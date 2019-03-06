It took 77 years to return to the Sweet Sixteen. They’re sticking around a while.

Walton-Verona, in its first Whitaker Bank KHSAA Sweet Sixteen appearance since 1942, made the most of Game 1 with a blowout win over Knox Central, 76-54 Wednesday afternoon in Rupp Arena.

Senior Kameron Pardee led the Bearcats with 24 points and Xavier commit Dieonte Miles added 18 as Walton-Verona blew open what was a four-point game at halftime.

After Knox Central cut the lead to two on a Nick Martin layup to open the second half, it was all Walton-Verona as the Bearcats outscored the Panthers 26-14 in the period as three-pointers from Trey Boone, Garrett Jones, Grant Grubbs and Pardee helped stifle any Knox Central momentum to get back in it.

The bright lights of Rupp Arena and the crazy wingspan of Walton-Verona’s 6-foot-10 center might have gotten to the Panthers early as the Bearcats jumped out to an 11-2 lead that prompted Knox Central Coach Tony Patterson to call a timeout at the 5:16 mark, less than three minutes into the game.

For all the hype surrounding Miles, the Xavier commit, Pardee did most of the damage early for the Bearcats, scoring 12 of his 24 points in the first half while Miles drew triple teams from Knox Central’s zone defense.

The Panthers soon settled down and gradually got back into the game, whittling what had grown to a 13-point lead for Walton-Verona to three, 27-24, when Jevonte Turner’s layup capped a 17-7 run for Knox Central. Knox had a chance to cut it to two at the half after thwarting Walton-Verona’s play for the last shot, but Nick Martin’s dunk attempt at the buzzer bounced out.

BOX SCORE: Walton-Verona 76, Knox Central 54