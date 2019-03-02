2019 Sweet Sixteen: These teams will play for a boys’ basketball state championship

The 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament gets underway Wednesday at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.
The 11th Region was the first to decide its champion on Friday. Thirteen region finals were played on Saturday. Only the two ends of the state — the 1st Region and the 16th Region — are left to be decided.
Below you’ll find brief recaps and/or facts about the 14 completed championships as well as previews of the other remaining region finals.
1ST REGION (Sunday at CFSB Center)
McCracken County vs. Mayfield: The Mustangs earned a chance to repeat as region champs after defeating Murray, 41-34, in the semifinals. They’ve won 16 straight games heading into their match-up with Mayfield, whom they defeated 66-65 in their only meeting on Dec. 11. The Cardinals, who advanced over Paducah Tilghman, 82-74 in overtime, are the slightest favorite according to the Cantrall Ratings (73.5 to 73.3) in what will be a battle between the region’s top two squads. Kade Neely hit a jumper at the horn to force overtime in the semifinals after Tilghman rallied for a late lead.
2ND REGION (Saturday at Madisonville)
Madisonville 81, University Heights Academy 68: The Maroons qualified for their first Sweet Sixteen since 2001 and ended the prep career of KyKy Tandy, a UHA standout who’s signed with Xavier University. Tandy ended his high school career with 3,363 points, the second-most in 2nd Region history and what would be eighth-most in the KHSAA record book.
3RD REGION (Saturday at Owensboro Sportscenter)
Breckinridge County vs. Owensboro: Still in progress.
4TH REGION (Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena)
Warren Central 56, Bowling Green 52: The Dragons avenged back-to-back losses to the Purples and defended their 4th Region title. “It took us a while to find our rhythm and find our peace with each other as far as ‘I know where he’s gonna be, I know where he’s gonna be,’” Warren Central Coach William Unseld told reporters on site. “It’s great. I knew it was gonna take us a while. I told ’em I wasn’t worried about our record. I don’t care about the record. We’re 20-12 now but we get to go to Rupp Arena.”
5TH REGION (Saturday at Hart County)
John Hardin 62, Taylor County 61: Alex Matthews (16), Aaron Scott (13) and Jachai Walker (13) all finished in double-figure scoring for the Bulldogs, who became the first team since Clay County in 1989 to reach the Sweet Sixteen without a defeat. John Hardin improved to 35-0, tied for the fourth-most wins by a region champion coming into the big dance, matching Apollo (1978) and Central City (1954).
6TH REGION (Saturday at Valley)
Butler 52, Bullitt East 48: Butler last made the Sweet Sixteen in 2010.
7TH REGION (Saturday at Valley)
Trinity 59, Ballard 37: The Shamrocks repeated as region champ, bringing to end one of the state’s more unusual patterns: these two had traded 7th Region titles each year beginning in 2012 when the Shamrocks took it on their way to the school’s first state title.
8TH REGION (Saturday at Henry County)
Walton-Verona 60, Oldham County 51: The Bearcats won their their seventh straight game and claimed their first Sweet Sixteen trip since 1942, when their program was only Walton. Garrett Jones (16), Xavier signee Dieonte Miles (15) and Kam Pardee (12) all ended in double-digit scoring for the Bearcats, who were in the region final for the first time in 33 years.
9TH REGION (Saturday at BB&T Arena)
Beechwood vs. Covington Catholic: The Colonels defeated Beechwood for the first time this season after dropping two earlier games to the Tigers. CovCath, last year’s state champion, will rematch with Scott County — whom it defeated in last year’s state title game — in the first round.
10TH REGION (Saturday at Mason County)
Campbell County 61, Clark County 49: The Camels repeated as region champs after recovering from an eight-point halftime deficit. Reid Jolly had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Campbell County.
11TH REGION (Friday at McBrayer Arena)
Scott County 58, Henry Clay 38: Mr. Basketball finalist Michael Moreno had 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead Scott County to its third straight 11th Region title. The Cardinals, the top-ranked team in the state, eliminated the state’s No. 9 team (Madison Central), No. 10 team (Frankfort) and No. 2 team (Henry Clay) to make it back to the Sweet Sixteen, in which they’ve been eliminated by the eventual state champion each of the last two seasons.
12TH REGION (Saturday at Lincoln County)
Lincoln County 63, Danville 45: Less than a day after surviving a five-overtime bout with Wayne County in the semifinals, the Patriots shot a blistering 57.1 percent from the floor to cruise in the final. Lincoln County will play in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2008. Jaxon Smith and Blake Smith led the Patriots with 15 points apiece.
13TH REGION (Saturday at Corbin Arena)
Knox Central vs. North Laurel: Knox Central won a region title for the first time since 1970 and its fifth overall. The Panthers improved to 30-4, reaching 30 wins for the first time in their history.
14TH REGION (Saturday at Powell County)
Perry County Central 53, Hazard 48: The Commodores won their second region title in the last three years by defeating the Hazard for the fourth time this season.
15TH REGION (Saturday at East Kentucky Expo Center)
Johnson Central 66, Pikeville 61: Isaiah May had 19 points and eight rebounds while Jacob Rice added 15 points and eight assists to lead the Golden Eagles to their first region title since 2015, which capped a streak of four straight.
16TH REGION (Sunday at Johnson Arena)
Ashland Blazer vs. Boyd County: Blazer in overtime upset region favorite Elliott County, 69-65. The Tomcats two weeks ago lost at Elliott County, 54-42, and trailed by 17 points at halftime in the semifinal match-up. Ashland’s Justin Bradley scored for the first time to tie the game with 20 seconds left to play. It was the largest halftime deficit overcome in a 16th Region tournament game according to Zack Klemme of the Ashland Daily Independent. The Lions, last year’s region champs, knocked out Rowan County in a low-scoring bout, 37-34. The pair combined for only 29 halftime points.
