2019 Sweet Sixteen, Day 1: Live updates from Rupp Arena

March 06, 2019 11:23 AM

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship.
Follow along live Wednesday as the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore and Jared Peck provide live updates from courtside during the first day of the 102nd boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was scheduled to tip off at noon, with four first-round games scheduled for Wednesday.

2019 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

WEDNESDAY’S LINEUP

(In session order)

Noon: Knox Central (30-4) vs. Walton-Verona (27-6) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

1:30 p.m.: Trinity (26-8) vs. Johnson Central (27-7) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

6:30 p.m.: John Hardin (35-0) vs. Campbell County (29-4) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

8 p.m: Owensboro (23-7) vs. Ashland Blazer (17-16) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

Josh Moore (@HLpreps on Twitter) and Jared Peck (@JPSaysHere on Twitter) will provide live updates, highlights, reaction and reports from Wednesday’s first-round games. Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia on Twitter) and Mark Mahan (@MarkMahan on Twitter) will have visual coverage.

More info

Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:

Purchase tickets

Rupp Arena parking diagram

Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)

List of KHSAA boys’ Sweet Sixteen state champions and tournament scores

List of KHSAA boys’ Sweet Sixteen state tournament records

