2019 Sweet Sixteen, Day 1: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Wednesday as the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore and Jared Peck provide live updates from courtside during the first day of the 102nd boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was scheduled to tip off at noon, with four first-round games scheduled for Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY’S LINEUP
(In session order)
Noon: Knox Central (30-4) vs. Walton-Verona (27-6) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
1:30 p.m.: Trinity (26-8) vs. Johnson Central (27-7) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
6:30 p.m.: John Hardin (35-0) vs. Campbell County (29-4) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
8 p.m: Owensboro (23-7) vs. Ashland Blazer (17-16) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Josh Moore (@HLpreps on Twitter) and Jared Peck (@JPSaysHere on Twitter) will provide live updates, highlights, reaction and reports from Wednesday’s first-round games. Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia on Twitter) and Mark Mahan (@MarkMahan on Twitter) will have visual coverage.
Fast Facts
Click here for Josh Moore’s 16 big facts to get you up to speed on the 2019 boys’ Sweet Sixteen.
Big stars
Click here for Ben Roberts’ look at the top college-bound players in the 2019 boys’ Sweet Sixteen.
Mr. and Miss Basketball
‘What if?’ and ‘Why him?’ Questions arise after Dontaie Allen wins Mr. Basketball.
One of the state’s all-time scoring leaders is its newest Miss Basketball
More info
Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:
Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)
List of KHSAA boys’ Sweet Sixteen state champions and tournament scores
