. 16th Region winner, 8 p.m. (Session two, Game four)
Trinity vs. Johnson Central, 1:30 p.m. (Session one, Game two)
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
Covington Catholic vs. Scott County, 1:30 p.m. (Session three, Game six)
Butler vs. Perry County Central, noon (Session three, Game five)
Lincoln County vs. Madisonville, 6:30 p.m. (Session four, Game seven)
Warren Central vs. 1st Region winner, 8 p.m. (Session four, Game eight)
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Knox Central-Walton-Verona winner vs. John Hardin-Campbell County winner, noon (Session five, Game nine)
3rd Region-16th Region winner vs. Trinity-Johnson Central winner, 1:30 p.m. (Session five, Game 10)
Covington Catholic-Scott County winner vs. Butler-Perry County Central winner, 6:30 p.m. (Session six, Game 11)
Lincoln County-Madisonville winner vs. Warren Central-1st Region winner, 8 p.m. (Session six, Game 12)
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Session seven, Games 13 and 14)
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
Finals, 2 p.m. (Session eight, Game 15)
